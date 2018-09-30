College fantasy football's top performers from Week 5

Did your college fantasy football team thrive in a wild Week 5? Here are the top-performing players at each position from this weekend’s action.

QUARTERBACKS

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma: 51.78 points

Joe Burrow, LSU: 37.28 points

Trace McSorley, Penn State: 36.94 points

Gardner Minshew, Washington State: 34.80 points

Steven Montez, Colorado: 33.58 points

Kyler Murray’s ridiculous fantasy output is what happens when you score seven total touchdowns while throwing for 432 yards. Murray has been a stud all year long. Another quarterback who has been consistently excellent is Minshew. The first-year Washington State starter is putting up an average of 29.5 points per week, yet is owned in just 25 percent of leagues. If he is available in your league, he’s a must add. So is Montez. He’s owned in just 24 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Underachiever

Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State: We expected Mississippi State’s offense to thrive under Joe Moorhead, but the Bulldogs have struggled in back-to-back losses. Fitzgerald had a season-low 7.12 points on Saturday as MSU lost 13-6 to Florida.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) had seven total touchdowns against Baylor. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

RUNNING BACKS

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State: 59.40 points

Travis Etienne, Clemson: 38.50 points

Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State: 37.40 points

Devine Ozigbo, Nebraska: 32.80 points

Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia: 31.30 points

Benjamin broke out with a monster performance, going for a ridiculous 312 yards and 3 TDs vs. Oregon State. While Benjamin went off for the Sun Devils, Jefferson ran wild for the Beavers. Through five games, he has performances of 50, 24.9 and now 37.4 points under his belt, yet is still available in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues. If he’s out there, you have to scoop him up, even if he plays on a lowly Oregon State team. I’m a little skeptical of Ozigbo as a waiver wire pickup with trips to Wisconsin and Northwestern on the horizon for Nebraska.

Underachiever

Damien Harris, Alabama: We warned you about Harris, didn’t we? Harris’ services were not needed as Alabama trounced UL Lafayette on Saturday. Harris carried five times for just 20 yards. That’s 3.10 points. Yuck. Harris is probably worth keeping on your roster as the Tide gets into the tougher part of the schedule, but I’d hesitate to start him anytime soon.

Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin (3) rushed for 312 yards in a win over Oregon State. (AP Photo/Matt York)

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Greg Dortch, Wake Forest: 45.80 points

Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt: 33.90 points

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama: 33.30 points

Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado: 32.40 points

JD Spielman, Nebraska: 30.80 points

Lipscomb has established himself as Vanderbilt’s No. 1 receiver with at least nine catches in each of his last four games and an average of 21.22 fantasy points per week. Though I’m skeptical he can keep up that kind of production as Vandy enters SEC play for the long haul, he’s worth a claim in PPR leagues. Vandy has to throw to somebody when it is trailing Georgia by three scores next week. Waddle is a big-play threat, but has only 11 catches through five games.

Underachiever

Stanley Morgan, Nebraska: Nebraska has been terrible and plays a true freshman quarterback, yet Morgan is still owned in 92 percent of Yahoo leagues. Morgan totaled just 8.90 points on Saturday. He’s not a guy I would drop just yet, but there are much better options out there.

Wake Forest’s Greg Dortch (3) caught four touchdowns against Rice. He is a must-own in Yahoo fantasy. (AP Photo/Woody Marshall)

DEFENSE

Miami (Florida): 37 points

Oregon: 24 points

Wake Forest: 18 points

Kentucky: 16 points

Alabama: 15 points

Miami showed you that starting the defense that is facing North Carolina’s terrible offense isn’t a bad idea. Well, unless it is Pitt. Don’t start Pitt.

Underachiever

Stanford: Stanford is owned in 68 percent of Yahoo leagues. If you started the Cardinal, you are not happy about it. In a 38-17 loss to Notre Dame, Stanford put up minus-3 fantasy points. Ouch.

