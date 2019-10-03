College Football 2019 Week 6 What to Watch: Navy looks for first strike in battle for Commander-in-Chief Trophy

Navy hosts Air Force looking for revenge for last year's ugly loss, Penn State gets struggling Purdue for homecoming, and Maryland and Virginia Tech both hope to rebound from last week's ugly losses.

Here is a breakdown of all the local action.

No. 12 Penn State vs. Purdue

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.

How to watch: ESPN





Jeff Brohm may be wishing he left for Louisville at this point. Purdue is 1-3 after losses to Nevada, TCU and Minnesota and now heads to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. To make matters worse, the Boilermakers are banged up and starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar, receiver Rondale Moore and receiver Jared Sparks are all out injured.

The Nittany Lions are 4-0 and have allowed just 30 points all season.

Maryland at Rutgers

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

Where: HighPoint.com Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

How to watch: BTN





This will be Rutgers' first game after firing Chris Ash and appointing Nunzio Campanile as the interim head coach. We don't know exactly what to expect from him other than the fact that the Scarlet Knights will still be bad. This game is coming at the right time for a scuffling Maryland team that has lost two straight after a hot start.

Check out the full preview here.

Navy vs. Air Force

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

How to watch: CBSSN





Navy is looking for revenge after getting dominated by Air Force to the tune of 35-7 last year. Even for an option team, the playbook was limited last year as the Midshipmen kept trying to force their way between the tackles to no avail. Expect a much more versatile option attack on Saturday as Navy tries to strike first in the battle for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.

Virginia Tech at Miami

Story continues

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla.

How to watch: ESPN





Things are not good for Virginia Tech right now as the Hokies were embarrassed in Blacksburg by Duke last week showing further decline for a program that for years was consistently among the country's best. Saturday's game against Miami offers the Hokies a chance to move on and put that game behind them.

The Hurricanes' offensive line is vulnerable and Virginia Tech's defense can certainly take advantage. The issue is how many risks will Bud Foster want to take on the pass rush after seeing the defense shredded through the air last week by Duke? If Miami quarterback Jarren Williams can get the ball away, he could have a big game.

Game of the week: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Auburn

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

How to watch: CBS





If you ask any expert who the top teams in the country are, you will probably hear the same five teams mentioned: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State. But are we overlooking Auburn? The Tigers have arguably been the most impressive team in the nation in terms of what they have accomplished to this point with an undefeated record that includes wins over Oregon and at Texas A&M. This week, they will get the national spotlight with a chance to prove themselves as playoff contenders.

The Gators are also 5-0, but are largely unproven with two FCS wins, not including Tennessee (ZING!). Florida's biggest win was a Week 0 win over Miami in a game both teams desperately tried to lose.

The injury to Feleipe Franks means Kyle Trask will be the man under center for the Gators and he will get his toughest test to date against a dangerous Auburn pass rush led by Derrick Brown and Nick Coe.

On NBC Sports Washington

Louisville vs. Boston College

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington





Richmond vs. Albany

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Robins Stadium, Richmond, Va.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington Plus





Other local teams

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

North Alabama at Hampton, 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

North Carolina A&T, 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

Georgetown at Cornell, 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

Villanova at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Morgan State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

James Madison at Stony Brook, 6 p.m. Saturday

Western Kentucky at Old Dominion, 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

Liberty at New Mexico State, 8 p.m. Saturday



















MORE NCAA NEWS:

College Football 2019 Week 6 What to Watch: Navy looks for first strike in battle for Commander-in-Chief Trophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington