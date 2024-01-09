College Football 2025: With 12-team playoff coming, here are the favorites to win title

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies, 34-13, in the 2023-24 College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday night.

The win cemented the Wolverines' first national title since 1997 (split with Nebraska) when they finished with a record of 12-0 and beat Washington State in the Rose Bowl.

While rumors will continue to swirl if Michigan head coach Jim Harbough decides to leave the team and go back to the NFL, no one can take away how great of a year it was for the maize and blue.

On the other side, Washington nearly capped off what's been an incredible season as it was 35/1 odds (+3500) to win the national championship on FanDuel Sportsbook prior to the start of the season.

With star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leaving for the 2024 NFL Draft, the Huskies are all the way down at a consensus of 50/1 (+5000) odds next season, and even as long as 80/1 (+8000) on BetMGM to win their third national title.

How many teams will be in college football playoffs in 2025?

The College Football Playoff field expands from four to 12 teams next season. It features the six highest-ranked conference champions, which will receive automatic bids. The next six highest-ranked teams will also be in. The top four teams will get a first-round bye.

Where is the CFP National Championship game in 2025?

The 2025 CFP National Championship game is set for Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

More: What did Aaron Rodgers say? QB responds to Jimmy Kimmel bashing him on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Odds to win 2025 College Football national championship

With the offseason now underway, here's a way-too-early look at the list of the top-10 betting favorites in New Jersey to win the CFP National Championship in 2024-25:

Georgia: 4/1 (+400) Alabama: 6/1 (+600) Ohio State: 8/1 (+800) Texas: 9/1 (+900) Michigan: 10/1 (+1000) Oregon: 11/1 (+1100) LSU: 14/1 (+1400) Ole Miss: 16/1 (+1600) Florida State: 18/1 (+1800) Clemson: 20/1 (+2000)

NFL: Our best NFL Wild Card round picks: underdogs and revenge games as playoffs begin

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: College Football Playoff 2025 national championship odds