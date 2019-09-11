College Fantasy Football: Week 3 in SEC - Love 'em or Leave 'em

Xks30zu0ai7myg6jk4oy

The first couple weeks of college football are in the books and there is a lot to consider after watching and following those matchups. Here are some players to start and to avoid in the SEC heading into Week 3.

LOVE 'EM

LSU's defense

Start a defense that gave up 409 passing yards and 38 points at Texas last weekend? You betcha. That’s because the Tigers are back home and Northwestern State is coming to Baton Rouge. This is a team that lost 42-20 to UT-Martin in the season opener and then got blasted 33-7 against Midwestern State last weekend. If Northwestern State gets the ball to midfield this weekend it would be a win. Scoring would be a shock. LSU’s defense should dominate, its second-string players should dominate and the Tigers should win by at least 50.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral

