College Fantasy Football Running Backs

Breakout
Jashaun Corbin (Texas A&M) is inheriting the Trayveon Williams role, so it’s hard not to be excited. The volume will be there, but Corbin also has the talent to be a true fantasy difference maker. As a backup last year, Corbin averaged 5.7 yards per carry while catching 10 passes. The former four-star recruit has 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown potential. Honorable Mentions: Salvon Ahmed (Washington), Max Borghi (Washington State), Ta’Zhwan Henry (Texas Tech).
PPR-Leauge Cheat Code
Max Borghi (Washington State) enters 2019 as the lead back in an offense that will pass more than anyone in the country. I’m not expecting Borghi to see James Williams-level receptions -- Williams caught 71 and 83 passes the last two seasons -- but 50 receptions is realistic. Borghi isn’t just a pure pass-catching back though. He should be a more productive rusher than Williams since Borghi is arguably more athletic with better vision. Honorable Mentions: Jason Huntley (New Mexico State), Raheem Blackshear (Rutgers), Ta'Zhawn Henry (Texas Tech).
Deep-Deep Sleeper
Four-star freshman Breece Hall (Iowa State) finds himself in a projected committee, but Hall is very talented and there’s obviously upside in this offense with Brock Purdy at quarterback. Hall has nice size (6’1/205), was very productive as a runner and receiver in high school, and enrolled early giving him a leg up on other freshmen. Reports from camp were positive, so I’ll bet on talent winning out early in the season. Honorable Mentions: Jaylen Warren (Utah State), Raymond Calais (Louisiana), Trey Sanders (Alabama).
Freshman to Watch
John Emery (LSU) is a five-star recruit with 4.4-speed and high-end balance. At 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds, Emery has the size to be a lead back as a freshman. Projected starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a solid back, but he doesn’t have the upside of Emery. I’m projecting Emery to see the most running back touches on LSU by the second-half of the season. Honorable Mentions: Zach Charbonnet (Michigan), Breece Hall (Iowa State), Jerrion Ealy (Mississippi).
Camp Battle to Watch
It’s likely Oklahoma backs Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon split work, but exactly how it’s split is a big storyline. If one of the two takes a bigger workload than their ADPs suggest, we are looking at a league winner in this explosive offense. Most, including myself, expect touches to be split pretty evenly, which will make them solid, not great, college fantasy assets. Perhaps Brooks or Sermon takes hold of RB1 duties in August camp. Honorable Mentions: Penn State, LSU, Iowa State, Boise State.
Bust
If you are expecting Ricky Slade (Penn State) to see over 200 carries, then he qualifies, especially in non-PPR leagues. Slade is a sweet athlete with 4.48-speed and great hands, but I’m betting against him being a true feature back since he faces tough competition for touches and since he’s 5-foot-9 and 203 pounds. I’m projecting Slade to lead a committee with Journey Brown and Noah Cain stealing touches.
Rank
Running Back
RuYD
RuTD
ReYD
FPPG
1
Eno Benjamin (Arizona State, JR)
1418
13
207
25
2
Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin, JR)
1669
13
82
24
3
Travis Etienne (Clemson, JR)
1322
16
66
23
4
D'Andre Swift (Georgia, JR)
1091
11
257
22
5
Patrick Taylor Jr. (Memphis, SR)
1094
11
223
21
6
Juwan Washington (San Diego St., SR)
1264
14
83
21
7
CJ Verdell (Oregon, SO)
1056
10
278
21
8
Max Borghi (Washington State, SO)
536
9
391
21
9
Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State, SO)
1101
10
241
20
10
Kylin Hill (Mississippi State, JR)
1084
8
199
20
11
Salvon Ahmed (Washington, JR)
972
11
254
20
12
Joshua Kelley (UCLA, SR)
1073
10
172
21
13
Jashaun Corbin (Texas A&M, SO)
905
8
300
19
14
DeAndre Torrey (North Texas, JR)
839
12
178
19
15
Ke'Shawn Vaughn (Vanderbilt, SR)
1079
11
118
19
16
J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State, JR)
853
9
259
18
17
Michael Warren (Cincinnati, JR)
967
10
193
18
18
Jason Huntley (New Mexico State, SR)
483
7
498
18
19
Bryant Koback (Toledo, JR)
1131
13
35
18
20
A.J. Dillon (Boston College, JR)
1154
10
63
18
21
Larry Rountree III (Missouri, JR)
1173
11
66
18
22
Elijah Mitchell (Louisiana, JR)
921
10
209
18
23
Najee Harris (Alabama, JR)
1061
11
136
18
24
Marcel Murray (Arkansas State, SO)
885
8
208
18
25
Keaontay Ingram (Texas, SO)
884
8
204
18
26
Trey Ragas (Louisiana, JR)
980
8
191
18
27
LeVante Bellamy (Western Mich., SR)
1101
5
181
18
28
Benny LeMay (Charlotte, SR)
932
8
271
17
29
Jermar Jefferson (Oregon State, SO)
1047
9
116
17
30
Reggie Corbin (Illinois, SR)
1094
8
152
17
31
Zack Moss (Utah, SR)
1033
10
61
19
32
Gerold Bright (Utah State, SR)
778
7
269
17
33
Ta'Zhawn Henry (Texas Tech, SO)
556
10
244
17
34
Trey Sermon (Oklahoma, JR)
784
11
201
17
35
B.J. Smith (Troy, SR)
1065
10
95
17
36
Scottie Phillips (Mississippi, SR)
880
10
173
17
37
Jaret Patterson (Buffalo, SO)
948
12
80
17
38
JaTarvious Whitlow (Auburn, SO)
958
7
156
16
39
Jordan Cronkrite (South Florida, SR)
1125
9
48
16
40
Spencer Brown (UAB, JR)
914
12
49
16
41
Anthony McFarland Jr. (Maryland, SO)
1115
7
101
16
42
Kennedy Brooks (Oklahoma, SO)
850
10
117
16
43
Ronnie Rivers (Fresno State, JR)
604
8
281
16
44
Greg McCrae (UCF, JR)
967
8
129
16
45
Stevie Scott (Indiana, SO)
933
8
93
16
46
Jafar Armstrong (Notre Dame, SO)
734
8
252
16
47
Raheem Blackshear (Rutgers, JR)
600
3
370
15
48
Cam Akers (Florida State, JR)
798
7
132
15
49
Mekhi Sargent (Iowa, JR)
782
9
130
15
50
Ty Chandler (Tennessee, JR)
694
6
219
15
51
Frankie Hickson (Liberty, SR)
906
10
55
15
52
J.J. Taylor (Arizona, JR)
1011
6
124
15
53
Deon Jackson (Duke, JR)
744
6
212
15
54
Caleb Huntley (Ball State, JR)
885
8
105
15
55
Darrynton Evans (App. State, JR)
1007
6
91
15
56
Isaiah Bowser (Northwestern, SO)
913
9
74
15
57
Kevin Marks (Buffalo, SO)
753
11
69
15
58
Darius Bradwell (Tulane, SR)
987
10
18
15
59
Lamical Perine (Florida, SR)
855
7
152
15
60
Jo-El Shaw (Kent State, SR)
744
8
121
14
61
A.J. Rose (Kentucky, JR)
823
9
74
14
62
Corey Taylor II (Tulsa, JR)
726
9
131
14
63
DeeJay Dallas (Miami, JR)
825
8
123
14
64
Vavae Malepeai (USC, JR)
561
6
230
14
65
Connor Slomka (Army, SR)
787
12
5
14
66
