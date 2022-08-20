College Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Top Prospects, Draft, Position Projections
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Ranking all the projected top statistical and college fantasy football prospects for 2022.
College fantasy football isn’t like the NFL version – a lot more work, 131 teams to figure out, MASSIVE matchup blowouts to exploit – but it’s still fine.
In general, no matter how you choose to do this, here are some general tips.
1. Just like you do with NFL fantasy football take the stars first – best player available – and worry about positions later. However …
2. Wide receivers are at a premium. Even in today’s day and age, the position isn’t all that deep, but …
3. Running backs are still the biggest deal. Quarterbacks are deep, but getting the top RBs can make or break your team. And finally …
4. Take monster swings late. Take the chances on the big players who should blow up if things break right. Kenneth Walker, Kenny Pickett, Jaxson Smith-Ngiba – they were hardly top draft picks last year.
From the RotoWire College Fantasy Draft we were a part of – check out the RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit – here’s how it all shook out.
2022 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Defense/Special Teams
Pete Fiutak's Draft | Top 100 Players | Full Draft 1-360
RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft Kit
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft
1 Malik Cunningham, Louisville (1)
2 Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (4)
3 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (3)
4 Bryce Young, Alabama (2)
5 Caleb Williams, USC (5)
6 Tyler Shough, Texas Tech (34)
7 Anthony Richardson, Florida (9)
8 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas (19)
9 Cameron Ward, Washington State (23)
10 Will Rogers, Mississippi State (6)
11 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia (10)
12 Jake Haener, Fresno State (8)
13 Quinn Ewers, Texas (16)
14 Frank Harris, UTSA (7)
15 Clayton Tune, Houston (22)
16 Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (26)
17 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (20)
18 Austin Reed, WKU (49)
19 Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (15)
20 Devin Leary, NC State (12)
21 Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame (24)
22 Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (11)
23 Adrian Martinez, Kansas State (31)
24 Emory Jones, Arizona State (50)
25 Jordan Travis, Florida State (38)
26 Chandler Morris, TCU (53)
27 D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson (55)
28 Kedon Slovis, Pitt (56)
29 Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest (68)
30 Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (17)
2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131
31 John Rhys Plumlee, UCF (21)
32 Garrett Shrader, Syracuse (27)
33 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue (14)
34 Cameron Rising, Utah (33)
35 Jayden Daniels, LSU (40)
36 Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (43)
37 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (13)
38 Tanner Mordecai, SMU (18)
39 Jaren Hall, BYU (28)
40 Logan Bonner, Utah State (35)
41 Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State (29)
42 Collin Schlee, Kent State (36)
43 Casey Thompson, Nebraska (46)
44 JT Daniels, West Virginia (48)
45 Seth Henigan, Memphis (32)
46 Daniel Richardson, Central Michigan (57)
47 Drake Maye, North Carolina (60)
48 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College (39)
49 Chase Brice, Appalachian State (52)
50 Will Levis, Kentucky (25)
2022 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Defense/Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Draft | Top 100 Players | Full Draft 1-360
RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft Kit
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft
1 Bijan Robinson, Texas (2)
2 Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (4)
3 Sean Tucker, Syracuse (9)
4 TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (5)
5 Rasheen Ali, Marshall (7)
6 Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (8)
7 Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (1)
8 Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan (3)
9 Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (6)
10 Tavion Thomas, Utah (10)
11 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (19)
12 Jordan Mims, Fresno State (11)
13 Travis Dye, USC (14)
14 Will Shipley, Clemson (18)
15 Titus Swen, Wyoming (12)
16 Zach Evans, Ole Miss (13)
17 Braydon Bennett, Coastal Carolina (21)
18 Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (24)
19 Isaiah Bowser, UCF (26)
20 Montrell Johnson, Florida (32)
21 Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State (53)
22 Jarek Broussard, Michigan State (67)
23 Devon Achane, Texas A&M (15)
24 DeWayne McBride, UAB (20)
25 Corey Kiner, Cincinnati (16)
26 Tank Bigsby, Auburn (22)
27 Blake Corum, Michigan (17)
28 Eric Gray, Oklahoma (27)
29 Jabari Small, Tennessee (25)
30 Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State (38)
31 Raheim Sanders, Arkansas (33)
32 Tiyon Evans, Louisville (45)
33 Brad Roberts, Air Force (28)
34 Blake Watson, Old Dominion (30)
35 Jaylan Knighton, Miami (37)
36 Sean Tyler, Western Michigan (39)
37 Chris Tyree, Notre Dame (41)
38 Chase Brown, Illinois (23)
