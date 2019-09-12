College Football 2019 Week 3 What to Watch: Florida State talks big before UVA matchup

Maryland has put the nation on notice after two impressive games to start the season, Penn State takes on one of its biggest rivals, Virginia Tech looks to get right against Furman, Navy is back in action and Virginia hosts Florida State under the lights.

Here is a breakdown of all the local action.

No. 13 Penn State vs. Pitt

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.

How to watch: ABC





Penn State has been rolling through the first two weeks of the season and, while Pitt should provide a bigger challenge than either Idaho or Buffalo, on paper it appears the Nittany Lions should have no trouble dispatching the Panthers. Pitt has lost its last five games in Happy Valley and have not won there since 1988.

No. 21 Maryland at Temple When: 12 p.m. Saturday Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa. How to watch: CBSSN

You could not have scripted a better start to the season for Maryland as the Terps are 2-0 after two dominating victories. They now hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Owls. Like Maryland, the Owls are working with a new head coach, Rod Carey, who was previously at Northern Illinois. Temple has had plenty of time to prepare for the Terps with a bye week after an opening win over Bucknell. But even with the extra time, they will have a hard time cooling off Maryland's red-hot offense.

Virginia Tech vs. Furman When: 12 p.m. Saturday Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va. How to watch: ACCN

The Hokies looked less than impressive in their first two games. Furman is a tough FCS opponent, but Saturday should offer Virginia Tech a chance to improve upon multiple aspects of their game.

Navy vs. East Carolina

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

How to watch: CBSSN





Navy is back in action after a bye week and will take on their first FBS opponent of the season. It is also their first conference game. Both Navy and ECU are not projected to do well this season. If either team hopes to prove the predictions wrong, they will need a win on Saturday.

No. 25 Virginia vs. Florida State

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

How to watch: ACCN





Virginia is off to an impressive start this season. Florida State is not. Year 2 for Willie Taggart is not going well as the Seminoles blew a big lead at home in a loss to Boise State then needed a botched extra point in overtime just to beat Louisiana-Monroe. Despite that, linebacker Leonard Warner still came out and said of UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins, "I don't think we are going to have too much trouble with him. We have a good game plan built up. I think we have pretty good plan for controlling him."

Game of the week: No. 19 Iowa vs. Iowa State

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

How to watch: FS1





Iowa-Iowa State has been a great rivalry, but for years the matchup pitted a good Iowa team looking for a big season against a much weaker Iowa State team hoping for an upset. Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell has changed the nature of this rivalry. Iowa State is not seen on equal footing as their state rivals, but with one caveat: The Cyclones have not beaten Iowa since 2014.

While Iowa State has proven itself to be one of the top teams in the Big 12 the past few years, we still are not sure what to expect from them this season. The Cyclones needed overtime to beat FCS Northern Iowa in Week 1, then had a bye week in Week 2.

The Hawkeyes also have not been truly tested this season yet with wins over Miami of Ohio and Rutgers.

This will be the first big game and chance to make a statement for either team. Who will take the state bragging rights?

Other local teams:

Georgetown vs. Catholic University, 12 p.m. Saturday

Norfolk State at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3

James Madison vs. Morgan State, 4 p.m. Saturday

Howard vs. Hampton, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

William & Mary vs. Colgate, 6 p.m. Saturday

Richmond at Elon, 6 p.m. Saturday

Towson at Maine, 7 p.m. Saturday

VMI at East Tennessee State, 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+















