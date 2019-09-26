College Football 2019 Week 5 What to Watch: A rivalry in the making?

Maryland faces its toughest task of the season as it hosts Penn State, Navy looks to stay undefeated, Virginia Tech looks to get on track and UVA heads to South Bend.

Here is a breakdown of all the local action.

Navy at Memphis

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

How to watch: ESPN





Two undefeated teams clash in a game with major AAC West implications. No team has cemented itself as the team to beat in the division, so Thursday's game offers Navy a big opportunity to jump out to a 2-0 conference record. Memphis started the season with an impressive 15-10 win over Ole Miss and they have not been particularly challenged since. They feature a very balanced offensive attack, but their defense is middle of the pack in terms of stopping the run, allowing 116.3 yards on the ground per game. That's good for 40th in the nation. Navy, meanwhile, is averaging a whopping 371.5 rushing yards per game.

Virginia Tech vs. Duke

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

How to watch: ESPN





What will Virginia Tech's defense look like? The Hokies currently rank 88th in rush defense and 40th in total defense and that's after playing Boston College (who got blown out at home by Kansas), Old Dominion and Furman. They have got to turn things around on that side of the ball and fast. Luckily for them, Duke does not present the biggest challenge offensively as the Blue Devils rank 70th in total offense.

Blue Devils quarterback Quentin Harris presents a matchup problem, however, as a dual-threat quarterback. That has long been the Achilles heel of defensive coordinator Bud Foster, even back when the Hokies featured one of the top defenses in the country.

Penn State at Maryland

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Maryland Stadium, College Park, Md.

How to watch: FS1





Maryland made the college football world stop and take notice of its high-powered offense in the first two weeks. Then everything came crashing back down to Earth against Temple. The Terps have had to sit on that loss for a week with a bye separating that game from this week's mammoth matchup against Penn State.

Have the Terps truly turned a corner under head coach Mike Locksley or was the loss to Temple more than just a blip on the radar?

Virginia at Notre Dame

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Ind.

How to watch: NBC





The Hoos survived a scare last week from Old Dominion, but they cannot afford to spot a team like Notre Dame 17 points and hope to pull out a victory. The defense is going to have to keep Virginia in this game for the Cavaliers to have a chance.

Notre Dame is coming off its big game against Georgia and, while the Irish ultimately lost, they certainly acquitted themselves well against one of the top teams in the nation. Notre Dame's rushers and linebackers against Georgia's offensive line looked like a complete mismatch given the size of the Bulldogs' linemen, but the Irish defenders disrupted Georgia's offense all game long. UVA's offensive line is going to have its hands full trying to block Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem.

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins has demonstrated big-play potential all season, but he also has thrown four interceptions in the young season. You can bet Notre Dame is going to pressure him in the hopes of forcing bad decisions and turnovers.

The key to this game will be how Virginia's defense is able to do against Ian Book and Co. The Hoos are currently ranked 14th in total defense. It is going to be tough sledding for the Cavaliers' offense so it falls to the defense to keep them in this game.

Game of the week: No. 17 Washington vs. No. 21 USC

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle, Wash.

How to watch: FOX





Quarterback Kedon Slovis stepped in and delivered a huge win over Stanford for USC just three weeks ago, but that seems like eons now. Slovis was forced to leave the Trojans' game last week against Utah and he remains in concussion protocol. The good news for USC, however, is that its third-string quarterback Matt Fink stepped in to replace Slovis and similarly delivered a huge conference victory over Utah.

Fink, a redshirt junior, will likely be the team's starter again as it heads to Seattle to take on Washington.

After Oregon's loss to Auburn in the opening week of the season, Washington was looked upon as the team that would have to carry the Pac-12's hopes to reach the playoff. They then promptly lost in a bizarre matchup to Cal. Now the margin of error for the Huskies is gone.

Washington will look to exploit what has been a porous defense for the Trojans who rank 90th in total defense giving up 421 yards per game. Quarterback Jacob Eason leads the Huskies offense which is averaging 270.5 passing yards per game.

On NBC Sports Washington

Pitt vs. Delaware

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington





Elizabeth City State vs. Fayetteville State

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Rocky Mount Athletic Stadium, Rocky Mount, N.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington Plus





Other local teams

Georgetown at Columbia, 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

Richmond at Fordham, 1 p.m. Saturday

Bethune-Cookman at Howard, 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

James Madison at Elon, 2 p.m. Saturday

William & Mary at Albany, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Towson at Florida, 4 p.m. Saturday on SECN

Florida A&M at Norfolk State, 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

North Carolina Central at Morgan State, 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

















