College Fantasy Football: SEC sleepers to watch

The college football season is only weeks away so there is no better time to prepare for your college fantasy football season. Here is a look at four sleepers in the SEC who could be worth drafting and they could help you win your league.

No Florida receiver is listed high in my fantasy rankings and that’s not because the Gators don’t have highly-skilled players at that position, it’s because they have so many that could make something happen with the ball in their hands. Van Jefferson and Josh Hammond might lead the way, but Grimes is overall the most talented of them all and he’s now more comfortable in the offense. Quarterback Feleipe Franks could have a huge season and Grimes should be one of his top targets. Jefferson, Hammond, Freddie Swain or Kadarius Toney aren’t bad picks, but I’m betting Grimes has a breakout season.

Talk about getting lost in the shuffle last season. With A.J. Brown rightfully gobbling up so many passes and then Damarkus Lodge and DK Metcalf also in the rotation, Moore was a nice option in the offense but hardly the focal point. That should change in a big way this season with all three of those players gone and now Moore should catch a lot more passes and be a much bigger option. There will be some growing pains with new quarterback Matt Corral, but he’s dynamic and highly-skilled, so the Rebels' offense could be surprisingly potent.

