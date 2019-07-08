College Fantasy Football Receivers
Breakout
Warren Jackson (Colorado State) is stepping into the perfect opportunity to be one of the most productive receivers in the country. Preston Williams and Olabisi Johnson combined for a 150-2,141-18 receiving line last year, and Jackson is expected to take over a big chunk of that lost production. Jackson reportedly has a strong work ethic and stands at 6-foot-5, so he has everything working in his favor for a big season. Honorable Mentions: Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC), Elijah Moore (Mississippi).
Deep Sleeper
Osiris St. Brown (Stanford) is a former four-star recruit and JJ Arcega-Whiteside leaving for the NFL gives him his best chance for fantasy relevance. Last year, St. Brown only saw 10 targets, but he at least averaged 20.4 yards per target on them. Of course, that’s not sustainable, but his quarterback K.J. Costello is my No. 6 college quarterback, so his targets will be valuable. If he can emerge as the clear top-target, he has breakout potential, especially if the offense becomes more pass-heavy without Bryce Love. Honorable Mentions: K.D. Nixon (Colorado), Tarique Milton (Iowa State), Jordan Nathan (Utah State).
Freshman to Watch
Trey Knox (Arkansas) doesn’t have the recruiting ranking talented of some of the honorable mentions below, but he has the best combination of talent and path to targets. Reporters have put out positive notes the entire offseason, even saying Knox “has a chance to emerge at some point as Arkansas' go-to wide receiver." He’ll have to overcome a tough schedule and sub-par quarterback play, but he has a chance to be a low-end fantasy starter in deep leagues based on volume. Honorable Mentions: Justin Shorter (Penn State), C.J. Moore (Oklahoma State), Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska), Dominick Blaylock (Georgia), George Pickens (Georgia).
Camp Battle to Watch
Hawaii returns Cole McDonald at quarterback but will be without lead receiver John Ursua. Cedric Byrd and JoJo Ward will compete for many of those missing touches, but how those targets will be split is something to watch for. The Rainbow Warriors also have an intriguing transfer in Melquise Stovall, who easily could emerge as a college fantasy football starter. Honorable Mentions: Alabama, Washington State, Ohio State, Michigan, USC.
Bust
Davontavean Martin (Washington State) will be a productive player, but I don’t have him projected as high as where he is being drafted. I’m lower on Gage Gubrud and the Washington State passing game overall compared to the last couple seasons, but Martin was also the least efficient starting receiver on the team in 2018. Martin averaged 6.85 yards per target while Dezmon Patmon and Winston Easop averaged 10.46 and 8.83 yards per target.
Player Projections
Receivers
Rec
ReYD
ReTD
FPPG
Rondale Moore (Purdue, SO)
106
1193
8
26
Laviska Shenault Jr. (Colorado, JR)
98
1125
6
24
James Proche (SMU, SR)
96
1195
8
22
Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State, JR)
77
1246
9
22
Cedric Byrd (Hawaii, SR)
81
993
9
19
Marquez Stevenson (Houston, JR)
70
926
9
19
Jalen Reagor (TCU, JR)
71
1037
6
19
JoJo Ward (Hawaii, JR)
63
1054
9
19
CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma, JR)
67
1043
9
19
Jerry Jeudy (Alabama, JR)
60
1065
10
19
Rico Bussey Jr. (North Texas, SR)
73
1042
8
19
Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty, SR)
73
1065
7
19
Tyler Johnson (Minnesota, SR)
72
1072
6
18
Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC, SO)
84
1047
5
18
Kalija Lipscomb (Vanderbilt, SR)
83
867
7
18
Warren Jackson (Colorado State, JR)
83
971
6
18
Damonte Coxie (Memphis, JR)
65
1008
7
17
J.D. Spielman (Nebraska, JR)
76
943
6
17
Collin Johnson (Texas, SR)
68
983
6
17
Denzel Mims (Baylor, SR)
63
906
6
16
Justyn Ross (Clemson, SO)
52
926
7
16
Tamorrion Terry (Florida State, SO)
52
954
6
16
Tee Higgins (Clemson, JR)
54
859
8
16
Bryan Edwards (South Carolina, SR)
58
865
7
15
Kawaan Baker (South Alabama, JR)
53
780
4
15
Keylon Stokes (Tulsa, JR)
59
827
5
15
Chase Claypool (Notre Dame, SR)
65
829
6
15
Kirk Merritt (Arkansas State, SR)
69
781
5
15
Maurice Ffrench (Pitt, SR)
55
796
5
15
Randall St. Felix (South Florida, SO)
56
959
5
15
Adrian Hardy (Louisiana Tech, JR)
62
906
4
15
KJ Hamler (Penn State, SO)
54
900
5
15
Seth Williams (Auburn, SO)
54
952
5
15
Reggie Roberson Jr. (SMU, JR)
56
868
6
15
Henry Ruggs III (Alabama, JR)
50
776
8
15
Michael Pittman Jr. (USC, SR)
55
942
5
15
Trishton Jackson (Syracuse, JR)
60
809
6
15
Quez Watkins (Southern Mississippi, JR)
67
773
5
15
Sage Surratt (Wake Forest, SO)
61
795
6
15
Cody White (Michigan State, JR)
62
844
5
15
Dezmon Patmon (Washington State, SR)
70
759
5
15
Juwan Johnson (Oregon, SR)
57
798
6
15
Eric Kumah (Old Dominion, SR)
62
818
5
14
K.J. Hill (Ohio State, SR)
63
744
6
14
Corey Sutton (Appalachian State, JR)
48
803
7
16
Jaylen Waddle (Alabama, SO)
50
798
7
14
Nico Collins (Michigan, JR)
54
788
6
14
Damon Hazelton (Virginia Tech, JR)
51
803
6
14
Ty Lee (Middle Tennessee, SR)
63
790
4
14
Anthony Schwartz (Auburn, SO)
50
740
4
14
Theo Howard (UCLA, SR)
68
726
4
14
Tre Turner (Virginia Tech, SO)
52
788
5
14
Obi Obialo (Marshall, SR)
64
775
5
14
Elijah Moore (Mississippi, SO)
67
732
5
14
Emeka Emezie (NC State, JR)
65
728
5
14
Tyler Vaughns (USC, JR)
59
793
5
14
Tre Walker (San Jose State, JR)
46
624
4
14
Johnny Ford (South Florida, SO)
33
454
2
14
Romeo Doubs (Nevada, SO)
61
811
4
14
T.J. Vasher (Texas Tech, JR)
59
775
5
14
Justin Jefferson (LSU, SR)
56
800
4
14
Branden Mack (Temple, JR)
58
798
4
14
Davontavean Martin (Washington State, JR)
66
631
6
14
Braylon Sanders (Mississippi, JR)
51
812
5
14
Isaiah Hodgins (Oregon State, JR)
66
710
4
14
Melquise Stovall (Hawaii, JR)
52
713
6
14
Riley Miller (Ball State, JR)
57
752
5
14
Justin Hall (Ball State, JR)
64
639
4
13
Donovan Peoples-Jones (Michigan, JR)
53
692
6
13
TJ Simmons (West Virginia, JR)
60
735
4
13
Easop Winston Jr. (Washington State, SR)
58
705
5
13
Lynn Bowden Jr. (Kentucky, JR)
63
722
4
13
Derrion Grim (Fresno State, SR)
62
658
5
13
Aaron Fuller (Washington, SR)
55
807
4
13
La'Michael Pettway (Iowa State, SR)
47
748
6
13
Sean Riley (Syracuse, SR)
63
656
5
13
McLane Mannix (Texas Tech, JR)
56
731
4
13
Gabriel Davis (UCF, JR)
53
774
5
13
Britain Covey (Utah, JR)
58
618
4
13
John Hightower (Boise State, SR)
52
648
4
13
Jeff Thomas (Miami, JR)
49
791
4
13
Dez Fitzpatrick (Louisville, JR)
55
743
4
13
Jaylen Hall (Western Michigan, SO)
53
689
5
13
Jeshaun Jones (Maryland, SO)
47
655
4
13
Spencer Tears (Northern Illinois, SR)
60
634
5
13
Savon Scarver (Utah State, JR)
44
687
6
13
Jhamon Ausbon (Texas A&M, JR)
53
698
5
13
Hasise Dubois (Virginia, SR)
55
612
6
13
Dazz Newsome (North Carolina, JR)
56
633
3
12
Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State, SR)
57
695
4
12
Isaiah Graham (Louisiana Tech, JR)
56
706
4
12
Andre Williams (Akron, JR)
48
673
5
12
Deshaunte Jones (Iowa State, SR)
57
591
5
12
Ja'Marr Chase (LSU, SO)
52
704
4
12
Trevon Bradford (Oregon State, SR)
51
588
4
12
Darnell Mooney (Tulane, SR)
44
756
4
12
Kaleb Fossum (Nevada, SR)
61
637
3
12
Jordan Duncan (California, SR)
58
606
4
12
Keith Corbin (Houston, SR)
40
649
6
12
Cornelius McCoy (Georgia State, SO)
54
718
3
12
Devonta Smith (Alabama, JR)
43
651
6
12
JaMarcus Bradley (Louisiana, SR)
48
654
5
12
Rashod Bateman (Minnesota, SO)
49
677
4
12
Aaron Young (Duke, SR)
52
648
4
12
Nate Craig-Myers (Colorado State, JR)
52
681
4
12
Cedric Peterson (Arizona, SR)
43
635
6
12
Nick Westbrook (Indiana, SR)
50
691
4
12
Donavan Hale (Indiana, SR)
52
635
4
12
Dyami Brown (North Carolina, SO)
54
640
4
12
Maurice Alexander (Florida International, SR)
45
523
5
12
Taysir Mack (Pitt, JR)
46
756
3
12
Dillon Stoner (Oklahoma State, JR)
49
624
5
12
Deondre Farrier (East Carolina, SR)
54
641
4
12
Quartney Davis (Texas A&M, JR)
47
609
5
12
Khalil Shakir (Boise State, SO)
52
578
4
12
Reggie Todd (Troy, JR)
49
666
4
12
Rashad Medaris (Cincinnati, SR)
43
694
4
12
Victor Tucker (Charlotte, SO)
51
671
3
11
Justin Shorter (Penn State, rFR)
46
659
4
11
Bennett Skowronek (Northwestern, SR)
52
644
3
11
Lucky Jackson (Western Kentucky, SR)
52
579
4
11
Willie Wright (Florida Atlantic, JR)
57
517
3
11
Jalen Knox (Missouri, SO)
43
647
4
11
Quintin Morris (Bowling Green State, JR)
48
592
4
11
Jaelon Darden (North Texas, JR)
50
614
4
11
Tavares Kelly (Virginia, SO)
43
586
5
11
Courtney Lark (Houston, SR)
39
582
6
11
K.D. Nixon (Colorado, JR)
51
620
3
11
Chris Platt (Baylor, SR)
45
638
4
11
Johnathon Johnson (Missouri, SR)
50
604
3
11
K.J. Osborn (Miami, SR)
40
668
4
11
Marquez Callaway (Tennessee, SR)
43
635
4
11
Osiris St. Brown (Stanford, JR)
40
635
4
11
Cameron Odom (Ohio, JR)
41
576
5
11
Van Jefferson (Florida, SR)
39
567
6
11
Arthur Jackson III (Eastern Michigan, SR)
49
583
4
11
Keenen Johnson (Tulsa, SR)
45
560
5
11
Trey Knox (Arkansas, FR)
48
561
4
11
OJ Clark (New Mexico State, SR)
56
549
3
11
Shi Smith (South Carolina, JR)
42
597
4
11
Brandon Smith (Iowa, JR)
44
560
4
11
Tarique Milton (Iowa State, SO)
48
539
4
10
Ethan Dedeaux (San Diego State, SO)
47
561
3
10
Isaiah Wright (Temple, SR)
40
562
3
10
Jack Sorenson (Miami (OH), JR)
47
497
5
10
Jalen Camp (Georgia Tech, SR)
43
579
4
10
Jauan Jennings (Tennessee, SR)
43
588
4
10
C.J. Riley (NC State, JR)
47
550
4
10
Austin Maloney (Florida International, SR)
37
563
5
10
Tray Eafford (Troy, JR)
46
561
3
10
Garrett Wilson (Ohio State, FR)
39
553
5
10
Jordan Nathan (Utah State, JR)
43
514
5
10
Demetris Robertson (Georgia, JR)
40
537
5
10
Taye Barber (TCU, SO)
53
502
3
10
Tyquan Thornton (Baylor, SO)
41
627
3
10
Andre Baccellia (Washington, SR)
50
549
2
10
Taj Harris (Syracuse, SO)
45
552
4
10
Joe Reed (Virginia, SR)
43
536
4
10
Trevon Grimes (Florida, JR)
40
566
4
10
Isaiah McKoy (Kent State, SO)
49
539
3
10
Wandale Robinson (Nebraska, FR)
30
402
3
10
C.J. Moore (Oklahoma State, rFR)
42
523
4
10
Jalen Nailor (Michigan State, SO)
43
494
3
10
Bailey Gaither (San Jose State, JR)
35
624
3
10
Mike Carrigan (Kent State, SR)
44
578
3
10
Dalton Schoen (Kansas State, SR)
40
599
3
10
Devin Duvernay (Texas, SR)
41
540
4
10
Austin Trammell (Rice, JR)
49
540
2
10
Jaylon Redd (Oregon, SO)
41
469
5
10
CJ Windham (Middle Tennessee, SR)
42
558
3
10
Bryan Thompson (Utah, SO)
37
589
4
10
Whop Philyor (Indiana, JR)
47
477
3
10
CT Thomas (Boise State, JR)
43
491
3
10
Damian King (Liberty, SR)
38
574
3
10
Ricky Smalling (Illinois, JR)
40
503
4
10
Elijah Cooks (Nevada, JR)
37
485
4
10
Tyleek Collins (UNLV, SO)
41
477
3
10
Tony Nicholson (New Mexico State, SR)
44
537
3
10
Aaron Cephus (Rice, JR)
41
556
3
10
Brad Anderson (Middle Tennessee, JR)
42
473
2
10
Dahu Green (Arkansas State, SR)
41
515
4
9
Hutch White (Texas State, SR)
52
450
3
9
Omar Bayless (Arkansas State, SR)
43
515
3
9
Danzel McKinley-Lewis (Toledo, JR)
39
543
3
9
D.J. Matthews (Florida State, JR)
47
439
3
9
Jalen McCleskey (Tulane, SR)
44
512
3
9
Kyle Williams (Arizona State, SR)
49
460
3
9
Jaylond Adams (Southern Mississippi, JR)
46
475
3
9
Ky'Jon Tyler (Coastal Carolina, SR)
41
522
2
9
Jonathan Nance (Missouri, JR)
39
516
3
9
Simi Fehoko (Stanford, rFR)
35
517
4
9
Chris Finke (Notre Dame, SR)
41
476
3
9
Charleston Rambo (Oklahoma, SO)
33
502
4
9
Zac Lefebvre (Buffalo, JR)
46
414
4
9
Trevon Clark (California, JR)
42
430
4
9
Darrell Stewart Jr. (Michigan State, SR)
