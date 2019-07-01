College Fantasy Football Running Backs

Breakout

Jashaun Corbin (Texas A&M) is inheriting the Trayveon Williams role, so it’s hard not to be excited. The volume will be there, but Corbin also has the talent to be a true fantasy difference maker. As a backup last year, Corbin averaged 5.7 yards per carry while catching 10 passes. The former four-star recruit has 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown potential. Honorable Mentions: Salvon Ahmed (Washington), Max Borghi (Washington State), Ta’Zhwan Henry (Texas Tech).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

PPR-Leauge Cheat Code

Max Borghi (Washington State) enters 2019 as the lead back in an offense that will pass more than anyone in the country. I’m not expecting Borghi to see James Williams-level receptions -- Williams caught 71 and 83 passes the last two seasons -- but 50 receptions is realistic. Borghi isn’t just a pure pass-catching back though. He should be a more productive rusher than Williams since Borghi is arguably more athletic with better vision. Honorable Mentions: Jason Huntley (New Mexico State), Raheem Blackshear (Rutgers), Ta'Zhawn Henry (Texas Tech).

Deep-Deep Sleeper

Four-star freshman Breece Hall (Iowa State) finds himself in a projected committee, but Hall is very talented and there’s obviously upside in this offense with Brock Purdy at quarterback. Hall has nice size (6’1/205), was very productive as a runner and receiver in high school, and enrolled early giving him a leg up on other freshmen. Reports from camp were positive, so I’ll bet on talent winning out early in the season. Honorable Mentions: Jaylen Warren (Utah State), Raymond Calais (Louisiana), Trey Sanders (Alabama).

Freshman to Watch

Story continues

John Emery (LSU) is a five-star recruit with 4.4-speed and high-end balance. At 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds, Emery has the size to be a lead back as a freshman. Projected starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a solid back, but he doesn’t have the upside of Emery. I’m projecting Emery to see the most running back touches on LSU by the second-half of the season. Honorable Mentions: Zach Charbonnet (Michigan), Breece Hall (Iowa State), Jerrion Ealy (Mississippi).

Camp Battle to Watch

It’s likely Oklahoma backs Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon split work, but exactly how it’s split is a big storyline. If one of the two takes a bigger workload than their ADPs suggest, we are looking at a league winner in this explosive offense. Most, including myself, expect touches to be split pretty evenly, which will make them solid, not great, college fantasy assets. Perhaps Brooks or Sermon takes hold of RB1 duties in August camp. Honorable Mentions: Penn State, LSU, Iowa State, Boise State.

Bust

If you are expecting Ricky Slade (Penn State) to see over 200 carries, then he qualifies, especially in non-PPR leagues. Slade is a sweet athlete with 4.48-speed and great hands, but I’m betting against him being a true feature back since he faces tough competition for touches and since he’s 5-foot-9 and 203 pounds. I’m projecting Slade to lead a committee with Journey Brown and Noah Cain stealing touches.

Player Projections

For running back write-ups, check out my Top 50 College Running Backs of 2019.

Preseason All-Conference

The Rotoworld Conference Preview Series has started and will continue for the next 30 days. Make sure to keep your eye out for those columns!