39 Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina (35)
40 Dominic Richardson, Oklahoma State (42)
41 Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (54)
42 Nate Noel, Appalachian State (50)
43 Toa Taua, Nevada (57)
44 Jirehl Brock, Iowa State (58)
45 Marquez Cooper, Kent State (31)
46 Nathaniel Peat, Missouri (51)
47 Harrison Waylee, Northern Illinois (47)
48 Israel Abanikanda, Pitt (40)
49 Chris Smith, Louisiana (55)
50 Tyjae Spears, Tulane (34)
2022 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Defense/Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Draft | Top 100 Players | Full Draft 1-360
RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft Kit
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers
Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft
1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (1)
2 Jordan Addison, USC (2)
3 Xavier Worthy, Texas (4)
4 Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (5)
5 Kayshon Boutte, LSU (6)
7 Nathaniel Dell, Houston (8)
8 Jalen Cropper, Fresno State (10)
9 Jayden Reed, Michigan State (7)
10 Myles Price, Texas Tech (14)
11 Zay Flowers, Boston College (16)
12 Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (17)
13 A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (3)
14 Jermaine Burton, Alabama (12)
15 Marvin Harrison, Ohio State (11)
16 Josh Downs, North Carolina (13)
17 Marvin Mims, Oklahoma (25)
18 Mario Williams, USC (38)
19 Quentin Johnston, TCU (15)
20 Dante Cephas, Kent State (20)
21 Tyler Harrell, Alabama (23)
22 Rashee Rice, SMU (22)
23 De’Zhaun Stribling, Washington State (31)
24 Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas (63)
25 Konata Mumpfield, Pitt (43)
26 Zakhari Franklin, UTSA (9)
27 Puka Nacua, BYU (19)
28 Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina (36)
29 Daewood Davis, WKU (78)
30 Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss (73)
31 Justin Shorter, Florida (83)
32 Bru McCoy, Tennessee (104)
33 Devin Carter, NC State (92)
34 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (88)
35 Thayer Thomas, NC State (41)
36 Rakim Jarrett, Maryland (46)
37 Kris Thornton, James Madison (39)
38 Parker Washington, Penn State (21)
39 Ali Jennings, Old Dominion (28)
40 Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (52)
41 Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland (55)
42 Jake Bobo, UCLA (86)
43 Mycah Pittman, Florida State (91)
44 Jacob Cowing, Arizona (18)
45 Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue (30)
46 Ainias Smith, Texas A&M (72)
47 Luther Burden, Missouri (44)
48 Dante Wright, Colorado State (27)
49 Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (29)
50 Gunner Romney, BYU (35)
2022 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Defense/Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Draft | Top 100 Players | Full Draft 1-360
RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft Kit
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends
Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft
1 Brock Bowers, Georgia (2)
2 Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (1)
3 Michael Trigg, Ole Miss (3)
4 Brant Kuithe, Utah (6)
5 Payne Durham, Purdue (10)
6 Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford (4)
7 Cameron Latu, Alabama (15)
8 Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion (5)
9 Arik Gilbert, Georgia (13)
10 Jaheim Bell, South Carolina (16)
11 Joel Wilson, Central Michigan (7)
12 Marshon Ford, Louisville (12)
13 Ben Sims, Baylor (11)
14 Christian Trahan, Houston (20)
15 Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt (9)
16 Christian Sims, Bowling Green (18)
17 Sam LaPorta, Iowa (8)
18 Erick All, Michigan (17)
19 Dalton Kincaid, Utah (14)
20 Michael Ezeike, UCLA (19)
2022 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Defense/Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Draft | Top 100 Players | Full Draft 1-360
RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft Kit
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers
Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft
1 Noah Ruggles, Ohio State (1)
2 Will Reichard, Alabama (3)
3 Alex Stadthaus, USC (6)
4 Chase McGrath, Tennessee (9)
5 Kyle Ramsey, Houston (13)
6 Bert Auburn, Texas (18)
7 Jake Moody, Michigan (5)
8 Blake Grupe, Notre Dame (15)
9 Jack Podlesny, Georgia (4)
10 Zach Schmit, Oklahoma (8)
11 Brayden Narveson, WKU (17)
12 Jonah Dalmas, Boise State (7)
13 Sam Scarton, Pitt (11)
14 Andres Borregales, Miami (10)
15 Trey Wolff, Texas Tech (16)
16 Matthew Dennis, Wake Forest (2)
2022 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Defense/Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Draft | Top 100 Players | Full Draft 1-360
RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft Kit
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense, Special Teams
Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft
1 Clemson (9)
2 Alabama (1)
3 Georgia (2)
4 Wisconsin (3)
5 Iowa (7)
6 Baylor (14)
7 San Diego State (NR)
8 Texas A&M (4)
9 NC State (8)
10 Michigan (10)
11 Penn State (12)
12 Notre Dame (5)
13 Oklahoma State (15)
14 Cincinnati (16)
15 Appalachian State (17)
16 Boise State (11)
2022 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Defense/Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Draft | Top 100 Players | Full Draft 1-360
RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft Kit
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Pete Fiutak’s Team
I had a plan.
