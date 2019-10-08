College Fantasy Football: Week 6 Waiver Wire

My name is Eric Froton - I have been playing College Fantasy Football for 20 years and I will be writing a weekly waiver-wire column focusing on Dynasty and Deep league availability. Many college leagues have a keeper format of some kind attached to it and I intend to slant my coverage towards those formats if possible. Ownership percentages are from Fantrax.

12-team leagues

QB - Jett Duffey - Texas Tech - Junior - 5%

Against Oklahoma Two weeks ago Jett Duffey subbed in for an injured Alan Bowman and completed only 11-of-20 passes for 120 yards in a lackluster performance against the defending Big 12 champs. Last weekend against Oklahoma State the full week of practice reps paid off as Duffey tallied 424 yards and five total touchdowns (four passing/one rushing) in the Red Raiders' upset victory over the Cowboys on Saturday. This game was the best of Duffey's career, as he was a high-profile recruit that hadn't lived up to his prep billing thus far. Last season Duffey only posted an underwhelming 8/6 TD/INT ratio so he will look to show continued improvement when Texas Tech plays Baylor this weekend. Duffey should be picked up everywhere.

RB - Luscious Stanley - UAB - Sophomore - 0%

Stanley (6'1/215) was UAB's third-leading RB last season, posting a line of 52/281/5.3/1 while backing up First Team All-CUSA RB Spencer Brown. Stanley received sparse work in the first four games of the year until Brown went down with an injury early-on last week against Rice and Stanley was called upon to handle the every down RB1 duties. He proved up to the task recording a line of 19/88/2 in a 35-20 victory over the Owls. UAB has two great matchups coming up at UTSA and hosting Old Dominion. If Brown can't suit up Stanley will be a strong starting option at RB in Brown's absence.

RB - Johnnie Lang - Iowa State - Redshirt Sophomore

Since rushing 14 for 60 yards in Iowa State's opening week 29-26 victory over Northern Iowa, Lang had only received nine carries in the following three games heading into last week's tilt with TCU. Against the Horned Frogs over the weekend Lang operated as the clear RB1 for the Cyclones receiving 16 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns to go with one catch for 23 yards. All other running backs received six carries combined in the contest, as Lang appears to be the running back of choice for HC Matt Campbell heading into a prime-time fantasy matchup this week against the struggling West Virginia defense. Lang should be picked up and started in most leagues for this favorable matchup.

WR - Kobe Smith - SDSU - Sophomore - 2%

Smith (6'2/175) entered SDSU as a top-100 rated 2018 WR prospect and went on to catch nine passes for 113 yards on the year as he acclimated to the college game. After a non-descript opening week, Kobe Smith has caught at least seven passes for 100 yards in three-of-his-last-four games and has developed into a premier weapon for the Aztecs offense. SDSU has not been traditionally known as fertile ground for CFF'ers looking for wide receiver help, as last year's leader for SDSU only managed to rack up 598 yards and three touchdowns. Now five games in Smith is already well on his was to eclipsing that mark with a line of 25/368/4. SDSU plays Wyoming/@SJSU/@UNLV the next three games in what should be a very productive fantasy stretch for Smith. He should be picked up in all 12-team leagues.

WR - Kendall Parham - UAB - Senior - 1%

For a wide receiver with a 1% ownership rate, Parham (5'10/175) has been quite consistent. Parham has caught touchdown passes in four-of-five games this season and has posted at least 94 yards receiving in three-of-the-last-four contests for the Blazers. This past weekend against Rice, Parham took the lid off the Owl defense, torching them for touchdown passes of 48 and 57 yards en route to another 100-yard day. Star running back Spencer Brown is now injured so expect QB Tyler Johnston to shoulder more of the load for the UAB offense. Which means Parham should continue to thrive for UAB as they travel to UTSA this week.

