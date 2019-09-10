College Fantasy Football: Week 2 Waiver Wire

Each week, I will be writing a weekly waiver-wire column focusing on dynasty and deep league availability. Many college leagues have a keeper format of some kind attached to it and I intend to slant my coverage towards those formats if possible. Ownership percentages drawn from Fantrax.

12 Team Leagues

QB - Dan Ellington - Georgia State - Senior - 10%

Georgia State made bowl appearances in 2015 & 2017 before cratering to 2-10 last season. Coming off three seasons of woeful offensive output in which GSU averaged 19.9/20.3/23.9 points per game, Georgia State brought in OC Brad Glenn from Western Carolina to revamp the offense this offseason. Glenn's offense produced 464 YPG and 32 PPG last year for the Catamounts and has led GSU to a 38-30 upset of Tennessee and now a 48-42 thriller against #11 FCS ranked Furman. Dan Ellington (6'3/205) has been the engine of this offense, completing 29 of 37 passes for 362 yards and 5 TD's while chipping in 15 carries for 86 yards on the ground. Georgia State travels to Western Michigan this week before heading to Texas State the week after. Both contests have shootout potential which means the hot streak should continue for Ellington.

QB - Kedon Slovis - USC - Freshman - 4%

USC and Stanford proved that "life comes at you fast" in college football this past weekend, as both programs trotted out QB's starting their first career starts in relief of the injury-lost JT Daniels and KJ Costello, respectively. Slovis (6'2/185) showed a strong command of new OC Graham Harrell's system by completing 28-of-33 passes for 377 yds/3TD/0 INT in USC's 45-20 bashing of Stanford. Slovis was ranked as the #34 QB recruit out of this year's high school class by Phil Steele's composite rankings and enrolled early in the spring to get a head start on the QB competition. His hard work paid off and now Slovis has three star wideouts to throw to in a Texas Tech Air Raid disciple's offense. USC plays BYU and has only one bye this season. Slovis is a dynasty must have.

RB - George Holani - Boise State - Freshman - 3%

Boise starting running back Robert Mahone injured his shoulder after only seven carries against Marshall this past weekend. Andrew Van Buren was the projected starter out of spring camp so at first glance it was somewhat surprising to see true freshman George Holani (6'0/195) take the lead role after Mahone's departure. However in Boise's first game against Florida State, Holani had received 14 carries to Mahone's 24 with Van Buren logging only five carries and gaining only 19 yards. In Week 2 Holani led with 22 carries while Mahone had seven before his injury. Van Buren conspicuously received only five touches once again, even with Mahone out of the game. No other BSU RB received more than one carry in Week 2. Holani was regarded as a consensus top-50 RB recruit and is the future of the coveted CFF RB legacy at Boise State. He should be acquired in all-keeper leagues and is at least worth a flier in 12/20 team leagues in case Mahone is out for a while. Holani would be a startable option next week at Portland State should he draw the replacement assignment.

RB - Marvin Kinsey - Colorado State - Senior - 1%

Kinsey (6'1/206) battled Marcus McElroy in camp for the right to succeed Izzy Matthews as starting running back for the Rams. Kinsey earned the job but flew under the radar in CFF circles due to CSU's dismal 3-9 record in 2018 and former starting RB Izzy Matthews' lackluster 717 yd/4.3 YPC/4 TD effort. In 2019 CSU's offense is much more in line with HC Mike Bobo's 2016 and 2017 versions, averaging 34.5 PPG and 369 yards passing in their first two games. Kinsey has become an all-around weapon for the Rams, rushing 25 times for 130 yards and a 5.2 YPC and catching seven passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns as the lead back for CSU. Kinsey's versatility gives him high-floor PPR value in this pass-oriented offense that threw the ball 58.4% of the time in 2018, good for ninth in the country.

WR - Scotty Washington - Wake Forest - Senior - 2%

In 2018 Washington had an injury that caused him to miss the first two weeks of camp and never quite got on track when he returned, posting a line of 20-243-3 behind Greg Dortch and Sage Surratt. Dortch has moved on and heading into their opening week game against Utah St there was optimism that Washington could fill the void created by Dortch's departure. Against Utah State opening up, Washington look imposing at times en route to a 4-46-1 line. However he also dropped three passes that if caught could have added another 50 yards to that total. In Week 2 against Rice, Washington put it all together and "dropped" a line of 7-158-2 while averaging 22.6 yards per reception. If you have dead weight, Washington is worth a speculation 12-team PPR pickup in Wake Forest's quick hit pass offense. Wake takes on UNC in a strangely non-conference contest between two ACC conference foes.

WR - Brennan Eagles - Texas - Sophomore - 8%

Eagles (6'4/225) was a top-5 rated WR recruit out of his high school class who has seized on his opportunity to start for the Longhorns with the departure of Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the NFL. Brennan caught only one pass last year, but announced his presence Week 1 against La Tech with 3-592 in a 45-14 laugher. In Week 2 Texas needed Eagles to shoulder a heavier load, as he caught 5-of-9 targets for 116 yards and a TD in Texas' thrilling 45-38 defeat to LSU on Saturday. Eagles made multiple impressive contested catches against LSU and should be primed to produce for Texas as they approach their CFF lucrative Big 12 schedule. Ehlinger threw 47 passes Week 2 as Eagles received the second most of his targets at nine, with Colin Johnson seeing only six passes. Eagles is a priority dynasty add and worth a speculative WR add if you're in need of depth. A crowded WR corps does limit his 2019 ceiling.

