College football analyst gives LSU a quarterback edge over USC

The LSU-USC football game is getting closer. All eyes will be on the quarterbacks who are replacing the last two Heisman Trophy winners. Garrett Nussmeier replaces Jayden Daniels at LSU, while Miller Moss takes over for Caleb Williams at USC. CBS Sports college football analyst Blake Brockermeyer, a former college star at Texas and an NFL first-round draft pick, rates Nussmeier above Moss.

Brockermeyer rated the six new quarterbacks replacing 2024 NFL first-round draft picks at their respective schools. The list of schools is USC, LSU, North Carolina (Drake Maye), Michigan (J.J. McCarthy), Washington (Michael Penix), and Oregon (Bo Nix).

Nussmeier is one spot ahead of Moss. Here’s Brockermeyer on Nussmeier:

“Nussmeier plays with a gunslinger mentality, confidently threading tight-window throws across his body. He has a quick release and delivers accurate passes when his feet are set, though his accuracy can suffer under pressure. LSU has a favorable schedule early on, which will give Nussmeier time to get super comfortable.”

Favorable schedule early on? Brockermeyer clearly thinks the USC defense is a favorable matchup for Nussmeier and LSU. The Trojans will have to prove that they aren’t, in fact, a favorable opponent for LSU’s offense.

