College Fantasy Football Tight Ends

Breakout

Hunter Bryant (Washington) has been plagued by injuries, but he has the athleticism to beat defenders deep over the middle. Bryant should also be one of, if not, the best red zone target on the team. If quarterback Jacob Eason comes close to his ceiling, Bryant should be one of the most productive tight ends in the country. Honorable Mentions: Baylor Cupp (Texas A&M), Brevin Jordan (Miami), Cole Kmet (Notre Dame).

Deep Sleeper

Austin Allen (Nebraska) stands at 6-foot-8, so he’s as interesting as they come. The Cornhuskers are looking for playmakers to catch passes from Heisman candidate Adrian Martinez, and Allen could fit the mold, at least in the red zone. Allen and Jack Stoll are the names to know for Nebraska at tight end. Honorable Mentions: Kelvin Smith (North Texas), Kylen Granson (SMU), Charlie Kolar (Iowa State).

Freshman to Watch

Baylor Cupp (Texas A&M) was the top tight end recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, made Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, and has reportedly lived up to that ranking in preseason practices. Cupp has the talent to break out on any team but seeing Jace Sternberger post a 48-832-10 receiving line last year adds to the fire. Honorable Mentions: Cameron Latu (Alabama), Glenn Beal (Texas A&M).

Camp Battle to Watch

Ohio State has two high-end tight end recruits waiting to break out. Jeremy Ruckert was the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class and Urban Meyer called Ruckert possibly the best tight end recruit he’s ever seen. Ruckert obviously has upside, but he’ll need to beat out former four-star Luke Farrell for the starting job. Honorable Mentions: Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia.

Bust

Lee Morris (Oklahoma) scored eight touchdowns on just 22 receptions last year, so touchdown regression was already coming in a big way. But the passing offense won’t be as explosive or efficient as it was under Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray, so I’m skeptical that Morris will have a lot of production in 2019. The overall offensive pace is likely to be slower and Jalen Hurts along with the two stud running backs are threats in the red zone.

Player Projections

