College Fantasy Football Receivers

Warren Jackson (Colorado State) is stepping into the perfect opportunity to be one of the most productive receivers in the country. Preston Williams and Olabisi Johnson combined for a 150-2,141-18 receiving line last year, and Jackson is expected to take over a big chunk of that lost production. Jackson reportedly has a strong work ethic and stands at 6-foot-5, so he has everything working in his favor for a big season. Honorable Mentions: Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC), Elijah Moore (Mississippi).

Deep Sleeper

Osiris St. Brown (Stanford) is a former four-star recruit and JJ Arcega-Whiteside leaving for the NFL gives him his best chance for fantasy relevance. Last year, St. Brown only saw 10 targets, but he at least averaged 20.4 yards per target on them. Of course, that’s not sustainable, but his quarterback K.J. Costello is my No. 6 college quarterback, so his targets will be valuable. If he can emerge as the clear top-target, he has breakout potential, especially if the offense becomes more pass-heavy without Bryce Love. Honorable Mentions: K.D. Nixon (Colorado), Tarique Milton (Iowa State), Jordan Nathan (Utah State).

Freshman to Watch

Trey Knox (Arkansas) doesn’t have the recruiting ranking talented of some of the honorable mentions below, but he has the best combination of talent and path to targets. Reporters have put out positive notes the entire offseason, even saying Knox “has a chance to emerge at some point as Arkansas' go-to wide receiver." He’ll have to overcome a tough schedule and sub-par quarterback play, but he has a chance to be a low-end fantasy starter in deep leagues based on volume. Honorable Mentions: Justin Shorter (Penn State), C.J. Moore (Oklahoma State), Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska), Dominick Blaylock (Georgia), George Pickens (Georgia).

Camp Battle to Watch

Hawaii returns Cole McDonald at quarterback but will be without lead receiver John Ursua. Cedric Byrd and JoJo Ward will compete for many of those missing touches, but how those targets will be split is something to watch for. The Rainbow Warriors also have an intriguing transfer in Melquise Stovall, who easily could emerge as a college fantasy football starter. Honorable Mentions: Alabama, Washington State, Ohio State, Michigan, USC.

Bust

Davontavean Martin (Washington State) will be a productive player, but I don’t have him projected as high as where he is being drafted. I’m lower on Gage Gubrud and the Washington State passing game overall compared to the last couple seasons, but Martin was also the least efficient starting receiver on the team in 2018. Martin averaged 6.85 yards per target while Dezmon Patmon and Winston Easop averaged 10.46 and 8.83 yards per target.

Player Projections

