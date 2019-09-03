College Fantasy Football: Week 1 Waiver Wire

Each week, I'll be examining the top college football fantasy waiver wire options, in three tiers -- 12-team, 20-team and dynasty. Ownership percentages garnered from Fantrax.

12-Team Waiver Wire Targets:

QB - Elijah Sindelar - Purdue - Junior - 9%

Elijah Sindelar had big shoes to fill heading into Purdue's opener against Nevada. Departed starter David Blough led Purdue to two consecutive bowl appearances, completed 65% of his passes, and averaged 308 passing yards per game leading HC Jeff Brohm's air attack last season. Sindelar responded with 423 yards and four touchdowns against Nevada in Week 1, but did have two costly interceptions down the stretch. Purdue faces Vanderbilt and TCU at home the next to weeks to complete their non-conference slate. Purdue dodges Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State out of the Big Ten East, so Sindelar could be a solid #2/3 fantasy starter when conference play starts.

QB - Sean Clifford - Penn State - Sophomore - 10%

In the wake of the woeful Christian Hackenberg era, Trace McSorely showed the CFF community that the Penn State QB could be a consistent fantasy producer. With CFF scoring notoriously weighted towards running QB's, McSorely delivered 798 yards rushing with 12 rushing touchdowns, to go with 2500 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns last year. Clifford displayed a similar balance against Idaho throwing for 280 yards and rushing for 57 in a shortened appearance. Penn State has a nice stretch coming where they host Buffalo and Pittsburgh before their bye, then travels to Maryland before returning to Happy Valley for homecoming against Purdue. Look for steady production out of Clifford for that stretch.

RB - Maurice Washington - Nebraska - Sophomore - 25%

Dedrick Mills started Nebraska's opener vs. South Alabama and looked completely pedestrian en route to a 15 carry/44 yard/2.9 YPC/2 TD showing. Washington then returned from suspension in the second half and rushed six times for 39 yards/6.5 YPC and caught his lone target for 13 yards in limited work. Last season Devine Ozigbo took a few weeks to establish himself as the lead back in Nebraska before going on a tear. I don't think it's going to take Washington nearly as long to cement his alpha dog status in Lincoln.

RB - Cameron Scarlett - Stanford - Senior - 9%

Cam Scarlett faced heavy competition in fall camp to replace Bryce Love for the Stanford RB1 job. Cardinal HC David Shaw even hinted at a possible committee role alongside junior Trevor Speights, junior Dorian Maddox and true freshman sensation Austin Jones. However in their victory over Stanford, Scarlett dominated the touches with 25 to Dorian Maddox's seven and Austin Jones' one. Scarlett displayed his versatility by catching three passes for 27 yards before salting the game away for Stanford late with some tough between the tackles work. Stanford travels to USC this weekend in an intriguing matchup that Scarlett is sure to get plenty of work in.

WR - Quartney Davis - Texas A&M - Junior - 12%

In offseason CFF rankings, many prognosticators ranked Kendrick Rogers and Jhamon Ausbon ahead of 2018's leading receiver Quartney Davis, who accounted for 45 recs/585 yards/7 TD for the Aggies. With Jake Sternberger graduated and Baylor Cupp injured, the wide receiver group is going to have to take on an increased role for A&M's passing attack. Kellen Mond is a steady hand at QB, if he takes a step as some have predicted, Quartney Davis could post 60 red/1000 yds/10 TD as Mond's WR1. Texas A&M travels to Clemson for a rematch of last year's instant classic.

WR - Deshaunte Jones - Iowa State - Senior - 5%

"Who will replace Hakeem Butler?" was a common refrain this off-season for CFF'ers looking to identify Brock Purdy's favorite 2018 wide receiver. Few thought 5'10 Deshaunte Jones could replace the hulking 6'5/227 pound Butler. However Week 1 against Northern Iowa, Jones caught a whopping 14 passes on 16 targets for 126 yards! No other Iowa State player had more than four receptions in the game. Iowa State is on bye this week before hosting Iowa and ULM.

WR - Branden Mack - Temple - Junior - 13%

The 6'5/215 Mack is the leading returning WR for Temple, accounting for 44 recs/601 yds/5 TD last year in an offense that registered 35 points per game in the high flying AAC. Now under new HC Rod Carey, and without star RB Ryquell Armstead, lost to graduation and the draft, Temple may have to lean on junior QB Anthony Russo and the passing attack that accumulated 507 yards passing against Bucknell this weekend, with no running back going over 60 yards rushing in the contest. Mack was the leading receiver, catching 9-of-11 targets for 130 yards in what could be a preview of how Temple intends to run their offense this season.

TE - Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State - Sophomore - 3%

It was reported on Ohio State's initial depth chart that Jeremy Ruckert would be a co-backup TE behind starter Luke Farrell heading into the season. Well it appears new OSU HC Ryan Day was displaying some gamesmanship with his TE room, because Ruckert caught all 4 of his targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns. Conversely Farrell received just one target which he did not catch. Farrell may be the superior blocker, justifying his status atop the depth chart, but Ruckert is the player to own in CFF.

