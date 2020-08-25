College football: 11 first-team AP All-Americans will not play this fall

The 2020 Associated Press’ preseason All-American teams feature 23 college football players who will not suit up this fall.
The AP revealed its preseason All-American teams Tuesday, as voted on by 47 AP poll voters. The panel was instructed to consider all Division I football players, even those who have decided to opt out of the season due to concerns about COVID-19 or those whose seasons have been postponed by their conference.
The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West have all pushed football to the spring while the other conferences are still planning to play in the coming weeks.
In all, there were 11 first-team selections we won’t see on the field this fall. That includes Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, who decided to opt out of the season before the Big Ten’s postponement.
Two other Big Ten players, Purdue receiver Rondale Moore and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, did the same. Moore is a first-team pick, while Bateman landed on the second team with USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele, who said after the Pac-12’s postponement that he will not participate in a spring season. Instead, he will turn his focus toward preparing for the NFL draft.
The first-team All-Americans who are slated to play this season include Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses and LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
(x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season)
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson
RB: Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson
Tackle: x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama
Guard: x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee
Center: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma
TE: x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State
WR: Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama
All-purpose: y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue
Kicker: x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa
Defense
DE: x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami
DT: Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt
LB: y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State
Safety: Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse
Punter: Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State
RB: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis
Tackle: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin
Guard: x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California
Center: x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa
TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State
WR: Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota
All-purpose: Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama
Kicker: Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma
Defense
DE: Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami
DT: y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington
LB: Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern
CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech
Safety: x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU
Punter: x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers
More from Yahoo Sports: