College football analyst believes Texas should be ranked No. 2

Texas earned the respect of many after defeating No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

Brett McMurphy, a well-known college football analyst for Action Network, believes the Longhorns should be ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll this week.

It’s quite a big jump from Texas’ No. 11 ranking prior to the Alabama game. It’s a safe bet to assume that the Longhorns will jump into the top five, but top three could be a reach this early in the season.

Regardless, Texas looks like the real deal this season and contending for the College Football Playoff appears to be a legitimate possibility.

The only other Big 12 program on McMurphy’s rankings is Kansas State at No. 24. Oklahoma is a glaring miss after defeating SMU 28-11 in Week 2.

My @AP_Top25 ballot 1 Florida State

2 Texas

3 Georgia

4 Michigan

5 Washington

6 Penn State

7 USC

8 Oregon

9 Ohio St

10 Bama

11 Notre Dame

12 Oregon State

13 LSU

14 Tennessee

15 Duke

16 Ole Miss

17 UNC

18 UCLA

19 Utah

20 Wash State

21 Miami

22 Colorado

23 OU

24 Kansas St

25 Iowa — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire