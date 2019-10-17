College Football 2019 Week 8 What to Watch: A pivotal week for the Coastal

Virginia and Duke currently sit atop the Coastal Division and will play one another on Saturday. A win over North Carolina could vault Virginia Tech back into the discussion. Maryland looks to rebound against Indiana, Navy hosts USF and Penn State unleashes the Whiteout against Michigan.

Here is a breakdown of all the local action.

Navy vs. South Florida

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

How to watch: CBSSN





How good has Navy's offense been this year? The Midshipmen are averaging 327.2 yards on the ground alone this season. South Florida's offense is averaging 339.5 yards per game total.

Earlier in the season, it looked like the Bulls were on the brink of total collapse, but head coach Charlie Strong has rallied them in recent weeks and they are coming off a big win over BYU. Navy, meanwhile, is a legitimate contender in the AAC West division after a 45-17 blowout win over Tulsa.

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington





It is make-or-break time for the Hokies with a pivotal matchup against the Tar Heels.

A blowout loss to Duke left Virginia Tech reeling, but a quarterback change steadied the ship as Hendon Hooker has led the Hokies to two straight wins including at Miami. The season can go in one of two directions at this point. A win over North Carolina will but them right back in the division hunt and only two wins away from extending the prized bowl streak. A loss and you can essentially kiss both the division and the bowl streak goodbye.

Maryland vs. Indiana

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Maryland Stadium, College Park, Md.

How to watch: BTN





Maryland was handed a humbling 40-14 loss lost week by a Purdue team without its starting quarterback or star receiver. This week, they hope to get back on track against Indiana, but it looks like they will be doing it without Josh Jackson.

Virginia vs. Duke

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

How to watch: ACCN





After starting the season 4-0, Virginia has dropped two straight and now will have to navigate the rest of the season without star cornerback Bryce Hall.

This is a game between the first and second place teams in the Coastal Division. While this division offers nothing but chaos seemingly every season, a win on Saturday will put either team in the driver's seat of the division.

If Virginia wants to find success, it will have to find a way to move the ball on the ground. The Cavaliers have relied far too much on Bryce Perkins the past two weeks. As great as he is, he cannot be expected to drop back 40+ times per game and be the team's leading rusher. He needs some help on offense.

Game of the week: No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 16 Michigan

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.

How to watch: ABC





The college football world will be treated to one of the great scenes in sports on Saturday: the Whiteout.

Jim Harbaugh takes his 1-9 record against top-10 teams into Happy Valley as he tries to keep Michigan's Big Ten hopes alive. Penn State's vaunted defense, however, will be waiting for him and for a Wolverine offense that still has yet to find its identity under the khakied coach.

Other local teams

Georgetown vs. Lafayette, 12 p.m. Saturday

Morgan State at South Carolina State, 1:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

VMI at Mercer, 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Old Dominion at UAB, 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

Towson vs. Bucknell, 4 p.m. Saturday

Norfolk State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

Hampton at Campbell, 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

Liberty vs. Maine, 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

