TE - Joey Magnifico - Memphis - Senior - 12%

Many owners jumped ship when Magnifico (6'4/235) recorded zero catches against Mississippi Week 1. But Magnifico was a 2nd Team All-AAC TE in 2017 and 3rd Team All-AAC in 2018, catching 21 passes for 363 yards, 17.5 YPC and 5 TD's as an integral part of the potent Memphis offense that scored 43 PPG in 2018. As such, Magnifico caught three passes for 74 yards in Week 2 and is a good bet to get in the end zone this week when Memphis travels to South Alabama this weekend.

SW - Jajuan Jennings - Tennessee - Senior - 12%

The purpose of this column is to evaluate players who represent a potential opportunity to improve your fantasy team. Luckily we don't care about Tennessee losing in the 4th most lopsided loss in history. The Volunteers can continue to lose in riveting fashion as Jajuan Jennings (6'3/215) is counted on to be their primary playmaker, catching 11 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of UT's season. Jennings has really come into his own in 2019 by making some high degree-of-difficulty receptions in big moments for the Vols. Guarantano's injury limits his upside, but Jennings is at least worth a one-week flier if you're in need of a matchup-based WR as UT plays Chattanooga this Saturday.

20 Team Leagues

QB - Asher O'Hara - Middle Tennessee - Redshirt Sophomore - 8%

O'Hara (6'0/196) battled highly regarded JUCO transfer Randall Johnson for the starting job in the summer in search of a replacement for HC Rick Stockstill's son, Brent. O'Hara won the job and immediately eased concerns about replacing a four-year starter as he completed 22-of-32 passes for 217 yds/2 TD/1 INT along with 13 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown against #7 Michigan at the Big House. O'Hara then gets a taste of FCS competition and lights up Tennessee Tech to the tune of 22-of-30 passing 367 yards/4 TD's/1 INT with 11 carries for 103 yards for good measure. Watching O'Hara, he had a knack for making plays in spite of his smaller stature and can by dynamic to watch at times. O'Hara takes on Duke at home this week, then a bye, @Iowa and Marshall. That's a brutal stretch of D's, so i'd recommend keeping O'Hara on ice outside of deep leagues where he is a stash and wait until conference play.

RB - Javian Hawkins -Louisville - Redshirt Freshman - 7%

Louisville couldn't muster much of a passing offense Week 1, accruing only 134 yards on 12-of-27 passes in a 35-17 loss to Notre Dame. The positive aspect of this opening week loss is that Louisville managed to rush 47 times for 249 yards with a 5.3 PC and 2 TDs on the ground. Sophomore Hussein Hall was the projected starter heading into the contest, but it was redshirt freshman Javian Hawkins (5'9"/180) who paced the Cardinals with 19 carries for 122 yards. Week 2 was more of the same for Hawkins who led Louisville with 11 cars/123 yds/11.2 YPC in a 42-0 blowout of EKU. The only knock on Hawkins is that Hall (6'0/205) has a short yardage touchdown while the smaller Hawkins doesn't have any. I think we could see Hawkins make a similar impact to the one LeVante Bellamy had for Western Michigan last year. Hawkins has the potential to be a home run hitter and he's an easy Dynasty add and worthy of a speculation pick in leagues 14 teams or more.

RB - Walter Fletcher - Ball State - Senior - 3%

Fletcher (5'9/200) is no ordinary grad transfer. He is a two-time Division II All-American from Edinboro University. Fletcher's commitment was seen as a potentially big boost for Ball State as last year's starting RB, James Gilbert, transferred to Kansas State. In Week 1 Fletcher only received 5 carries for 11 yards but caught four passes for 45 yards and a touchdown as Caleb Huntley led the way as RB1. However last week against Fordham Fletcher ran seven times for 36 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 77 yards. Fletcher's pedigree is legit and he is a talented receiving back. I may be ahead of myself here, but I think he could emerge as the more valuable PPR RB over Huntley as the season progresses. Ball State hosts FIU this weekend.

WR - Micah Simon - BYU - Senior - 0%

I like to remember the good old days of BYU football, back when a 37 year-old Taysom Hill (I'm ballparking it) was rumbling his way to first downs and Mitch Matthews was snagging TD passes en route to another nine-win season for the Cougs. It's been a while since then, but QB Zach Wilson is a promising talent who needs a WR1 to emerge from the quagmire of BYU's WR corps. TE Matt Bushman led Week 1 with six catches for 62 yards. Week 2 was led by Micah Simon, who caught 7-of-8 targets for 127 yards in their upset of Tennessee. Alefa Hifo was next with six targets in the game, though he caught only two for 15 yards. I want to believe in the power of BYU's offense and if QB Wilson is going to take a step, a WR needs to step up and take the lead. Simon is my guy. BYU faces USC and Washington before a nice stretch at Toledo and at USF.

