College Fantasy Football: Week 3 in ACC - Love 'em or Leave 'em
AP Images
The first couple weeks of college football are in the books and there is a lot to consider after watching and following those matchups. Here are some players to start and to avoid in the ACC heading into Week 3.
*****
LOVE 'EM
This could be a massive opportunity because Mason is owned in only 4 percent of leagues but he is Georgia Tech’s top running back and the Yellow Jackets finally play a weaker opponent this weekend in The Citadel, which allows six yards per carry. Georgia Tech needs all the help it can get this season to win games as it totally restructures its offense so handing the ball to Mason a ton and getting points from the rushing attack will be a focus this season. The Citadel is just going to be outclassed.
