College Fantasy Football Running Backs

Hayden Winks
Rotoworld

Breakout

Jashaun Corbin (Texas A&M) is inheriting the Trayveon Williams role, so it’s hard not to be excited. The volume will be there, but Corbin also has the talent to be a true fantasy difference maker. As a backup last year, Corbin averaged 5.7 yards per carry while catching 10 passes. The former four-star recruit has 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown potential. Honorable Mentions: Salvon Ahmed (Washington), Max Borghi (Washington State), Ta’Zhwan Henry (Texas Tech).

PPR-Leauge Cheat Code

Max Borghi (Washington State) enters 2019 as the lead back in an offense that will pass more than anyone in the country. I’m not expecting Borghi to see James Williams-level receptions -- Williams caught 71 and 83 passes the last two seasons -- but 50 receptions is realistic. Borghi isn’t just a pure pass-catching back though. He should be a more productive rusher than Williams since Borghi is arguably more athletic with better vision. Honorable Mentions: Jason Huntley (New Mexico State), Raheem Blackshear (Rutgers), Ta'Zhawn Henry (Texas Tech).

 

Deep-Deep Sleeper

Four-star freshman Breece Hall (Iowa State) finds himself in a projected committee, but Hall is very talented and there’s obviously upside in this offense with Brock Purdy at quarterback. Hall has nice size (6’1/205), was very productive as a runner and receiver in high school, and enrolled early giving him a leg up on other freshmen. Reports from camp were positive, so I’ll bet on talent winning out early in the season. Honorable Mentions: Jaylen Warren (Utah State), Raymond Calais (Louisiana), Trey Sanders (Alabama).

 

Freshman to Watch

John Emery (LSU) is a five-star recruit with 4.4-speed and high-end balance. At 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds, Emery has the size to be a lead back as a freshman. Projected starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a solid back, but he doesn’t have the upside of Emery. I’m projecting Emery to see the most running back touches on LSU by the second-half of the season. Honorable Mentions: Zach Charbonnet (Michigan), Breece Hall (Iowa State), Jerrion Ealy (Mississippi).

 

Camp Battle to Watch

It’s likely Oklahoma backs Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon split work, but exactly how it’s split is a big storyline. If one of the two takes a bigger workload than their ADPs suggest, we are looking at a league winner in this explosive offense. Most, including myself, expect touches to be split pretty evenly, which will make them solid, not great, college fantasy assets. Perhaps Brooks or Sermon takes hold of RB1 duties in August camp. Honorable Mentions: Penn State, LSU, Iowa State, Boise State.

 

Bust

If you are expecting Ricky Slade (Penn State) to see over 200 carries, then he qualifies, especially in non-PPR leagues. Slade is a sweet athlete with 4.48-speed and great hands, but I’m betting against him being a true feature back since he faces tough competition for touches and since he’s 5-foot-9 and 203 pounds. I’m projecting Slade to lead a committee with Journey Brown and Noah Cain stealing touches.

 

Player Projections

Rank

Running Back

RuYD

RuTD

ReYD

FPPG

1

Eno Benjamin (Arizona State, JR)

1418

13

207

25

2

Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin, JR)

1669

13

82

24

3

Travis Etienne (Clemson, JR)

1322

16

66

23

4

D'Andre Swift (Georgia, JR)

1091

11

257

22

5

Patrick Taylor Jr. (Memphis, SR)

1094

11

223

21

6

Juwan Washington (San Diego St., SR)

1264

14

83

21

7

CJ Verdell (Oregon, SO)

1056

10

278

21

8

Max Borghi (Washington State, SO)

536

9

391

21

9

Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State, SO)

1101

10

241

20

10

Kylin Hill (Mississippi State, JR)

1084

8

199

20

11

Salvon Ahmed (Washington, JR)

972

11

254

20

12

Joshua Kelley (UCLA, SR)

1073

10

172

21

13

Jashaun Corbin (Texas A&M, SO)

905

8

300

19

14

DeAndre Torrey (North Texas, JR)

839

12

178

19

15

Ke'Shawn Vaughn (Vanderbilt, SR)

1079

11

118

19

16

J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State, JR)

853

9

259

18

17

Michael Warren (Cincinnati, JR)

967

10

193

18

18

Jason Huntley (New Mexico State, SR)

483

7

498

18

19

Bryant Koback (Toledo, JR)

1131

13

35

18

20

A.J. Dillon (Boston College, JR)

1154

10

63

18

21

Larry Rountree III (Missouri, JR)

1173

11

66

18

22

Elijah Mitchell (Louisiana, JR)

921

10

209

18

23

Najee Harris (Alabama, JR)

1061

11

136

18

24

Marcel Murray (Arkansas State, SO)

885

8

208

18

25

Keaontay Ingram (Texas, SO)

884

8

204

18

26

Trey Ragas (Louisiana, JR)

980

8

191

18

27

LeVante Bellamy (Western Mich., SR)

1101

5

181

18

28

Benny LeMay (Charlotte, SR)

932

8

271

17

29

Jermar Jefferson (Oregon State, SO)

1047

9

116

17

30

Reggie Corbin (Illinois, SR)

1094

8

152

17

31

Zack Moss (Utah, SR)

1033

10

61

19

32

Gerold Bright (Utah State, SR)

778

7

269

17

33

Ta'Zhawn Henry (Texas Tech, SO)

556

10

244

17

34

Trey Sermon (Oklahoma, JR)

784

11

201

17

35

B.J. Smith (Troy, SR)

1065

10

95

17

36

Scottie Phillips (Mississippi, SR)

880

10

173

17

37

Jaret Patterson (Buffalo, SO)

948

12

80

17

38

JaTarvious Whitlow (Auburn, SO)

958

7

156

16

39

Jordan Cronkrite (South Florida, SR)

1125

9

48

16

40

Spencer Brown (UAB, JR)

914

12

49

16

41

Anthony McFarland Jr. (Maryland, SO)

1115

7

101

16

42

Kennedy Brooks (Oklahoma, SO)

850

10

117

16

43

Ronnie Rivers (Fresno State, JR)

604

8

281

16

44

Greg McCrae (UCF, JR)

967

8

129

16

45

Stevie Scott (Indiana, SO)

933

8

93

16

46

Jafar Armstrong (Notre Dame, SO)

734

8

252

16

47

Raheem Blackshear (Rutgers, JR)

600

3

370

15

48

Cam Akers (Florida State, JR)

798

7

132

15

49

Mekhi Sargent (Iowa, JR)

782

9

130

15

50

Ty Chandler (Tennessee, JR)

694

6

219

15

51

Frankie Hickson (Liberty, SR)

906

10

55

15

52

J.J. Taylor (Arizona, JR)

1011

6

124

15

53

Deon Jackson (Duke, JR)

744

6

212

15

54

Caleb Huntley (Ball State, JR)

885

8

105

15

55

Darrynton Evans (App. State, JR)

1007

6

91

15

56

Isaiah Bowser (Northwestern, SO)

913

9

74

15

57

Kevin Marks (Buffalo, SO)

753

11

69

15

58

Darius Bradwell (Tulane, SR)

987

10

18

15

59

Lamical Perine (Florida, SR)

855

7

152

15

60

Jo-El Shaw (Kent State, SR)

744

8

121

14

61

A.J. Rose (Kentucky, JR)

823

9

74

14

62

Corey Taylor II (Tulsa, JR)

726

9

131

14

63

DeeJay Dallas (Miami, JR)

825

8

123

14

64

Vavae Malepeai (USC, JR)

561

6

230

14

65

Connor Slomka (Army, SR)

787

12

5

14

66

Tra Minter (South Alabama, SR)

723

5

192

14

67

Kennedy McKoy (West Virginia, SR)

665

7

212

14

68

Brenden Knox (Marshall, SO)

896

6

77

13

69

Toa Taua (Nevada, SO)

752

5

176

13

70

Andrew Van Buren (Boise State, SO)

740

8

97

13

71

Ricky Person Jr. (NC State, SO)

780

7

64

13

72

John Emery (LSU, FR)

681

7

156

13

73

Ricky Slade (Penn State, SO)

745

6

181

13

74

Tre Harbison (Northern Illinois, JR)

987

6

29

13

75

Torrance Marable (Coastal Carolina, JR)

671

5

166

13

76

Lopini Katoa (BYU, SO)

608

8

117

13

77

Chaton Mobley (Middle Tennessee, SO)

708

5

167

13

78

Shamari Brooks (Tulsa, JR)

847

6

73

13

79

Zach Charbonnet (Michigan, FR)

773

8

65

13

80

Cade Carney (Wake Forest, SR)

818

6

78

13

81

Jaqwis Dancy (Louisiana Tech, SR)

596

8

124

13

82

Connor Heyward (Michigan State, JR)

551

5

219

13

83

Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota, SO)

886

7

23

12

84

Andrew Clair (Bowling Green State, JR)

674

5

111

12

85

Cameron Scarlett (Stanford, SR)

508

8

138

12

86

B.J. Emmons (Florida Atlantic, JR)

825

7

40

12

87

Kevin Mensah (Connecticut, JR)

885

5

68

12

88

Chris Brown Jr. (California, SO)

687

6

117

12

89

Rakeem Boyd (Arkansas, JR)

758

3

160

12

90

Dedrick Mills (Nebraska, JR)

767

9

25

12

91

Xazavian Valladay (Wyoming, SO)

810

6

68

12

92

Charles Williams (UNLV, JR)

879

6

32

12

93

Artavis Pierce (Oregon State, SR)

656

5

160

12

94

Kade Remsberg (Air Force, JR)

814

6

62

13

95

Moe Neal (Syracuse, SR)

728

5

109

12

96

Hassan Hall (Louisville, SO)

613

6

135

12

97

James Gilbert (Kansas State, SR)

622

7

90

12

98

Trestan Ebner (Baylor, JR)

443

3

310

11

99

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU, JR)

613

6

116

11

100

Logan Wright (Georgia Southern, SO)

778

7

14

11

101

Breece Hall (Iowa State, FR)

725

6

58

11

102

Adrian Killins Jr. (UCF, SR)

467

3

275

11

103

Quardraiz Wadley (UTEP, SR)

592

7

85

11

104

Javonte Williams (North Carolina, SO)

657

6

60

11

105

Patrick Carr (Houston, SR)

839

5

13

11

106

Tra Barnett (Georgia State, SR)

522

7

81

11

107

Shakif Seymour (Toledo, JR)

554

5

111

10

108

Jerrion Ealy (Mississippi, FR)

567

6

99

10

109

Jordan Mims (Fresno State, JR)

326

4

261

10

110

Jordan Mason (Georgia Tech, SO)

644

7

25

10

111

Stephen Carr (USC, JR)

478

6

96

10

112

Michael Carter (North Carolina, JR)

592

2

135

10

113

Julian Ross (Ohio, SO)

676

6

34

10

114

Tyler Badie (Missouri, SO)

591

5

114

10

115

Darius Anderson (TCU, SR)

634

5

73

10

116

Nelson Smith (Navy, JR)

764

6

7

10

117

*Pooka Williams (Kansas, SO)

763

5

24

16

118

Sewo Olonilua (TCU, SR)

567

4

109

10

119

Jonathan Ward (Central Michigan, SR)

575

4

102

10

120

Kesean Strong (Old Dominion, SR)

362

5

154

10

121

Christian Gibson (New Mexico State, SR)

567

6

70

10

122

Travis Dye (Oregon, SO)

649

4

62

10

123

Marcus McElroy (Colorado State, JR)

526

4

114

10

124

Robert Mahone (Boise State, JR)

517

6

81

10

125

Rico Dowdle (South Carolina, SR)

564

3

115

10

126

Corey Dauphine (Tulane, SR)

688

6

0

10

127

Antonio Williams (North Carolina, SR)

451

5

136

10

128

Xavier Jones (SMU, SR)

520

5

93

9

129

Trivenskey Mosley (Southern Miss., SO)

525

2

132

9

130

Loren Easly (North Texas, SR)

520

5

101

9

131

Shaq Vann (Eastern Michigan, SR)

571

5

56

9

132

Juma Otoviano (Rice, SO)

618

5

33

9

133

Rodney Smith (Minnesota, SR)

622

6

28

9

134

Anthony Jones (Florida Int., SR)

422

6

53

9

135

James Charles (Florida Atlantic, JR)

590

5

40

9

136

Toren Young (Iowa, JR)

586

5

34

9

137

Tyler Nevens (San Jose State, JR)

547

4

78

9

138

JaMycal Hasty (Baylor, SR)

363

3

152

9

139

Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis, rFR)

570

5

43

9

140

Brenden Brady (UTSA, SO)

509

5

77

9

141

Alex Fontenot (Colorado, SO)

593

5

24

9

142

Jaylen Warren (Utah State, JR)

505

5

63

9

143

Dayton Furuta (Hawaii, SR)

512

4

73

9

144

Art Thompkins (Connecticut, SR)

418

4

134

9

145

Tario Fuller (Purdue, SR)

564

5

40

9

146

O'Shaan Allison (Ohio, rFR)

563

5

34

9

147

Wayne Taulapapa (Virginia, SO)

561

6

19

9

148

Maurice Thomas (Miami (OH), SR)

505

4

72

8

149

Khalil Herbert (Kansas, SR)

483

5

58

8

150

Abdul Adams (Syracuse, JR)

570

5

24

8

151

Tim Jordan (Tennessee, SR)

510

3

111

8

152

Gerrid Doaks (Cincinnati, SO)

576

5

19

8

153

Raymond Calais (Louisiana, SR)

516

5

60

8

154

Wesley Kennedy III (Georgia So., JR)

427

3

172

8

155

Tyler King (Marshall, JR)

577

4

40

8

156

Journey Brown (Penn State, SO)

575

5

9

8

157

Martell Pettaway (West Virginia, SR)

483

4

58

8

158

Jabir Daughtry-Frye (Troy, JR)

334

2

212

8

159

Deshawn McClease (Virginia Tech, JR)

521

3

85

8

160

Austin Vaughn (Louisiana-Monroe, SR)

454

4

74

8

161

Napoleon Maxwell (Florida Int., SR)

447

5

57

8

162

A.J. Davis (Pitt, JR)

534

5

21

8

163

Jamir Thomas (Washington State, FR)

295

3

175

8

164

Kelton Moore (Nevada, SR)

380

3

99

8

165

Brittain Brown (Duke, JR)

494

4

38

8

166

Kevin Brown (Massachusetts, FR)

525

5

24

8

167

Brian Herrien (Georgia, SR)

377

4

68

8

168

Christian Turner (Michigan, rFR)

298

3

139

8

169

Trey Smith (Wyoming, SR)

383

5

73

8

170

Nolan Eriksen (Air Force, SR)

554

4

27

9

171

Kyle Dobbins (Temple, rFR)

481

4

46

8

172

Marcus Williams (App. State, JR)

307

3

132

8

173

Trey Sanders (Alabama, FR)

486

4

44

8

174

Mike Epstein (Illinois, JR)

459

3

78

8

175

D'Vonte Price (Florida Int., JR)

386

3

102

8

176

Ke'Mon Freeman (SMU, SR)