Tra Minter (South Alabama, SR)
723
5
192
14
67
Kennedy McKoy (West Virginia, SR)
665
7
212
14
68
Brenden Knox (Marshall, SO)
896
6
77
13
69
Toa Taua (Nevada, SO)
752
5
176
13
70
Andrew Van Buren (Boise State, SO)
740
8
97
13
71
Ricky Person Jr. (NC State, SO)
780
7
64
13
72
John Emery (LSU, FR)
681
7
156
13
73
Ricky Slade (Penn State, SO)
745
6
181
13
74
Tre Harbison (Northern Illinois, JR)
987
6
29
13
75
Torrance Marable (Coastal Carolina, JR)
671
5
166
13
76
Lopini Katoa (BYU, SO)
608
8
117
13
77
Chaton Mobley (Middle Tennessee, SO)
708
5
167
13
78
Shamari Brooks (Tulsa, JR)
847
6
73
13
79
Zach Charbonnet (Michigan, FR)
773
8
65
13
80
Cade Carney (Wake Forest, SR)
818
6
78
13
81
Jaqwis Dancy (Louisiana Tech, SR)
596
8
124
13
82
Connor Heyward (Michigan State, JR)
551
5
219
13
83
Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota, SO)
886
7
23
12
84
Andrew Clair (Bowling Green State, JR)
674
5
111
12
85
Cameron Scarlett (Stanford, SR)
508
8
138
12
86
B.J. Emmons (Florida Atlantic, JR)
825
7
40
12
87
Kevin Mensah (Connecticut, JR)
885
5
68
12
88
Chris Brown Jr. (California, SO)
687
6
117
12
89
Rakeem Boyd (Arkansas, JR)
758
3
160
12
90
Dedrick Mills (Nebraska, JR)
767
9
25
12
91
Xazavian Valladay (Wyoming, SO)
810
6
68
12
92
Charles Williams (UNLV, JR)
879
6
32
12
93
Artavis Pierce (Oregon State, SR)
656
5
160
12
94
Kade Remsberg (Air Force, JR)
814
6
62
13
95
Moe Neal (Syracuse, SR)
728
5
109
12
96
Hassan Hall (Louisville, SO)
613
6
135
12
97
James Gilbert (Kansas State, SR)
622
7
90
12
98
Trestan Ebner (Baylor, JR)
443
3
310
11
99
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU, JR)
613
6
116
11
100
Logan Wright (Georgia Southern, SO)
778
7
14
11
101
Breece Hall (Iowa State, FR)
725
6
58
11
102
Adrian Killins Jr. (UCF, SR)
467
3
275
11
103
Quardraiz Wadley (UTEP, SR)
592
7
85
11
104
Javonte Williams (North Carolina, SO)
657
6
60
11
105
Patrick Carr (Houston, SR)
839
5
13
11
106
Tra Barnett (Georgia State, SR)
522
7
81
11
107
Shakif Seymour (Toledo, JR)
554
5
111
10
108
Jerrion Ealy (Mississippi, FR)
567
6
99
10
109
Jordan Mims (Fresno State, JR)
326
4
261
10
110
Jordan Mason (Georgia Tech, SO)
644
7
25
10
111
Stephen Carr (USC, JR)
478
6
96
10
112
Michael Carter (North Carolina, JR)
592
2
135
10
113
Julian Ross (Ohio, SO)
676
6
34
10
114
Tyler Badie (Missouri, SO)
591
5
114
10
115
Darius Anderson (TCU, SR)
634
5
73
10
116
Nelson Smith (Navy, JR)
764
6
7
10
117
*Pooka Williams (Kansas, SO)
763
5
24
16
118
Sewo Olonilua (TCU, SR)
567
4
109
10
119
Jonathan Ward (Central Michigan, SR)
575
4
102
10
120
Kesean Strong (Old Dominion, SR)
362
5
154
10
121
Christian Gibson (New Mexico State, SR)
567
6
70
10
122
Travis Dye (Oregon, SO)
649
4
62
10
123
Marcus McElroy (Colorado State, JR)
526
4
114
10
124
Robert Mahone (Boise State, JR)
517
6
81
10
125
Rico Dowdle (South Carolina, SR)
564
3
115
10
126
Corey Dauphine (Tulane, SR)
688
6
0
10
127
Antonio Williams (North Carolina, SR)
451
5
136
10
128
Xavier Jones (SMU, SR)
520
5
93
9
129
Trivenskey Mosley (Southern Miss., SO)
525
2
132
9
130
Loren Easly (North Texas, SR)
520
5
101
9
131
Shaq Vann (Eastern Michigan, SR)
571
5
56
9
132
Juma Otoviano (Rice, SO)
618
5
33
9
133
Rodney Smith (Minnesota, SR)
622
6
28
9
134
Anthony Jones (Florida Int., SR)
422
6
53
9
135
James Charles (Florida Atlantic, JR)
590
5
40
9
136
Toren Young (Iowa, JR)
586
5
34
9
137
Tyler Nevens (San Jose State, JR)
547
4
78
9
138
JaMycal Hasty (Baylor, SR)
363
3
152
9
139
Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis, rFR)
570
5
43
9
140
Brenden Brady (UTSA, SO)
509
5
77
9
141
Alex Fontenot (Colorado, SO)
593
5
24
9
142
Jaylen Warren (Utah State, JR)
505
5
63
9
143
Dayton Furuta (Hawaii, SR)
512
4
73
9
144
Art Thompkins (Connecticut, SR)
418
4
134
9
145
Tario Fuller (Purdue, SR)
564
5
40
9
146
O'Shaan Allison (Ohio, rFR)
563
5
34
9
147
Wayne Taulapapa (Virginia, SO)
561
6
19
9
148
Maurice Thomas (Miami (OH), SR)
505
4
72
8
149
Khalil Herbert (Kansas, SR)
483
5
58
8
150
Abdul Adams (Syracuse, JR)
570
5
24
8
151
Tim Jordan (Tennessee, SR)
510
3
111
8
152
Gerrid Doaks (Cincinnati, SO)
576
5
19
8
153
Raymond Calais (Louisiana, SR)
516
5
60
8
154
Wesley Kennedy III (Georgia So., JR)
427
3
172
8
155
Tyler King (Marshall, JR)
577
4
40
8
156
Journey Brown (Penn State, SO)
575
5
9
8
157
Martell Pettaway (West Virginia, SR)
483
4
58
8
158
Jabir Daughtry-Frye (Troy, JR)
334
2
212
8
159
Deshawn McClease (Virginia Tech, JR)
521
3
85
8
160
Austin Vaughn (Louisiana-Monroe, SR)
454
4
74
8
161
Napoleon Maxwell (Florida Int., SR)
447
5
57
8
162
A.J. Davis (Pitt, JR)
534
5
21
8
163
Jamir Thomas (Washington State, FR)
295
3
175
8
164
Kelton Moore (Nevada, SR)
380
3
99
8
165
Brittain Brown (Duke, JR)
494
4
38
8
166
Kevin Brown (Massachusetts, FR)
525
5
24
8
167
Brian Herrien (Georgia, SR)
377
4
68
8
168
Christian Turner (Michigan, rFR)
298
3
139
8
169
Trey Smith (Wyoming, SR)
383
5
73
8
170
Nolan Eriksen (Air Force, SR)
554
4
27
9
171
Kyle Dobbins (Temple, rFR)
481
4
46
8
172
Marcus Williams (App. State, JR)
307
3
132
8
173
Trey Sanders (Alabama, FR)
486
4
44
8
174
Mike Epstein (Illinois, JR)
459
3
78
8
175
D'Vonte Price (Florida Int., JR)
386
3
102
8
176
Ke'Mon Freeman (SMU, SR)
443
5
43
8
177
Lyn-J Dixon (Clemson, SO)
496
5
9
8
178
Jaylon Bester (Miami (OH), JR)
378
3
105
7
179
Devwah Whaley (Arkansas, SR)
482
3
85
7
180
Marvin Kidsey Jr. (Colorado State, SR)
430
3
79
7
181
Matt LaRoche (Georgia Southern, SO)
519
5
6
7
182
Kene Nwangwu (Iowa State, JR)
466
4
35
7
183
Steven Anderson (Southern Miss., SO)
338
6
32
7
184
Dameon Pierce (Florida, SO)
513
3
22
7
185
Garrett Groshek (Wisconsin, JR)
329
1
147
7
186
Marcus Jones (Northern Illinois, SR)
436
3
58
7
187
Anthony D. Taylor (Texas State, SR)
491
4
19
7
188
Isaih Pacheco (Rutgers, SO)
545
4
14
7
189
Charles McClelland (Cincinnati, SO)
396
3
87
7
190
Darius Pinnix (East Carolina, JR)
310
4
131
7
191
Otis Anderson (UCF, JR)
129
2
211
7
192
Marcel Dancy (California, JR)
491
4
13
7
193
Joshua Samuel (Western Kentucky, SO)
535
3
24
7
194
Zonovan Knight (NC State, FR)
464
4
25
7
195
Zamir White (Georgia, rFR)
469
4
19
7
196
Khalan Laborn (Florida State, SO)
333
3
144
7
197
PK Kier (Virginia, JR)
449
4
19
7
198
Zavier Scott (Connecticut, SO)
108
1
220
7
199
Jordan Whittington (Texas, FR)
419
4
47
7
200
Sandon McCoy (Army, JR)
483
4
5
7
201
