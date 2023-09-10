Advertisement
Breaking News:

Brewers' Corbin Burnes throwing a no-hitter against Yankees

College football analyst believes Texas should be ranked No. 2

Cami Griffin
·1 min read
2

Texas earned the respect of many after defeating No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

Brett McMurphy, a well-known college football analyst for Action Network, believes the Longhorns should be ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll this week.

It’s quite a big jump from Texas’ No. 11 ranking prior to the Alabama game. It’s a safe bet to assume that the Longhorns will jump into the top five, but top three could be a reach this early in the season.

Regardless, Texas looks like the real deal this season and contending for the College Football Playoff appears to be a legitimate possibility.

The only other Big 12 program on McMurphy’s rankings is Kansas State at No. 24. Oklahoma is a glaring miss after defeating SMU 28-11 in Week 2.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire