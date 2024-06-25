College Football 25 toughest places to play: Who's ranked too high, who should be in instead?

The blowback from EA Sports' announcement of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football for the forthcoming video game, College Football 25, is sure to be loud.

Louder than a few of the stadiums that made the list, that's for sure.

As part of a week's worth of reveals, which will also include the game's top offenses and defenses on Thursday and overall team power rankings on Friday, Tuesday's reveal yielded yet another intriguing piece of information about the title, set to release on July 19. It will be the first game in the series since NCAA Football '14.

Texas A&M's Kyle Field tops EA Sports' list with Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium falling in right behind. And yet, those are just two of the missteps in the list of 25.

First the formalities. Here's the official rankings as released on Tuesday followed by our biggest nitpicks:

Toughest places to play in college football (EA Sports' list)

Texas A&M: Kyle Field Alabama: Bryant-Denny Stadium LSU: Tiger Stadium Ohio State: Ohio Stadium Georgia: Sanford Stadium Penn State: Beaver Stadium Wisconsin: Camp Randall Stadium Oklahoma: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Florida State: Doak Campbell Stadium Florida: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Oregon: Autzen Stadium Clemson: Memorial Stadium Tennessee: Neyland Stadium Auburn: Jordan-Hare Stadium South Carolina: Williams-Brice Stadium Michigan: Michigan Stadium Virginia Tech: Lane Stadium Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium Texas: Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium Iowa: Kinnick Stadium Notre Dame: Notre Dame Stadium Michigan State: Spartan Stadium Arkansas: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Boise State: Albertsons Stadium Mississippi State: Davis Wade Stadium

LSU, Tiger Stadium should be No. 1

This is no knock on A&M or Alabama, but when many folks think college football environment, it starts with Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge at night.

First, there's the unique aesthetics: Tiger Stadium is the only major venue to mark off yard lines in fives instead of 10s. Also, it boasts arguably the best midfield logo in all of football, a purple and gold Tiger's eye, staring right back at the TV camera during overhead shots.

Oh yeah, and as for the noise? The stadium often registers on a seismograph, including the matchup against Auburn in 1988 known as, "the Earthquake Game".

Michigan should be No. 2, Penn State No. 3, Texas A&M No. 4

Penn State fans don white and blue for a Stripe Out game against Michigan in Beaver Stadium Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Hey, sometimes numbers matter. And the fact of this matter is that Michigan and Penn State are the two biggest college football stadiums in America in terms of capacity.

And given, A&M is not far behind. But no team has been better at home than Michigan has over the last three years in going 22-0. Penn State is 17-4 in that stretch and A&M is 16-5, for what it's worth.

Michigan Stadium at No. 16 is an absolute atrocity. And while Beaver Stadium at No. 6 is a small slight in comparison, these two Big Ten venues are as good as it gets.

Tennessee, Neyland Stadium up to No. 6

Fans storm the field after Tennessee's 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 Tennesseevsalabama1015 5181

Speaking of numbers, Tennessee's Neyland Stadium is fifth on that capacity list and the Volunteers' win at home over Alabama two seasons ago was a reminder of what Knoxville is capable of when supporting a good team.

No. 13 is far too low here.

As for the Florida State at No. 9, Florida at No. 10 thing?

Aug 27, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads his team before the game against the Duquesne Dukes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Didn't Florida State beat Florida in Gainesville last year? Without its starting quarterback?

Yeah, we're fine with with these Sunshine State rivals in this order, for now.

Oklahoma Memorial Stadium out, Clemson, Oregon into the top 10

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 07: A general view of the stadium during the game between the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Oklahoma's loudest crowd every year is likely at a neutral site: The Cotton Bowl, for the annual Red River Rivalry.

Sure, Clemson hasn't quite been up to national-championship snuff over the past couple of seasons, but Death Valley and the whole Howard's Rock tradition still ranks among college football's loudest and best. And Autzen, though lacking a bit in comparison by sheer numbers, features an amphitheater-like shape to funnel noise straight to the field.

The Ducks are 19-1 at home since 2021.

Biggest snub: Nebraska, Memorial Stadium

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44), tight end Nate Boerkircher (87), and offensive lineman Joey Mancino (67) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

OK, we get that Nebraska hasn't exactly been a world beater in recent years but Memorial Stadium is the 14th biggest in college football.

No, size isn't everything. But the Cornhuskers have sold out a whopping 396 home games in a row. Three-nine-six! That is the longest streak in any collegiate sport.

This is a borderline top-10 venue. To not have it in the top 25 is lunacy.

A Group of Five swap: Boise State out, Appalachian State in

The Georgia Southern offense, including linemen Caleb Kelly (50) and Logan Langemeier (66) mix it up with the Appalachian State defense on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The host Mountaineers won 27-3.

At one time, Boise and the smurf turf were a no-doubter for this list.

But maybe not so much now. Attendance at these two stadiums were fairly close in 2023 with Boise averaging 35,867 and Appalachian State at 34,734. But maybe it was College GameDay's visit last season, or the fact that the Mountaineers are 16-3 in Boone, North Carolina over the last three years but it feels like they belong.

Get 'em outta here: Michigan State, Arkansas, Mississippi State

Again, if this game had been made three years ago, we might be willing to sign off on the Spartans.

Arkansas lost at home to Liberty in 2022 in the game SEC apologists like to pretend and convince you never happened. And yeah, they use cowbells in Starkville, we get it.

We'd also argue that Davis Wade Stadium isn't even the toughest venue in the Magnolia State and certainly, Spartan Stadium takes a back seat in America's mitten.

Bring 'em in: BYU, Oklahoma State

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman (7) celebrates with Dalton Cooper (71) following a touchdown during second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Seriously, if you haven't, just do a quick internet search for LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

We rest our case. Also, Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma is one of a few underrated Big 12 Conference gems along with Kansas State and Iowa State. The Cowboys are 19-2 in the last three seasons and the fans banging the walls with paddles adds a unique element as well.

The corrected top 25 toughest places to play in college football

We've stated our cases for quite a few of these and there is no exact science, obviously.

But for argument's sake, here's how we believe EA Sports' rankings should've shaken out:

LSU: Tiger Stadium Michigan: Michigan Stadium Penn State: Beaver Stadium Texas A&M: Kyle Field Ohio State: Ohio Stadium Tennessee: Neyland Stadium Alabama: Bryant-Denny Stadium Georgia: Sanford Stadium Clemson: Memorial Stadium Oregon: Autzen Stadium Wisconsin: Camp Randall Stadium Florida State: Doak Campbell Stadium Florida: Ben Griffin Stadium Nebraska: Memorial Stadium Auburn: Jordan-Hare Stadium Virginia Tech: Lane Stadium Oklahoma: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium Iowa: Kinnick Stadium Texas: Texas Memorial Stadium BYU: LaVell Edwards Stadium Notre Dame: Notre Dame Stadium Ole Miss: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oklahoma State: Boone Pickens Stadium Appalachian State: Kidd Brewer Stadium

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Re-ranking the EA Sports College Football 25 toughest stadiums list