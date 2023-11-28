College football analyst gives brutal assessment of Marcus Satterfield

On Sunday, CBS Sports college football analyst Bud Elliott was asked on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, if he thought that the Nebraska Cornhuskers would have “a shot at any high-level QB transfer?”

Elliott’s reply was short and simple but ultimately brutal on the Huskers’ offensive coordinator. “No way in hell I would sign up to play QB for Satterfield,” he said as a quote-tweet. “But Nebraska does have money so,” he added, referring to the Cornhuskers’ ability to woo a quarterback when it comes to NIL potential.

As the Huskers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this season, Satterfield led the Huskers to an abysmal 18.0 points and 312.8 yards per game. Nebraska quarterbacks suffered mightily throughout the season, completing 52.1% of their passes for just 1,631 yards and ten touchdowns while throwing 16 interceptions on the season.

Nebraska only scored 30+ points three times this season and was kept to under 20 points in seven of 12 games while only surpassing the 400+ total yard mark once.

Ultimately, with the Cornhuskers’ defense among the best in the nation, only allowing 18.2 points per game, it will be Satterfield and the offense that carries the brunt of the blame for the Huskers’ season likely not reaching its full potential. Despite posting a top-20 scoring defense, Nebraska finished their first season under Matt Rhule with a 5-7 record, losing each of their last four games, including three games in which they kept opponents to 20 points or fewer.

In their regular-season finale, the Huskers’ defense kept the Iowa Hawkeyes to just 13 points and 257 total yards. Still, the offense could only muster up 10 points of their own as they eventually fell in overtime 13-10.

Ultimately, while Sattersfield’s job appears safe for now, his seat will undoubtedly be warm heading into the 2024 season.

The Huskers will start their 2024 season on August 31 against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium.

No way in hell I would sign up to play QB for Satterfield but Nebraska does have money so https://t.co/USEzZwqv4Y — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) November 26, 2023

They’re saying injuries are to blame for Marcus Satterfield’s dreadful first season at Nebraska. Haven’t heard that one before. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) November 27, 2023

Nebraska finished the year without any of the following:

– 1,000+ yd passer

– 500+ yd rusher

– 315+ yd receiver Since 1970, 1,449 FBS schools have played 12 games in a season. NEB is only the 3rd team (of that 1,449) to not have a single player reach those milestones. — Eric (@stewmanji) November 27, 2023

This is the most talented college quarterback I have ever watched in person. Nebraska would do well to break an NIL record to get him to Lincoln. (I know it will never happen. Don’t laugh, Cat fans. You ran him off). https://t.co/lW2sr4UPfA — Josh Holt (@hjosh00) November 27, 2023

Rough, rough base stats in here that all know need fixing. You can sometimes cover some messes by finishing when opportunity does show its face, but Nebraska offense was also 123rd red zone TD percentage (48.6) in 2023. https://t.co/jPCVzatDIj — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 27, 2023

#Nebraska should retain a search firm to locate a new quarterback. #GBR pic.twitter.com/bxxO35wJvp — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) November 24, 2023

