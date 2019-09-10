College Fantasy Football: Week 3 in ACC - Love 'em or Leave 'em

M2pi4nqwkakdgbwxkska

AP Images

The first couple weeks of college football are in the books and there is a lot to consider after watching and following those matchups. Here are some players to start and to avoid in the ACC heading into Week 3.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cqyccvp1i70r44daw3ou

CREATE A COLLEGE FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE - OR JOIN ONE

MORE WEEK 3 PREVIEWS: Big Ten

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

*****

LOVE 'EM

This could be a massive opportunity because Mason is owned in only 4 percent of leagues but he is Georgia Tech’s top running back and the Yellow Jackets finally play a weaker opponent this weekend in The Citadel, which allows six yards per carry. Georgia Tech needs all the help it can get this season to win games as it totally restructures its offense so handing the ball to Mason a ton and getting points from the rushing attack will be a focus this season. The Citadel is just going to be outclassed.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA TECH FANS AT JACKETSONLINE.COM

Read More