TE - Dalton Keene - Virginia Tech - Junior - 3%

Keene had been relegated to mostly blocking for the first three games of the season, as he posted only six catches for 27 yards heading into last week's ACC showdown against Miami. However with sophomore QB Hendon Hooker taking over signal-calling duties for the Hokies, Hooker saw his role greatly expanded by catching five passes for 73 yards and three touchdowns against the Canes. Hooker targeted the tight end position on 8-of-his-10 completions on the afternoon which is good news for Keene as VT plays Rhode Island this weekend. Keene is an excellent starting option and should be scooped up quickly.

20-team leagues

QB - Lowell Narcisse - UTSA - Sophomore - 0%

Narcisse (6'4/230) was a top-20 QB recruit that originally committed to LSU before ultimately ending up at UTSA after a year at JuCo. He saw his first extended action of the year two weeks ago in a blowout loss to North Texas, where Narcisse displayed his impressive running ability while only completing 44% of his pass attempts. Last week against UTEP it was more of the same, as Narcisse completed only 6-of-20 passes. It was his running ability that sets Narcisse apart for CFF purposes as he rushed 19 times for 115 yards and a touchdown in UTSA's 26-20 win over the Miners. Many CFF leagues are heavily weighted towards running QB's. Narcisse's running ability is obvious and with some seasoning he could develop into a quality CFF starting QB in a soft conference as early as 2020. He's a speculative stash if you have room in your dynasty league.

RB - Anthony Jones - FIU - Senior - 1%

As part of my offseason research, I try to watch as many condensed games as possible as I preview each conference. Though he received only 67 carries last season due to recovery from a September gunshot wound Jones excelled in limited action. He rushed 67 times for 343 yards and six touchdowns in a croweded FIU backfield. HC Butch Davis has shown confidence in Jones to be the lead RB for the Panthers, but this past week Jones really showed-out in their 44-0 drubbing of UMass posting a line of 20/115/1. Jones has a favorable stretch against Charlotte/UTEP/@MTSU ahead. He is a solid deep league speculation add.

RB - Shannon Brooks - Minnesota - Senior - 5%

Brooks has had a long road back from knee problems, but is finally back and producing for the Gophers, accruing 16 carries for 111 yards, 6.9 YPC and a touchdown in their win over Illinois this past weekend. The undefeated Gophers have a nice stretch coming up against Nebraska/@Rutgers/Maryland before their schedule stiffens up. Take advantage of the Big Ten bottom feeders if you're in need of an upside play at running back the next few weeks.

WR - Bryce Miller - South Florida - Sophomore - 0%

Miller started the season slowly by only catching 4 passes for 35 yards in the first three games of the year. However in a reserve role against SMU, Miller caught three passes for 57 yards and a touchdown out of the slot and earned the start last week against UConn because of his effort. Miller made the most of his opportunity by hauling in three passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns against the Huskies, establishing himself as a red-zone option in the process. USF hosts BYU this week before traveling to play Navy and ECU in favorable AAC matchups. Miller is a Deep Dynasty add for teams looking to acquire underclassmen with 2020 upside.

WR - Bryce Mitchell - Toledo - 0%

There was much speculation this offseason as to who would be the the go-to wide receiver for the powerful Toledo offense. Now five games into the season it is clear that Mitchell (6'3/207) is the preferred target for the Rockets as he caught 4 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in their pivotal 31-24 victory over WMU last weekend. Mitchell has produced at least 52 receiving yards in every game this season as he leads the team in catches, yards and YPC. Toledo has a favorable stretch of games against MAC opponents @BGSU/@Ball St./EMU/Kent State in which Mitchell should continue to be productive. He should be added in all Dynasty/Deep formats where available.

TE - Hunter Long - Virginia Tech - Sophomore - 1%

Long has been a steady producer for the Eagles this season, posting at least two catches and 38 yards in each of his three previous games heading into last weekend's matchup against Louisville. Though BC ended up losing the thrilling 41-39 shoot out to the Cardinals, Long managed to collect three passes, 99 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles in the contest. BC has a tradition of CFF-relevant tight ends and Long is worth a speculative add this week when BC welcomes NC State to town.