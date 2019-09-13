College Fantasy Football: Week 3 in Big 12 - Love 'em or Leave 'em

Ibaf9j9hqmzzhfbs6hqf

AP

The first couple weeks of college football are in the books and there is a lot to consider after watching and following those matchups. Here are some players to start and to avoid in the Big 12 heading into Week 3.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cqyccvp1i70r44daw3ou

CREATE A COLLEGE FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE - OR JOIN ONE

MORE WEEK 3 PREVIEWS: Big Ten | ACC | SEC | Pac-12

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

LOVE 'EM

Texas WR Devin Duvernay

Rice is going to be outmatched in every way possible this weekend against the Longhorns, who are coming off a loss to LSU and will be looking to smash anything in their way. That’s great news for Duvernay, who has quickly become quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s top target as he leads the team by far with 21 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Texas is 32-point favorites this weekend and I see the Longhorns covering that easily.

Oklahoma defense

Has the Oklahoma defense ever been recommended in a fantasy setting? Probably not, but this weekend sets up well. The Sooners have shown life on that side of the ball especially against a talented Houston offense. South Dakota was not going to pose any problems, but Oklahoma has allowed only two rushing TDs and four passing TDs so far this season.



You can choose the negative adjective for UCLA’s offense this season - terrible, awful, shameful, whatever you like. The Bruins have scored 14 points in each loss to Cincinnati and UCLA. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is completing 52.5 percent of his passes. UCLA is 0-2. Sooners big in the Rose Bowl this weekend.

Read More