WR - Jordan Mitchell - Southern Miss - Senior - 2%

Last year Quez Watkins led Southern Miss with 72-889-9, while Jordan Mitchell finished 3rd with 37-351-3. In the lead up to the season Watkins was suspended for the first two games, leading to questions about who will step up in his absence. Week 1 against Alcorn State Mitchell posted seven catches for 133 yards in a 38-10 blowout. Impressive, but it's FCS and Watkins is out. Week 2 they play Mississippi State and Mitchell catches 6-of-7 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown against a solid SEC defense. Now i'm wondering if Watkins is going to get Wally Pipp'd by Mitchell as he's already in the doghouse and Mitchell is making plays on SEC corners. The time to jump on Mitchell is now, but he could be a cut candidate in a few weeks if Quez reestablishes his WR1 status.

TE - Noah Gray - Duke - Junior - 3%

You know what I like in my CFF Tight Ends? Targets. So few CFF TE's get a dependable workload week in, and week out. Which is why I like what I'm seeing from Noah Gray as a sneaky TE add for teams in need of help at the position. In Duke's 42-3 loss to almighty Alabama, WB Quentin Harris only completed 12 passes for 97 yards. Noah Gray caught five of his six targets for 45 yards to lead Duke in the contest. In Duke's 45-13 bashing of NC A&T, Gray caught all six of his targets for 44 yards. Duke will likely end up somewhere in the middle most weeks when ACC conference play starts. Gray figures to be Quentin Harris' oft used security blanket this season and is a great high-floor PPR TE pickup for Duke this week at MTSU.

SW - Jared Smart Hawaii - Sophomore - 2%

Not sure how with the bombs being dropped by the 2 senior Hawaii WR's, nobody is grabbing Hawaii starting outside WR Jared Smart (6'0/180). Week 1 against Arizona he caught six passes for 68 yards and Week 2 he snagged six catches for 81 yards. Smart is only a sophomore and is already entrenched as a weekly starting WR for the red hot Hawaii passing attack. At the very least he should be acquired for Dynasty purposes where he is as good a shot as anyone to replace Byrd & Ward who both graduate in 2019. Sharp could also have some valuable performances this season as he's clearly a factor in the offense and the Rainbow Warriors are averaging 38 PPG. Hawaii travels to Washington this week before playing Central Arkansas and Nevada in 2 prime time CFF matchups. Grab him and stash him on the bench this week before re-evaluating in Week 4.

Dynasty Quick Hits

QB - Gerry Bohanon - Baylor - Redshirt Freshman - 2%

Baylor's offense is clicking in year 3 of HC Matt Rhule's rebuild, and the heir apparent to the QB position is clearly Gerry Bohanon. In 2 games of mop-up work, Bohanon is 9-13 for 66 yards passing and a TD, while running 13 times for 177 yards and one TD which is good for a 13.6 YPC!!!!!! Bohanon is going to be a Top-30 starting QB in 2020 or 2021. Dynasty leaguers take note and stash him now.

RB - Jaren Mangham - Colorado - Freshman - 4%

Last week on Twitter I was asked about not including two RB's in my column. Those RB's are Chris Brown - who I didn't include because I felt he was fairly obvious and was already safely owned in all my relevant leagues, by me in two of them. And Alex Fontenot - who I didn't include for a different reason. Namely, Jaren Mangham. Watching his Detroit high school film, Mangham looked like a full grown man and ranked as a top-25 2019 RB recruit. He has a smooth, upright gait that reminds me a little of the iconic Eric Dickerson and cuts extraordinarily well for a 6'2/215 true freshman. Mangham is the future in Colorado, and he is likely to take the RB1 role sooner than later. Get him immediately.

WR - Zay Flowers - Boston College - Freshman - 2%

The very first play of BC's season, they ran Zay Flowers (5'11/170) on a jet-sweep for 18 yards to unveil their new toy. He also caught two passes for 91 yards and a TD displaying elite speed on a bomb down the right sidelines against Virginia Tech. The next game against Richmond, Flowers took the very same jet-sweep play 40 yards for a TD as he carried three times for 92 yards and a TD. BC is making it a priority to get Flowers the ball in many different ways. Dynasty and Deep leaguers may want to give him a look as BC plays Kansas/@Rutgers/Wake Forest/@Louisville the next four weeks. I don't know how much more you could possibly ask for in a cream-puff CFF slate.

WR - Dalton Rigdon - Texas Tech - Sophomore - 0%

Rigdon (5'11/170) is excelling as a shifty slot receiver in new OC David Yost's offense. Texas Tech isn't exactly going three yards and a cloud of dust anytime soon, and Rigdon is cashing in so far with six receptions for 62 yards in Week 1 against FCA Montana State, and 4-66-1 along with one carry for 17 yards against UTEP. Yost is creating opportunities to get Rigdon the ball in space and to make plays. He should at least be owned as he has potential to settle into a nice role in the new offense. TT travels to Arizona in what should be a CFF bonanza this weekend.