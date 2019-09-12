College Fantasy Football: Week 3 in Pac-12 - Love 'em or Leave 'em
The first couple weeks of college football are in the books and there is a lot to consider after watching and following those matchups. Here are some players to start and to avoid in the Pac-12 heading into Week 3.
LOVE 'EM
Oregon QB Justin Herbert
Although there is a good chance Herbert will be a first-round NFL Draft pick after this season, he’s not among the top-25 quarterbacks in fantasy points so far this season. That could change this weekend. Montana is 2-0 but it has played North Alabama and South Dakota and the Ducks are far, far more explosive. In those two wins, Montana has allowed more than 295 passing yards per outing. Herbert should have a field day in another Oregon victory.
