College football All-America teams 2023: Tracking Big Ten players on first, second teams
With the end of the college football regular season comes the sport’s annual barrage of awards.
While many of the top individual awards have been handed out, highlighted by the Dec. 9 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York, a number of All-America teams will be revealed in the coming days.
The teams honor the top players at each position nationally, giving them a designation that will be etched into the annals of their respective programs and the sport as a whole.
Making a single all-America team is an impressive accomplishment by itself, but a player can become a consensus all-American if they’re honored by each of these five bodies – the Associated Press, The Sporting News, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America and the American Football Coaches Association.
As one of college football’s Power Five conferences – one that included three top-10 teams this season in Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State – the Big Ten figures to be well-represented on each of the all-America teams.
Here’s a rundown of each of the all-America teams, with the file being updated as the teams are released:
NOTE: Names of Big Ten players are bolded
Walter Camp
First-team offense
QB: Michael Penix Jr., Washington
RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR: Malik Nabers, LSU
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OL: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL: Zak Zinter, Michigan
OL: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
First-team defense
DL: Laiatu Latu, UCLA
DL: Jalen Green, James Madison
DL: Jonah Elliss, Utah
DL: T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
LB: Payton Wilson, N.C. State
LB: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
DB: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
DB: Cooper DeJean, Iowa
DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB: Beanie Bishop, West Virginia
First-team specialists
K: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
P: Tory Taylor, Iowa
KR: Jayden Harrison, Marshall
Second-team offense
QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB: Blake Corum, Michigan
RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri
WR: Rome Odunze, Washington
WR: Malik Washington, Virginia
TE: Dallin Holker, Colorado State
C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
OL: Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
OL: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
OL: Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
Second-team defense
DL: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
DL: Howard Cross III, Notre Dame
DL: Tyliek Williams, Ohio State
LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa
LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
DB: Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB: Denzel Burke, Ohio State
DB: Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Second-team specialists
K: Jose Pizano, UNLV
P: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt
KR: Zachariah Branch, USC
Associated Press
This section will be updated with the full teams when they are released.
Sporting News
This section will be updated with the full teams when they are released.
FWAA
This section will be updated with the full teams when they are released.
AFCA
This section will be updated with the full teams when they are released.
