College football: 11 first-team AP All-Americans will not play this fall

The 2020 Associated Press’ preseason All-American teams feature 23 college football players who will not suit up this fall.

The AP revealed its preseason All-American teams Tuesday, as voted on by 47 AP poll voters. The panel was instructed to consider all Division I football players, even those who have decided to opt out of the season due to concerns about COVID-19 or those whose seasons have been postponed by their conference.

The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West have all pushed football to the spring while the other conferences are still planning to play in the coming weeks.

In all, there were 11 first-team selections we won’t see on the field this fall. That includes Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, who decided to opt out of the season before the Big Ten’s postponement.

Two other Big Ten players, Purdue receiver Rondale Moore and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, did the same. Moore is a first-team pick, while Bateman landed on the second team with USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele, who said after the Pac-12’s postponement that he will not participate in a spring season. Instead, he will turn his focus toward preparing for the NFL draft.

The first-team All-Americans who are slated to play this season include Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses and LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

(x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season)

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson

RB: Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson

Tackle: x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama

Guard: x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee

Center: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma

TE: x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama

All-purpose: y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue

Kicker: x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa

Defense

DE: x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami

DT: Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt

LB: y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State

Safety: Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse

Punter: Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State

RB: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis

Tackle: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin

Guard: x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California

Center: x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa

TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State

WR: Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota

All-purpose: Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama

Kicker: Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma

Defense

DE: Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami

DT: y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington

LB: Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern

CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech

Safety: x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU

Punter: x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers

