College football analyst believes Texas should be ranked No. 2
Texas earned the respect of many after defeating No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.
Brett McMurphy, a well-known college football analyst for Action Network, believes the Longhorns should be ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll this week.
It’s quite a big jump from Texas’ No. 11 ranking prior to the Alabama game. It’s a safe bet to assume that the Longhorns will jump into the top five, but top three could be a reach this early in the season.
Regardless, Texas looks like the real deal this season and contending for the College Football Playoff appears to be a legitimate possibility.
The only other Big 12 program on McMurphy’s rankings is Kansas State at No. 24. Oklahoma is a glaring miss after defeating SMU 28-11 in Week 2.
My @AP_Top25 ballot
1 Florida State
2 Texas
3 Georgia
4 Michigan
5 Washington
6 Penn State
7 USC
8 Oregon
9 Ohio St
10 Bama
11 Notre Dame
12 Oregon State
13 LSU
14 Tennessee
15 Duke
16 Ole Miss
17 UNC
18 UCLA
19 Utah
20 Wash State
21 Miami
22 Colorado
23 OU
24 Kansas St
25 Iowa
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2023
