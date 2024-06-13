College football analyst heaps praise on USC’s Jonah Monheim

The USC football team needs its offensive line to be great if the 2024 college football season is to become a success. If the Trojans are going to move in the right direction, they need their offensive front to shine and give Miller Moss the best possible chance of thriving in the Big Ten. If USC’s offensive line does meet expectations, Jonah Monheim will be at the forefront of that effort. Monheim is receiving considerable praise heading into a much-anticipated 2024 campaign.

Pro Football Focus college football analyst Max Chadwick did not tap-dance around the truth with Monheim. In a straightforward and lavishly positive evaluation, Chadwick called Monheim “easily the most underrated offensive lineman in the country.” The word “easily” stands out, as though Monheim is ahead of the curve compared to other linemen not already receiving maximum buzz and hype before the 2025 NFL draft.

Now all that’s left is for Monheim is to live up to Chadwick’s assessment. USC would love that.