443

5

43

8

177

Lyn-J Dixon (Clemson, SO)

496

5

9

8

178

Jaylon Bester (Miami (OH), JR)

378

3

105

7

179

Devwah Whaley (Arkansas, SR)

482

3

85

7

180

Marvin Kidsey Jr. (Colorado State, SR)

430

3

79

7

181

Matt LaRoche (Georgia Southern, SO)

519

5

6

7

182

Kene Nwangwu (Iowa State, JR)

466

4

35

7

183

Steven Anderson (Southern Miss., SO)

338

6

32

7

184

Dameon Pierce (Florida, SO)

513

3

22

7

185

Garrett Groshek (Wisconsin, JR)

329

1

147

7

186

Marcus Jones (Northern Illinois, SR)

436

3

58

7

187

Anthony D. Taylor (Texas State, SR)

491

4

19

7

188

Isaih Pacheco (Rutgers, SO)

545

4

14

7

189

Charles McClelland (Cincinnati, SO)

396

3

87

7

190

Darius Pinnix (East Carolina, JR)

310

4

131

7

191

Otis Anderson (UCF, JR)

129

2

211

7

192

Marcel Dancy (California, JR)

491

4

13

7

193

Joshua Samuel (Western Kentucky, SO)

535

3

24

7

194

Zonovan Knight (NC State, FR)

464

4

25

7

195

Zamir White (Georgia, rFR)

469

4

19

7

196

Khalan Laborn (Florida State, SO)

333

3

144

7

197

PK Kier (Virginia, JR)

449

4

19

7

198

Zavier Scott (Connecticut, SO)

108

1

220

7

199

Jordan Whittington (Texas, FR)

419

4

47

7

200

Sandon McCoy (Army, JR)

483

4

5

7

201

Jerry Howard (Georgia Tech, JR)

353

3

119

7

202

Armand Shyne (Texas Tech, SR)

457

4

9

7

203

Kylan Watkins (Memphis, SO)

456

4

20

7

204

Jordon Brown (Kansas State, SR)

329

3

85

7

205

Brian Robinson Jr. (Alabama, JR)

475

4

20

7

206

Tony Jones Jr. (Notre Dame, JR)

337

4

83

7

207

Chase Jasmin (San Diego State, JR)

395

3

46

7

208

Jager Gardner (Temple, SR)

427

2

81

7

209

Kell Walker (Army, SR)

344

1

148

7

210

Ty'Son Williams (BYU, SR)

297

4

119

7

211

Christian Beal-Smith (Wake Forest, SO)

454

4

9

7

212

Malik Davis (Florida, SO)

421

4

37

6

213

Jalen Holston (Virginia Tech, JR)

454

3

22

6

214

Will Knight (Old Dominion, rFR)

347

3

100

6

215

Cordarrian Richardson (Texas A&M, SO)

423

4

23

6

216

A.J. Turner (South Carolina, SR)

344

3

65

6

217

Harry Trotter (Kansas State, JR)

432

4

16

6

218

Todd Sibley (Pitt, SO)

427

4

16

6

219

Master Teague (Ohio State, SO)

412

4

25

6

220

Devonta'e Henry-Cole (Utah, JR)

419

4

20

6

221

CJ Williams (Navy, JR)

295

3

140

6

222

Seth Paige (Georgia State, SO)

332

4

58

6

223

Joshua Mack (Liberty, JR)

402

4

25

6

224

Kavosiey Smoke (Kentucky, rFR)

412

4

16

6

225

Cam'Ron Davis (Miami, SO)

386

3

22

6

226

Peytton Pickett (Liberty, JR)

275

4

46

6

227

Israel Tucker (Louisiana Tech, JR)

332

3

62

6

228

Deion Smith (Colorado, rFR)

395

4

24

6

229

Romello Ross (Central Michigan, SR)

389

2

63

6

230

Joachim Bangda (Kent State, FR)

