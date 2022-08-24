College football 2022 primer: Key storylines, top transfers, rankings and betting advice
College football is changing at a rapid pace these days, between conference realignment; name, image and likeness money; new transfer rules and more.
It's a lot to keep track of, which is why we've got you covered on where things stand today and what to watch for this season. We'll continue to update this list with all of our 2022 preview content, including important storylines, key players, team rankings and betting advice.
Key storylines
Yahoo's Top 25 rankings
Conference previews
Realignment
Transfers to watch
Coaching carousel
Most intriguing teams
Best bets
Podcasts
This will be updated as the season draws closer