Flex - Devin Duvernay - Texas - Senior - 8%

The well-traveled Duvernay originally signed with Baylor as a top-5 ranked WR prospect out of his high school class. However since transferring to Texas, Duvernay has been more of a tertiary option behind outside starting WR Collin Johnson and the departed Lil' Jordan Humphrey. As a fifth-year senior, with a talented QB and in an offense that should score upwards of 35 points per game, it could be Duvernay's time to shine in Austin. Duvernay caught 9 of his 10 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 45-14 defeat of Louisiana Tech. If Duvernay continues to see similar volume, he's going to be a high-floor PPR lineup mainstay.

20-Team Leagues:

QB - Colin Hill - Colorado State - 3%

In my various CFF dynasty and deep leagues, I was surprised to see Hill treated as almost irrelevant in some drafts, while going unselected altogether in others. Accordingly I find myself with many shares of young Mr. Hill, who completed 31-of-47 passes for 374 yards and three TD's, while also throwing two interceptions against Colorado in Week 1. Though Colorado State only scored 22.8 PPG in 2018, they still threw for 305 yards per game and are predicted by Phil Steele's computer model to throw for 295 YPG again this year. There's no risk whatsoever in adding Colin Hill to your QB room and taking advantage of Colorado State's comfy #82 ranked schedule when the match-ups are right.

QB - Jon Wassink - Western Michigan - Senior- 8%

Confession - In one of my 20-team CFF dynasty leagues, I started Jon Wassink against Monmouth, whom he demolished to the tune of 368 yards and five TD's. Wassink is another QB I thought was being undervalued this year in CFF, and I've kept my opinion under wraps until draft season ended. Western Michigan was a top-50 S&P+ offense last year before Wassink got injured. In 245 pass attempts Wassink was only sacked 4 times! Subsequently, Western Michigan's replacement QB, Kaleb Eleby, was sacked 16 times in only 145 attempts. Good for a ghastly 10% sack rate on Eleby's drop-backs. Western Michigan returns 84% of their offensive production and play the #107 ranked schedule in the country. This team will score 35+ PPG with Wassink at the helm and he will be a dependable QB #3/4 that can fill in admirably during bye weeks.

RB - Jaylen Warren - Utah State - Junior - 1%

Warren is the all-time leading Utah high school rusher, with 3,099 yards in his HS career. A transfer this year from Snow Junior College in Utah, Warren started the game as Gerald Bright's backup, before outshining Bright and taking the lead back role down the stretch for Utah State. Warren looked every bit the part of a feature back, rushing 19 times for 141 yards and a touchdown against Wake Forest. Utah State plays Stony Brook this week, so look for Warren to produce start able fantasy numbers.

RB - Western Kentucky - Junior - Gaej Walker - 0%

Coming out of spring the Western Kentucky starting RB battle appeared to be between Quinton Baker and Joshua Samuel. However Baker was dismissed last week and seemingly out of nowhere comes Gaej Walker with 19 car/152 yds/2 TD. Joshua Samuel, the presumed starter, had the next most carries with two. New HC Tyson Helton was the OC at WKU back in 2015 when they averaged 44.3 PPG, you want to own his starting RB.

WR - Utah State - Senior - Siaosi Mariner - 0%

The former Utah Ute grad transfer wide receiver acclimated well to his new surroundings, as Mariner caught 8 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. Mariner consistently got open against Wake Forest by running a variety of routes to get separation and capped off his stellar performance by catching a leaping, toe-tap, corner end zone TD from Jordan Love. Mariner is the most talented receiver on the Utah State roster and they will roll Stony Brook at home this week.

WR - Elijah Cooks - Nevada - Junior - 1%

Romeo Doubs and Kaleb Fossum were more highly ranked in CFF drafts heading into the season, but it was Elijah Cooks who showed out in Nevada's victory over Purdue, catching 7 passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Cooks showed a nose for the end zone last year as well, where he posted 22 recs/348 yds/6 TD as a sophomore. Nevada plays Oregon next week before playing Weber State, @UTEP and Hawaii. Cooks will be a very startable option during that stretch.

WR - Omar Bayless - Arkansas State - Senior - 3%

Bayless only had 39 recs/566 yds/ 2 TD in 2018, however he ended the year with an eye opening seven-catch, 129-yard performance against Nevada in their bowl game. Bayless kept the positive momentum going in his debut against SMU where he caught 10 passes for 132 yards and four TD! Arkansas State faces the #125 schedule in the country and travels to UNLV this week. It's hard not to recommend a player who scores four touchdowns in the first game of the season. Go get him if you need a wide receiver

.

TE - Jack Stoll - Junior - Nebraska - 8%

Though Nebraska had some trouble with South Alabama, Stoll looked like an emerging weapon down the seam for Adrian Martinez, as he caught 3 passes for 66 yards against the Jaguars. Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez only threw for 178 yards on the day, making Stoll's day even more impressive. To put it in perspective, the number two receiver was J.D. Spielman who had 36 yards. Nebraska's promising offense will likely be more productive this week against a Colorado defense that gave up 374 yards passing to the aformentioned Colin Hill. Stoll will be a focal point of the Nebraska passing attack.