46
463
2
9
Xavier Brown (Louisiana-Monroe, SR)
39
495
3
9
Kendall Hinton (Wake Forest, SR)
33
436
3
9
Kenyan Foster (UTEP, SR)
46
417
3
9
Austin Mack (Ohio State, SR)
37
472
4
9
Brennon Dingle (Massachusetts, JR)
33
513
3
9
Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Iowa, JR)
30
439
4
9
Leroy Henley (East Carolina, SO)
36
521
3
9
Jeremiah Haydel (Texas State, JR)
33
563
3
9
Cameron Hairston (Connecticut, SO)
41
442
3
9
Nykeim Johnson (Syracuse, JR)
37
470
3
9
Kobay White (Boston College, JR)
33
479
4
9
Desmond Phillips (Toledo, SR)
45
428
3
9
Danny Davis III (Wisconsin, SR)
39
410
3
9
Antonio Nunn (Buffalo, JR)
41
414
4
9
Markis McCray (Louisiana-Monroe, SR)
40
450
2
9
A.J. Taylor (Wisconsin, SR)
34
533
3
9
C.J. Bolar (Vanderbilt, SO)
38
454
3
9
Ben Glines (Boston College, SR)
25
333
3
9
Kendall Parham (UAB, SR)
34
479
3
9
Pop Williams (Memphis, SR)
37
416
4
9
Jamire Calvin (Washington State, JR)
40
468
3
9
Tavin Richardson (Marshall, SR)
43
397
4
9
Malachi Carter (Georgia Tech, SO)
38
463
3
9
Connor Wedington (Stanford, JR)
33
482
4
9
Jake Bobo (Duke, rFR)
37
463
3
9
Randle Jones (Temple, SR)
36
507
3
8
Taylor Compton (Utah State, JR)
30
448
4
8
Hezekiah Grimsley (Virginia Tech, JR)
33
407
3
8
Daylon Charlot (Kansas, SR)
35
516
2
8
Jordan Mitchell (Southern Mississippi, SR)
43
405
3
8
Mike Sainristil (Michigan, FR)
31
453
4
8
Tre Nixon (UCF, JR)
35
467
3
8
Jay Griffin IV (New Mexico, JR)
37
453
3
8
Jared Sparks (Purdue, JR)
40
394
3
8
Scotty Washington (Wake Forest, SR)
35
432
3
8
Nikko Hall (Colorado State, SO)
39
443
3
8
Miles Battle (Mississippi, rFR)
35
441
3
8
Kendrick Rogers (Texas A&M, JR)
35
435
3
8
Deon Stewart (Arkansas, SR)
44
357
3
8
Austin Watkins (UAB, SR)
34
486
3
8
Osirus Mitchell (Mississippi State, JR)
34
472
3
8
Thayer Thomas (NC State, SO)
39
416
3
8
Tyler Simmons (Georgia, SR)
26
401
3
8
Chatarius Atwell (Louisville, SO)
31
516
2
8
Chase Cota (UCLA, SO)
36
434
3
8
Chris Olave (Ohio State, SO)
31
442
4
8
Terrace Marshall (LSU, SO)
34
454
3
8
Kalil Pimpleton (Central Michigan, SO)
43
400
2
8
Gunner Romney (BYU, SO)
33
436
3
8
Aleva Hifo (BYU, SR)
30
374
2
8
Tevin Bush (West Virginia, JR)
31
387
2
8
Isaiah Johnson-Mack (Bowling Green State, JR)
36
416
3
8
Jarrod Jackson (Louisiana, SR)
32
483
2
8
Kobe Smith (San Diego State, SO)
34
446
3
8
Lawrence Cager (Georgia, SR)
26
437
4
8
Jason Matthew-Sharsh (Hawaii, SR)
30
413
4
8
Yo'Heinz Tyler (Ball State, SO)
30
482
3
8
Jacquez Sloan (Western Kentucky, JR)
35
442
2
8
Isaiah Zuber (Mississippi State, SR)
36
401
3
8
Ty Jones (Washington, JR)
29
462
3
8
Quin Jernighan (Western Kentucky, SR)
38
400
2
8
Jahan Dotson (Penn State, SO)
32
455
3
8
Dominick Blaylock (Georgia, FR)
29
420
3
8
Riley Lees (Northwestern, JR)
37
364
2
8
Davyn Flenord (South Alabama, SO)
34
420
3
8
Cameron Dollar (Charlotte, SO)
35
431
2
8
George Pickens (Georgia, FR)
