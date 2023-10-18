College football 2023 midseason All-Americans: Which Big Ten players are on elite team?

There's still plenty of season left in 2023, but Week 8 marks the release of the midseason college football All-America team, featuring some of the best players in the country. Five different consensus selectors will list the players they believe have been the most impactful this year: the Associated Press, The Sporting News, Walter Camp, AFCA and FWAA.

The Pac-12 has been an extremely pleasant surprise this year, with Washington's Michael Penix Jr. leading the way in Heisman Trophy conversations. The Huskies, of course, will be joining the Big Ten next season, though Penix will be in the NFL at that point. Similarly, Caleb Williams of USC has impressed to date despite a poor game against Notre Dame. The Trojans, too, will be joining the Big Ten next year.

As for current Big Ten squads, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State are the three teams to beat in the conference. J.J. McCarthy has been impressive this year, but the competition at quarterback is unsurprisingly stiff. Roman Wilson from the Wolverines and Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Buckeyes have put together impressive campaigns themselves. And it would be an oversight not to mention the outstanding punter out of Iowa, Tory Taylor, who has been one of if not the best at his position in the country.

Here is the full Big Ten representation from the first-, second-, and third team All-American teams.

Associated Press

The Sporting News

The Sporting News only releases its first-team All-America selections at midseason.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Zak Zinter, G, Michigan

Olu Fashanu, T, Penn State

Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

Walter Camp

AFCA

FWAA

Big Ten consensus All-Americans

