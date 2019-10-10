College Football 2019 Week 7 What to Watch: Big games for the Big Ten

Maryland will look for a second straight Big Ten road win while Penn State hopes to put the clamp down on Iowa. Virginia hopes to put the Notre Dame loss behind them, Virginia Tech looks like they have finally found a quarterback and Navy is pulling for a key division win.

Here is a breakdown of all the local action.

No. 20 Virginia at Miami

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla.

How to watch: ESPN





Just in terms of schedule, this one looks very favorable for Virginia. UVA is coming off its bye week while Miami has a short week after a devastating loss at home to Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes battled back from a 28-0 deficit to tie it at 35 only to lose on a late fourth-quarter drive. Now they take the field again six days later to face the Coastal Division front-runners.

Before the bye week, Virginia was handed its first loss of the season by Notre Dame. The Cavaliers could not establish anything on the ground at all offensively and quarterback Bryce Perkins was asked to do way too much with a whopping 43 pass attempts. Perkins is the star of Virginia's offense, but he needs more help than he has gotten of late.

Maryland at Purdue

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.



With the starting quarterbacks for both Maryland and Purdue injured, both teams will look to their backups to get the job done and earn the conference victory. This is a position Terps quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome knows all too well.

Check out the full preview here.

Virginia Tech vs. Rhode Island

When: 4:00 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

How to watch: ACCN





Story continues

Quarterback Hendon Hooker started last week against Miami and provided the spark this offense so desperately needed. A matchup against a 1-4 FCS opponent in Rhode Island provides a good chance for the Hokies offense to really get rolling with its new starter.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch: ABC





Iowa was held to just three points last week by Michigan and they are playing an even tougher defense this week. Penn State boasts the second-best scoring defense (7.4 points per game) and fourth-best total defense (240.4 yards per game). The Nittany Lions offense also seems to be really hitting its stride with 94 points in the last two games.

But don't sleep on the Hawkeyes. While Penn State ranks fourth in total defense, Iowa is right behind them at fifth. This will be the biggest test of the season thus far James Franklin and Co.

Navy at Tulsa

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Okla.

How to watch: ESPNU





Tulsa is coming off maybe the game of the season which resulted in a triple-overtime loss to SMU. Their reward is having to prepare for Navy's option attack. Navy showed its growth on offense from last year to now with last week's win over Air Force. The Falcons loaded the box against the Midshipmen in 2018 and Navy had no answer as they continually tried to run between the tackles to no avail. A much more versatile option attack was able to get the win and put the Midshipmen a win over Army away from claiming the Commander-in-Chief Trophy.

But we are a long way off from that. For now, Navy is looking to stay in the hunt for the American West Division. A loss to Tulsa would hand the Midshipmen their second division loss. It may still be early, but this is a must-win for Navy.

Game of the week: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas

How to watch: FOX





Lincoln Riley appears to have worked his quarterback magic again with Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts who has been absolutely tremendous for the Sooners through five games. In those five games, however, Oklahoma really has not been tested. That will change this week with the Red River Rivalry/Shootout/Showdown/Classic -- take your pick.

After years of false proclamations that the Longhorns were back, Tom Herman finally had Texas looking like Texas again in 2018. The Longhorns defeated Oklahoma in the regular season and finished the year with a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia.

An early-season loss to LSU has Texas looking like they are a tier below the true national contenders for now. That can change this week with a win over Hurts and the Sooners.

On NBC Sports Washington

Duke vs. Georgia Tech

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington





Other local teams

Richmond at Maine, 12 p.m. Saturday

Delaware State at Morgan State, 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

Norfolk State at Howard, 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

Villanova at James Madison, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

Fordham at Georgetown, 2 p.m. Saturday

Old Dominion at Marshall, 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Albany at Towson, 4 p.m. Saturday

















College Football 2019 Week 7 What to Watch: Big games for the Big Ten originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington