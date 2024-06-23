College football analyst expending big breakout from Clemson DT Peter Woods

The Clemson football program got a star in their 2023 recruiting class with defensive tackle Peter Woods, a player who was a dominant force his freshman season, even if the stat sheet didn’t necessarily reflect it.

Max Chadwick from Pro Football Focus praised Woods extensively while analyzing the standout sophomore defensive lineman on a recent installment of the PFF College Football Show.

“He was phenomenal this past year. He is just a monster, man…,” Chadwick said. “He was kind of a rotational player for Clemson last year because they had Ruke Orhorhoro, they had Tyler Davis, who both were drafted into the NFL this past April. That just shows how good he was in the role he had for Clemson last year.”

The 2023 Freshman All-American was credited with 27 tackles (2.5 for loss) and a forced fumble in 307 snaps over 12 games (two starts). As I said, the stats don’t scream off the page, but the impact goes beyond statistics; Woods is a baller.

“I think Woods is going to be a household name. He is one of the biggest breakout stars in college football,” Chadwick said. Because I know a lot of people don’t really know about him right now because of him being kind of a rotational guy for them last year. But he was so freaking dominant for Clemson, and such a young player, too. He is quickly going to be one of the top D-tackles in the country, and I can bet you right now, I bet you he’ll be our number one player on this list next year as well.”

Woods could be in for a huge 2024, especially considering we’ll see him on the edge in more pass rushing situations.

