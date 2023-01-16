College Football analyst calls Auburn’s transfer haul “the best class in the SEC”

Under Hugh Freeze, Auburn football has taken its’ recruiting efforts to a new level, especially in the transfer portal.

At the time of this post, Auburn has added 12 players from the transfer portal to its roster, and each player can make an immediate impact for the Tigers under their new head coach. Auburn has added top linemen on both sides of the ball such as Avery Jones, Dillon Wade, and Justin Rogers, as well as impressive skill talent in running back Brian Battie and Nick Mardner.

Just how impressive is Auburn’s transfer portal haul? College football analyst Mike Farrell believes that the Tigers have one of the best transfer classes in the entire country.

In a recent list titled Top Five Transfer Classes in the SEC, writer Logan Jones places Auburn at the top of the rankings.

Auburn and Hugh Freeze have been doing some great work so far in the portal. Easily the best class in the SEC, and quite honestly a top three class in the nation in my opinion. They landed several impact players at a multitude of positions. From top to bottom, this is likely the most balanced class in the SEC, and it’s one that fills a lot of holes left by draft entrants such as Tank Bigsby. Notable names include Justin Rogers, Dillon Wade, and Brian Battie.

Auburn has the nation’s No. 4 transfer portal class according to 247Sports, trailing Florida State, Colorado, and USC.

List

Zac Etheridge among top recruiters for 2023 cycle

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire