College Fantasy Football: Week 4 Waiver Wire

My name is Eric Froton - I have been playing College Fantasy Football for 20 years and I will be writing a weekly waiver-wire column focusing on Dynasty and Deep league availability. Many college leagues have a keeper format of some kind attached to it and I intend to slant my coverage towards those formats if possible. Ownership percentages are from Fantrax.

12-team leagues

QB - Jack Abraham - Southern Miss - Junior - 14%

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The early-season schedule certainly didn't do Southern Miss any favors. After opening with a 38-10 tuneup victory over Alcorn State, USM has faced @Mississippi State/@Troy/@Alabama weeks 2-4 heading into their CUSA conference opener this week against UTEP. USM predictably got shellacked by MSU and Alabama, however even in lopsided defeats against superior opponents Abraham still completed 18-of-26 passes for a 69%/234 yards/2TD/2INT showing against a top flight SEC defense. Abraham also completed 65% of his passes against the vaunted Bama defense this past weekend in a respectable outing that got lost in the 49-7 score.

In between those two performances Abraham 28-of-36 passes for 78%/463/2TD line in a thrilling 47-42 victory over Troy. Now 2-2 and with their three-straight tough non-conference away games behind them, Southern Miss enters their delightful CUSA schedule against a moribund UTEP team that ranks 117th in FBS by allowing 36.3 PPG so far this year. Abraham is a phenomenal streaming option this week and should probably be held onto during USM's Week 6 bye because they face NTex/@LT/@Rice before hitting their second bye on Week 10.

RB - Raheem Blackshear - Rutgers - Junior - 30%

Story continues

Rutgers isn't usually the place CFF'ers go to find explosive offensive talent, yet here we are. The Scarlet Knights have only accounted for 353 YPG so far this year, ranking 107th in the country. However, outside a 30-0 lost to Iowa where Rutgers amassed only 125 yards of offense, Raheem Blackshear has been their go-to playmaker in the receiving game. Blackshear has only carried 23 times for 77 yards and no touchdowns, but has excelled by catching 19 of his 20 targets for 256 yards and two touchdowns against BC & UMASS. His strong aerial production is a continuation of his 2018 efforts when he caught 44 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Blackshear has solid PPR value, but leave him on the wire in yardage based systems.

RB - Treyvon Hughes - UTEP - Senior - 11%

Hughes' production so far is similar to Blackshear's in that they both play for lower-tiered programs who are bound to get blown out every so often, but when started in advantageous matchups he can be a very effective role player for a CFF team in need of a bye-week RB. Give Hughes a mulligan for his 10 carry 27 yards showing against Texas Tech since UTEP was woefully over-matched in the game. Against Houston Baptist Week 1 Hughes rushed for 23/144/6.3/2TD and last week against Nevada he posted a line of 17/80/4.7/2TD in the 37-21 loss. Hughes is the established number one starter in UTEP who takes on @USM this week and UTSA Week 6. The problem that limits Hughes' CFF production is that he has zero receptions on the year. As such he should be viewed as a wait and see PPR mid-carder and yardage league pickup.

WR - Ja'Marr Chase - LSU - Sophomore - 12%

Coming off their 66-38 obliteration of Vanderbilt, LSU is leading the nation with 57.8 PPG and ranks second in passing yards per game with 432. QB Joe Burrow is a perfect fit for OC Steve Ensminger's new spread attack and Chase is reaping the benefits of his Heisman campaign. In Chase's last two games he caught 18-of-20 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns, as he appears to have taken over the WR1 spot from Justin Jefferson at least for the time being. Fellow sophomore sensation Terrace Marshall was injured in last week's game so I would look for a similar 10-target workload when LSU faces Utah State at home after the bye.

WR - Tony Brown - Colorado - Senior - 1%

When superstar Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault got injured against ASU early in the first half it was Tony Brown who QB Steve Montez leaned on to be his go-to receiver. Brown caught all 9 of his targets for 150 yards and three touchdowns and cemented his status as WR1 for the Buffaloes for the duration of Shenault's absence. In fact even with Shenault in the lineup, Brown still out-gained him in two of first three games of the season. K.D. Nixon also caught 6-of-8 targets for 98 yards against the Sun Devils and also be a major factor in the passing game going forward. Colorado is on bye before heading to Tucson to take on Arizona in what should be a high-scoring Pac-12 South matchup.

TE - Devin Asiasi - UCLA - Senior - 16%

Asiasi was a Top-3 ranked 2016 tight end recruit who originally enrolled at Michigan and played 2 games his freshman year there before transferring to UCLA in 2017. Asiasi had earned the starting tight end nod coming into the season, but wasn't able to play in UCLA's 24-14 opening week loss to Cincinnati. Asiasi played the following week agaist SDSU and caught 4 passes for 43 yards, but no touchdowns. CFF'ers are notoriously fickle when it comes to low-performing tight ends since there seems to be a constant stream of different TE's having random big games on a weekly basis. Which is why Asiasi's ownership percentage dropped into the 16% range heading into his 4/50/TD showing against Wazzou last weekend. UCLA finally showed the offensive spark we've been waiting for in the Chip Kelly era. Asiasi will continue to be a valuable cog in their offense this week when UCLA travels to face Arizona.