Flex - Demetric Felton -UCLA - Junior - 0%

Felton (5'9/189) was listed as a slot wide receiver through fall camp. However with incumbent starter Joshua Kelley injuring his knee in preseason camp and now sporting a balky knee brace, a replacement starting RB was needed. Enter Demetric Felton who was the lone bright spot in the UCLA offense with 23 carries for 71 yards to go with two receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Cincinnati this past Thursday. Bruinss HC Chip Kelly is a roller-coaster with some of his personnel decisions, so might as well ride the hot hand with Felton for the time being.

Dynasty Leagues

QB - Max Duggan - TCU - Freshman - 3%

Duggan (6'2/190) is the latest heralded QB recruit to head to Fort Worth with the program's hopes lofted upon his shoulders. However unlike Shawn Robinson, Mike Collins and Justin Rogers, Duggan looked the part of a building block QB. He out=dueled senior transfer Alex Delton, completing 16-of-23 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown. Duggan looked firmly in command of the offense against a lower division team in Arkansas Pine-Bluff, it will be interesting to see how he fares against Purdue Week 3 when TCU is off its bye. This is going to be Duggan's job sooner rather than later. Rocket armed Big 12 QB's in potent fantasy offenses are fantasy gold.

QB - Michael Penix - Indiana - Freshman - 3%

The highly touted Penix (6'3/206) battled incumbent starter Peyton Ramsey and won the job late in fall camp to earn the right to make his first career start against Ball State. Penix did not disappoint, completing 24 of 40 passes for 326 yards, one TD and two interceptions, while rushing seven times for 67 yards in the 34-24 victory. Indiana's pass-heavy offense ran the ball only 43% of the time last season, 117th in the country, and ranked #38 in adjusted pace. Penix will have the opportunity to hold this job for the next 3 years and could eventually top out as a solid #2/3 QB.

RB - Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M - Freshman - 1%

Spiller (6'1/213) rapidly ascended the running back depth chart upon his arrival in College Station, settling in as Jashaun Corbin's primary backup for the season opener against Texas State. Spiller only needed 7 carries to gain 106 yards, out-gaining Corbin who had 103 yards on 22 carries. While Corbin is established as the top running back for the Aggies, Spiller is already threatening to cut into his workload as the season wears on. Spiller is a dynasty league priority.

RB - Darwin Barlow - TCU - Freshman - 0%

Barlow, A top-50 ranked running back recruit, Barlow led TCU in carries with eight for 45 yards and a touchdown. Barlow was the lone RB to score in the 39-7 blowout of Arkansas Pine-Bluff, but as a dynamic true freshman waiting in the wings behind two upperclassmen starters, he could find himself in a top role quickly if things break right for him. He's worth keeping an eye on when TCU plays Purdue Week 3.

WR - Travell Harris - Washington State - Sophomore - 1%

Freshman wide receivers Rodrick Fisher and Kassidy Woods got a lot of press in camp for making big plays in the Wazzou scrimmages, however it was sophomore Travell Harris who had the biggest fantasy night of the WSU wide receivers with 4 catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns against New Mexico State. Predicting the game to game fluctuations of the Wazzou wide receiver groups can be a fools errand, but there is potential for Harris to hit it big in HC Mike Leach's Air Raid offense.

WR - Michael Wilson - Stanford - Sophomore - 1%

The CFF community spent much time examining who would be K.J. Costello's WR1 now that J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is in the NFL. Semi Fehoko, Osiris St. Brown and Connor Wedington are all possibilities, but based on the first game against Northwestern, I like what I saw out of Wilson the most. He caught six passes for 47 yards and a nice front corner TD on a goal line motion play. Wilson ran clean routes and looked elusive with the ball in his hands. The injury to Costello affects his upside, but as a sophomore Wilson should grow into a quality Dynasty option as he develops.

WR - Xavier White - Texas Tech - Sophomore - 0%

White is a homegrown product who grew up right in Lubbock and transferred to Texas Tech this year from Butler Community College. He was not a heralded recruit, and he was not listed atop HC Matt Wells' depth chart heading into Week 1 against Montana State, but White led Texas Tech in receiving by hauling in 5 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in his first collegiate appearance. There is a new regime in town for Texas Tech. The depth chart is fungible and White, who is 0% owned as of now, is as good a shot as any wide receiver on that roster to be the WR1 in the consistently productive Red Raider passing attack.

Flex - Dante Wright - Colorado State - Freshman - 0%

Wright (5'10/165) looked dynamic against Colorado, catching 4 passes for 72 yards 1 TD and rushing three times for 59 yards and a TD. His receiving TD was a contested 39-yarder in between two defenders and the rushing touchdown was an inside handoff with Wright dragging behind the line from the slot that he took 41 yards to the house. Wright looks to be a priority for HC Mike Bobo's offense, he should be a priority for your CFF team as well.