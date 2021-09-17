College football 2021: Best games to watch in Week 3
Each week, the Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game-watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day.
Kegs and Eggs
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox
Seeing these old Big 8 Conference rivals take the field together will bring nostalgia.
No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana, 9 a.m., ESPN
USC fans can learn more about Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, a potential head-coaching candidate.
No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia, 9 a.m., FS1
Are the Hokies for real? They’ll have a great chance to prove it in Morgantown.
Michigan State at No. 24 Miami, 9 a.m., ABC
Has Miami recovered from its Alabama beatdown enough to hold off a hot Michigan State team?
Minnesota at Colorado, 10 a.m., Pac-12 Network
The Buffaloes nearly had a top-five upset over Texas A&M but could be 1-2 real quick.
Fire up the grill
Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Luck has been on the Fighting Irish’s side, and Purdue could put an end to that streak.
No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida, 12:30 p.m., CBS
The Swamp will be rocking early, but how long can the Gators keep their fans engaged?
USC at Washington State, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Weird stuff happens in Pullman, and the Trojans will be playing their first game without Clay Helton.
Night game buzz
Utah at San Diego State, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network
The Utes took a tough loss to rival Brigham Young and won’t have an easy rebound against the Aztecs.
No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State, 4:30 p.m., ABC
This feels like an Outback Bowl, but it’s so much better as a “white out” night game in Happy Valley.
Virginia at No. 21 North Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network
North Carolina was dreadful in its opener but can restore its high ceiling by beating a tough Virginia team.
After dark
Oklahoma State at Boise State, 6 p.m., FS1
If the Broncos want to prove they belong in the expanded Big 12, now’s the time.
No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 Brigham Young, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
BYU can improve to 3-0 against the Pac-12 by spitting out the untested Sun Devils.
Fresno State at No. 13 UCLA, 7:45 p.m., Pac-12 Network
UCLA better hope it didn’t lose momentum during the bye because the Bulldogs can play.