29
411
3
8
Josh Palmer (Tennessee, JR)
28
450
2
8
Blake Proehl (East Carolina, SO)
35
402
2
8
Keith Gavin (Florida State, SR)
30
462
2
8
C.J. Johnson (Wyoming, JR)
33
413
3
8
Kadarius Toney (Florida, JR)
26
271
2
8
Josh Hammond (Florida, SR)
32
383
3
7
Malik Knowles (Kansas State, SO)
34
401
3
7
Alfred Smith (Louisiana Tech, JR)
36
382
2
7
Hasaan Patterson (Old Dominion, SR)
33
420
2
7
Tarik Black (Michigan, SO)
28
404
3
9
Antwan Davis (Kent State, SR)
37
392
2
7
Ezra Naylor (Kansas, JR)
35
400
2
7
Darren Woods Jr. (UNLV, SR)
28
404
3
7
Bryce Singleton (Florida International, JR)
31
375
3
7
Tyrice Richie (Northern Illinois, JR)
36
358
2
7
OrTre Smith (South Carolina, JR)
28
397
3
7
Tyjon Lindsey (Oregon State, JR)
31
407
2
7
Michael Lawrence (North Texas, SR)
30
409
3
7
Daniel Lee (Buffalo, JR)
32
396
3
7
Brandon Childress (Central Michigan, SR)
34
385
2
7
Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama, SO)
32
397
2
7
R.J. Turner (Texas Tech, SR)
30
414
2
7
Bryson Smith (Houston, SO)
31
299
3
7
Tykee Ogle-Kellogg (UTSA, SO)
32
408
2
7
Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech, SO)
30
414
2
7
Camron Buckley (Texas A&M, JR)
33
381
2
7
Amad Anderson (Purdue, rFR)
31
383
3
7
Diondre Overton (Clemson, SR)
27
390
3
7
Antonio Gibson (Memphis, SR)
27
405
3
7
Stephen Guidry (Mississippi State, SR)
23
448
3
7
Keric Wheatfall (Fresno State, JR)
31
387
2
7
Isiah Cox (Ohio, SO)
26
390
3
7
Samuel Emilus (Massachusetts, SO)
34
400
2
7
Marlon Williams (UCF, JR)
32
380
2
7
Trevon Sidney (Illinois, JR)
31
385
2
7
Beau Corrales (North Carolina, JR)
33
387
2
7
Tyler Snead (East Carolina, rFR)
27
427
2
7
Mathew Sexton (Eastern Michigan, SR)
31
371
3
7
Binjimen Victor (Ohio State, SR)
24
408
3
7
Jonah Morris (Akron, JR)
28
404
2
7
Geraud Sanders (Air Force, SR)
26
435
2
7
Austin Conway (Wyoming, SR)
34
267
2
7
Andrew Parchment (Kansas, JR)
33
373
2
7
Michael Woods (Arkansas, SO)
31
340
3
7
Devin Gentry (Georgia State, SR)
30
374
2
7
Stanley Clerveaux (South Florida, SR)
32
383
2
7
Dontay Demus (Maryland, SO)
25
441
2
7
Jaylen Dixon (Utah, SO)
29
403
2
7
Demetric Felton (UCLA, JR)
31
323
2
7
Warren Thompson (Florida State, rFR)
29
367
3
7
Jayshon Jackson (Cincinnati, SO)
30
363
2
7
Michael Young (Notre Dame, JR)
27
384
3
7
Greg White (North Texas, SO)
27
386
3
7
Nikko Remigio (California, SO)
31
309
3
7
Cameron Bent (Charlotte, SO)
31
380
2
7
Jaelen Gill (Ohio State, rFR)
26
369
3
7
Stanley Berryhill III (Arizona, SO)
24
374
3
7
Calif Gossett (Louisiana, JR)
28
379
2
7
Kendric Pryor (Wisconsin, JR)
26
306
2
7
Tariq Woolen (UTSA, SR)
35
345
2
7
Jesiah Irish (Oregon State, SO)
28
375
2
7
KeSean Carter (Texas Tech, SO)
34
313
2
7
Quayvon Skanes (Connecticut, JR)
31
331
2
7
Sam Crawford (Tulsa, SO)
27
358
3
7
Tavaris Harrison (Florida Atlantic, SR)
30
384
2
7
Ty Fryfogle (Indiana, JR)
30
366
2
7