Jerry Howard (Georgia Tech, JR)
353
3
119
7
202
Armand Shyne (Texas Tech, SR)
457
4
9
7
203
Kylan Watkins (Memphis, SO)
456
4
20
7
204
Jordon Brown (Kansas State, SR)
329
3
85
7
205
Brian Robinson Jr. (Alabama, JR)
475
4
20
7
206
Tony Jones Jr. (Notre Dame, JR)
337
4
83
7
207
Chase Jasmin (San Diego State, JR)
395
3
46
7
208
Jager Gardner (Temple, SR)
427
2
81
7
209
Kell Walker (Army, SR)
344
1
148
7
210
Ty'Son Williams (BYU, SR)
297
4
119
7
211
Christian Beal-Smith (Wake Forest, SO)
454
4
9
7
212
Malik Davis (Florida, SO)
421
4
37
6
213
Jalen Holston (Virginia Tech, JR)
454
3
22
6
214
Will Knight (Old Dominion, rFR)
347
3
100
6
215
Cordarrian Richardson (Texas A&M, SO)
423
4
23
6
216
A.J. Turner (South Carolina, SR)
344
3
65
6
217
Harry Trotter (Kansas State, JR)
432
4
16
6
218
Todd Sibley (Pitt, SO)
427
4
16
6
219
Master Teague (Ohio State, SO)
412
4
25
6
220
Devonta'e Henry-Cole (Utah, JR)
419
4
20
6
221
CJ Williams (Navy, JR)
295
3
140
6
222
Seth Paige (Georgia State, SO)
332
4
58
6
223
Joshua Mack (Liberty, JR)
402
4
25
6
224
Kavosiey Smoke (Kentucky, rFR)
412
4
16
6
225
Cam'Ron Davis (Miami, SO)
386
3
22
6
226
Peytton Pickett (Liberty, JR)
275
4
46
6
227
Israel Tucker (Louisiana Tech, JR)
332
3
62
6
228
Deion Smith (Colorado, rFR)
395
4
24
6
229
Romello Ross (Central Michigan, SR)
389
2
63
6
230
Joachim Bangda (Kent State, FR)
396
4
22
6
231
Tayon Fleet-Davis (Maryland, JR)
316
4
48
6
232
John Lovett (Baylor, JR)
356
3
37
6
233
Delton Sands (Akron, SR)
377
2
55
6
234
Noah Cain (Penn State, FR)
383
3
23
6
235
Lala Davis (Old Dominion, rFR)
347
3
42
6
236
Terelle West (Middle Tennessee, SR)
249
1
141
6
237
La'Darius Jefferson (Michigan State, SO)
368
3
26
6
238
Nic Smith (North Texas, JR)
312
2
67
6
239
Gary Brightwell (Arizona, JR)
379
2
42
6
240
Kam Martin (Auburn, SR)
304
3
58
6
241
Romello Harris (Fresno State, JR)
367
3
22
6
242
Aaron McAllister (Charlotte, JR)
365
2
48
6
243
Chris Rodriguez (Kentucky, rFR)
370
3
16
6
244
Deion Hankins (UTEP, FR)
359
3
18
5
245
Ahmari Davis (New Mexico, SR)
292
4
14
5
246
Cole Gest (Indiana, JR)
93
1
233
5
247
Dom Williams (Kansas, JR)
430
2
15
5
248
Will Jones (Ball State, SO)
354
3
13
5
249
Anthony Williams (Michigan State, FR)
368
3
4
5
250
Sean McGrew (Washington, JR)
288
3
72
5
251
Chad Magyar (UNLV, SO)
339
3
19
5
252
Chase Hayden (Arkansas, JR)
283
1
78
5
253
Jamauri Wakefield (Vanderbilt, JR)
347
2
45
5
254
Zander Horvath (Purdue, SO)
322
3
27
5
255
Ra'Von Bonner (Illinois, JR)
370
3
9
5
256
Sincere McCormick (UTSA, FR)
318
3
23
5
257
Leddie Brown (West Virginia, SO)
296
3
38
5
258
Jarveon Howard (Syracuse, SO)
271
4
10
5
259
Fred Holly III (Hawaii, JR)
307
3
27
5
260
Terrion Avery (South Alabama, JR)
317
3
18
5
261
Jamious Griffin (Georgia Tech, FR)
316
3
19
5
262
Shaun Shivers (Auburn, SO)
334
3
9
5
263
Jacqez Hairston (Coastal Carolina, SO)
329
3
5
5
264
Camerun Peoples (App. State, rFR)
307
3
18
5
265
Jaren Mangham (Colorado, FR)
296
3
24
5
266
Tavion Thomas (Cincinnati, SO)
281
3
9
5
267
Shawndarrius Phillips (Florida Int., SR)
266
3
42
5
268
Javon Leake (Maryland, JR)
314
3
5
5
For running back write-ups, check out my Top 50 College Running Backs of 2019.
