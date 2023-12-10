College football All-America teams 2023: Tracking SEC players on first, second teams

While the 2023 college football regular season is over, and with bowl games yet to begin, the sport isn't going into slumber as its annual barrage of awards awaits.

While many of the top individual awards have been handed out, highlighted by the Dec. 9 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York, a number of All-America teams will be revealed in the coming days.

The teams honor the top players nationally on various offensive, defensive and special teams positions, giving them a designation that will be etched into the annals of their respective programs and the sport as a whole.

Making a single All-America team is an impressive accomplishment in and of itself, but a player can become a consensus All-American if they’re honored by each of these five bodies – the Associated Press, The Sporting News, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America and the American Football Coaches Association.

As one of college football’s Power Five conferences – one that included five top-15 teams this season in the final US LBM coaches poll in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Ole Miss and LSU – the SEC figures to be well-represented on each of the all-America teams.

Here’s a rundown of each of the All-America teams, with the file being updated as the teams are released:

NOTE: Names of SEC players are bolded

Walter Camp

First-team offense

First-team defense

First-team specialists

K: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

P: Tory Taylor, Iowa

KR: Jayden Harrison, Marshall

Second-team offense

Second-team defense

Second-team specialists

K: Jose Pizano, UNLV

P: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt

KR: Zachariah Branch, USC

Associated Press

This section will be updated with the full teams when they are released.

Sporting News

This section will be updated with the full teams when they are released.

FWAA

This section will be updated with the full teams when they are released.

AFCA

This section will be updated with the full teams when they are released.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tracking SEC players on 2023 college football All-America teams