396

4

22

6

231

Tayon Fleet-Davis (Maryland, JR)

316

4

48

6

232

John Lovett (Baylor, JR)

356

3

37

6

233

Delton Sands (Akron, SR)

377

2

55

6

234

Noah Cain (Penn State, FR)

383

3

23

6

235

Lala Davis (Old Dominion, rFR)

347

3

42

6

236

Terelle West (Middle Tennessee, SR)

249

1

141

6

237

La'Darius Jefferson (Michigan State, SO)

368

3

26

6

238

Nic Smith (North Texas, JR)

312

2

67

6

239

Gary Brightwell (Arizona, JR)

379

2

42

6

240

Kam Martin (Auburn, SR)

304

3

58

6

241

Romello Harris (Fresno State, JR)

367

3

22

6

242

Aaron McAllister (Charlotte, JR)

365

2

48

6

243

Chris Rodriguez (Kentucky, rFR)

370

3

16

6

244

Deion Hankins (UTEP, FR)

359

3

18

5

245

Ahmari Davis (New Mexico, SR)

292

4

14

5

246

Cole Gest (Indiana, JR)

93

1

233

5

247

Dom Williams (Kansas, JR)

430

2

15

5

248

Will Jones (Ball State, SO)

354

3

13

5

249

Anthony Williams (Michigan State, FR)

368

3

4

5

250

Sean McGrew (Washington, JR)

288

3

72

5

251

Chad Magyar (UNLV, SO)

339

3

19

5

252

Chase Hayden (Arkansas, JR)

283

1

78

5

253

Jamauri Wakefield (Vanderbilt, JR)

347

2

45

5

254

Zander Horvath (Purdue, SO)

322

3

27

5

255

Ra'Von Bonner (Illinois, JR)

370

3

9

5

256

Sincere McCormick (UTSA, FR)

318

3

23

5

257

Leddie Brown (West Virginia, SO)

296

3

38

5

258

Jarveon Howard (Syracuse, SO)

271

4

10

5

259

Fred Holly III (Hawaii, JR)

307

3

27

5

260

Terrion Avery (South Alabama, JR)

317

3

18

5

261

Jamious Griffin (Georgia Tech, FR)

316

3

19

5

262

Shaun Shivers (Auburn, SO)

334

3

9

5

263

Jacqez Hairston (Coastal Carolina, SO)

329

3

5

5

264

Camerun Peoples (App. State, rFR)

307

3

18

5

265

Jaren Mangham (Colorado, FR)

296

3

24

5

266

Tavion Thomas (Cincinnati, SO)

281

3

9

5

267

Shawndarrius Phillips (Florida Int., SR)

266

3

42

5

268

Javon Leake (Maryland, JR)

314

3

5

5

 

For running back write-ups, check out my Top 50 College Running Backs of 2019. 

 

Preseason All-Conference

Conference

First Team

Second Team

Honorable Mention

AAC

Patrick Taylor Jr.

Michael Warren

Greg McCrae

ACC

Travis Etienne

Cam Akers

A.J. Dillon

Big 12

Chuba Hubbard

Keaontay Ingram

Kennedy Brooks

Big Ten

Jonathan Taylor

J.K. Dobbins

Reggie Corbin

C-USA

DeAndre Torrey

Spencer Brown

Benny LeMay

Independents

Jafar Armstrong 

Jason Huntley

Frankie Hickson 

MAC

LeVante Bellamy

Bryant Koback

Jaret Patterson

MWC

Juwan Washington

Gerold Bright

Ronnie Rivers

Pac-12

Eno Benjamin

Jermar Jefferson

Zack Moss

SEC

D'Andre Swift

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Najee Harris

Sun Belt

Trey Ragas

Elijah Mitchell

B.J. Smith

 

The Rotoworld Conference Preview Series has started and will continue for the next 30 days. Make sure to keep your eye out for those columns!

