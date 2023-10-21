It just pays more: seven of college football’s ten highest-paid coaches reside in the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has won back-to-back national championships, but he is not college football’s highest-paid coach for 2023. Smart does have the highest buyout of any college football coach by over $15 million. We don’t think he’s going anywhere anytime soon.

Five college coaches received over $10 million in compensation for 2023. All income, buyout, and bonus compensation data is courtesy of USA TODAY Sports.

Who are college football’s 10 highest paid head coaches for the 2023 season (public institutions only)? Where does Georgia football’s Kirby Smart rank?

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Total pay: $9,000,000

School buyout: N/A

2022-2023 bonuses paid: $450,000

Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Total pay: $9,000,000

School buyout: $46,500,000



2022-2023 bonuses paid: $400,000

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Total pay: $9,013,600

School buyout: $51,187,500



2022-2023 bonuses paid: $150,000

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Total pay: $9,150,000

School buyout: $77,562,500



2022-2023 bonuses paid: $0

Brian Kelly, LSU

Total pay: $9,975,000

School buyout: $70,018,333



2022-2023 bonuses paid: $575,000

Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Total pay: $10,015,350

School buyout: N/A



2022-2023 bonuses paid: $0

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Total pay: $10,196,250

School buyout: $46,222,292



2022-2023 bonuses paid: $250,000

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs

Total pay: $10,505,600

School buyout: $92,625,000



2022-2023 bonuses paid: $1,350,000

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Total pay: $10,884,775

School buyout: $64,000,000



2022-2023 bonuses paid: $500,000

Nick Saban, Alabama

Total pay: $11,107,000

School buyout: $44,800,000



2022-2023 bonuses paid: $300,000

All salary data is per USA TODAY Sports. Not included in the data are private institutions like USC, Notre Dame, and Northwestern.