20-team leagues

QB - Matt Fink - USC - Junior - 0%

Another week, another new USC starting quarterback. Kedon Slovis went down with a head injury on the first drive of Friday's game against Utah. Enter Matt Fink, who was first beat-out by Sam Darnold for the starting QB job, then was once again bypassed for J.T. Daniels and subsequently considered the transfer portal before ultimately returning to USC. OC Graham Harrell appears to be a QB king-maker as Fink completed 21-of-30 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the Trojans' 30-23 victory over Pac-12 South rival Utah. Obviously there is a lot of uncertainty regarding Slovis' status for USC's next game @ Washington, but he's worthy of a speculative deep league pickup now that he's shown he can orchestrate the new air raid offense.

RB - Justin Henderson - Louisiana Tech - Junior - 0%

Entering the season Justin Henderson, Israel Tucker and Jaqwis Dancy were predicted to form a 3-man committee backfield for the Bulldogs. In the first two games it appeared Israel Tucker would be the lead back until he got injured and hasn't played in the previous two contests for undisclosed reasons. In his absence many speculated it would be 2018 leading rusher Dancy who would handle the majority of reps. However it was Henderson who out-gained Dancy 95-to-31 in LT's week 3 game against Bowling Green and followed that performance up with 15/141/3TD in Tech's 43-31 win over FIU. LT now enters their 112th ranked CUSA conference schedule and has a CFF friendly slate of @Rice/UMASS/So. Miss/@UTEP on the horizon. Henderson is worth a deep league pickup, but Tucker could be back any week. The good news is that Tucker is also owned at a 0% clip. RB-needy owners could secure the rights to the La Tech starting RB for a small investment should they be so inclined.

RB - Richard Newton - Washington - Freshman - 3%

Salvon Ahmed was injured in Washington's game against Hawaii and did not play this week. In his absence Sean McGrew put up a 18/110/0TD line with two receptions for eight yards. Newton (6'0/213) took 16 carries for 80 yards, while also snatching two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown as the co-starter against BYU. Washington hosts USC this weekend and there is much uncertainty regarding Ahmed's status for the game. If you have Ahmed, cover yourself and definitely grab Newton since he'll be easier to acquire than McGrew. There is an obvious Dynasty angle to play here as well since Newton is a redshirt freshman and the other two backs in the mix are juniors.

WR - Chase Cota - UCLA - Sophomore - 1%

It hasn't been the kind of start UCLA hopeful were expecting when HC Chip Kelly came to town, but with their 67 point explosion against Wazzou this weekend there may still be hope for CFF relevance in Pasadena. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed life in the contest by throwing for 507 yards and five touchdowns in the come-from-behind win. Cota (6'3/197) and Demetric Felton were the two biggest performers in the game as Cota accounted for 4/147/36.8/1TD against the Cougars. UCLA is in the midst of it's best CFF stretch of the season playing @AZ/Oregon St./@Stanford/ASU/Colorado. The sledding gets tough after Colorado, so take advantage of this cushy upcoming slate and spend a non-waiver, free agent pickup on Cota to see if he holds onto the primary outside WR role to compliment Felton.

WR - Quian Williams - Eastern Michigan - Sophomore - 0%

Entering the season I was very high on Eastern Michigan QB, but not just for his 71/412/6TD rushing output in limited action. When I watched tape on Glass I was pleasantly surprised by his passing ability since his reputation was ground based. However Glass also completed 62% of his passes with a 11-to-3 TD/INT ratio showing his prowess as a passer. This season Glass has drastically reduced his rushing output, running for only 99 yards and one touchdown in four games. However his arm talent has flourished as Glass has completed 69% of his passes with a 12-4 ratio through four games.

A direct beneficiary of Glass' newfound pocket passing approach is sophomore WR Quian Wiliams who exploded for 8/115/2 this past week in a dramatic 34-29 win over Central Connecticut. Williams had missed EMU's previous game against Illinois but posted 6 catches for 54 yards in their 38-17 loss to Kentucky. Eastern Michigan now enters their delicious MAC conference schedule consisting of @CMich/Ball St./WMich/@Toledo/Buffalo/Akron for the remainder of the CFF regular season. Quian Williams has developed in a trusted option for one of the MAC's top passing QB's. He's a great 20-team add.

TE - Maverick Wolfley - Akron - Sophomore - 0%

It was a thin crop of free agent tight ends this week, and I wasn't sure exactly which one would best fit as my pick for 20-team CFF tight end. Then like an oasis in the desert emerged the only logical solution to my TE quandary - Maverick Wolfley. Sure he's a promising young tight-end who slotted in as the 73rd ranked TE in his recruiting class for offensive guru HC Tom Arth's first-year offense. Wolfley has also caught a touchdown in each of the Zips' past 2 games. However sometimes CFF greatness isn't merely the product of talent but of fate. 20-team CFF'ers in need of a bye week TE should consider this cross between Tom Cruise's lead in Top Gun and the sigil of House Stark.

Dynasty/Deep League Quick Hits:

QB - Carter Stanley - Kansas - Senior - 1%

Stanley has thrown three touchdowns in his last two games against West Virginia and BC. Kansas plays a TCU team that got lit on fire last week by SMU and is a Big-12 starting QB entering conference play for the price of a free agent claim. Why not?

RB - Joachim Bangda - Kent State - Freshman - 1%

Highly-touted freshman Bangda ranked as the 38th best RB in the country entering the season and got an opportunity to shine in Kent State's 62-20 blowout of Bowling Green. Bangda carried 7 times for 114 yards and one touchdown. Starting RB Jo-El Shaw is a Senior and Bangda is the unquestioned heir-apparent to HC Sean Lewis' up-tempo offense.