It’s next to impossible to luck into superstar wide receivers late in a big college football fantasy league, so you have to take the big chance on getting them early and hope they work out.
However, I got totally burned early on. I made up for it latter by getting the quarterback I really wanted, but my running backs are a tad light.
I learned a long time ago in this league that you go with the free agent matchups when it comes to defense – no need to do anything big on that other than Clemson, Alabama, and Wisconsin – and kickers always change on the fly.
So, my 2022 RotoWire league draft was …
Round 1 Overall Pick 9
WR Jordan Addison, USC
I wanted Jaxson Smith-Njigba, but he went one pick before I got Addison. I’ll deal with running back in the second round. That was the thought at the time, but …
Round 2 Overall Pick 28
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
I thought I could get Bowers or Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer in the next round. Mayer went two picks before Bowers, so … yoink. Yeah, yeah, Arik Gilbert could got Bowers’ production in half, but I’ll take my chances.
Round 3 Overall Pick 45
RB Braydon Bennett, Coastal Carolina
Running back thinned out REALLY fast. I can get the guys I actually want later. This is a value pick considering where the league was going to take Bennett.
Round 4 Overall Pick 64
RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
I might really regret not taking UCF’s Isaiah Bowser, but off-the-field concerns and all, Rodriguez is one of my undervalued guys. As long as he can play, he’s going to destroy a few of the easier teams. I have two guys I really want at RB, but I can get them later starting with …
Round 5 Overall Pick 81
RB Montrell Johnson, Florida
The Billy Napier running backs were going to be mine. I might have taken Johnson a few rounds too early, but going with the Jimmy Johnson method of drafting, if you like a guy, don’t mess around – just take him. But now I desperately need a quarterback, and here’s where the wheels fell off …
Round 6 Overall Pick 100
QB Jarret Doege, Troy
I think I can get the guy I really want in the next round, so I’m going to take the West Virginia transfer who takes over the high-powered WKU passing game – even though offensive coordinator Zach Kittley is gone, and …
Doege left the team a few hours after I took him. The guy who took Sam Hartman early got a do-over, but no such luck for a sixth rounder. Doege is now at Troy, but that’s not what I wanted. Fortunately, I got my guy …
Round 7 Overall Pick 117
QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
Tyler Shough … no matter what. With Zach Kittley the offensive coordinator – he helped make Bailey Zappe and the WKU O go last year – I was getting Shough. Yes, I’m aware of one key part of this. That’s coming.
Round 8 Overall Pick 136
WR Konata Mumpfield, Pitt
I needed a wide receiver. Kedon Slovis has to throw to someone.
Round 9 Overall Pick 153
RB Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State
Valladay was the running back is really wanted to slide, and … boom. The Wyoming transfer should have a monster year, but there’s one big concern. He might lose a ton of rushing stats to …
Round 10 Overall Pick 172
QB Emory Jones, Arizona State
I wanted both Jones and Valladay. I’m under the belief Arizona State’s backfield will be a thing – Jones won the starting job right after I got him. This makes up for Doege – not really. WKU new starting QB Austin Reed went one pick before me here. I could’ve had Jones later, but instead I got …
Round 11 Overall Pick 189
RB Jarek Broussard, Michigan State
Jones was my possible draft-saver in the tenth round, and Broussard – a Colorado transfer – might be my blow up guy in the 11th. Yeah, the Spartans also have Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger, but Broussard appears to be the main man. If he’s Kenneth Walker …
Round 12 Overall Pick 208
QB Kedon Slovis, Pitt
This isn’t the same Pitt offense without Jordan Addison at receiver and with OC Mark Whipple off to Nebraska, but Slovis was a good insurance police get here – Emory Jones hadn’t locked down the ASU starting job yet, and I was still reeling from Doege. Full disclosure, I really, really, really, really wanted a sliding DJ Uiagalelei who went two picks before this.
Round 13 Overall Pick 225
WR Daewood Davis, WKU
Just in case the WKU offense was still good.
Round 14 Overall Pick 244
WR Justin Shorter, Florida
If Anthony Richardson really is that good, Shorter is a steal here.
Round 15 Overall Pick 261
Defense/Special Teams, Iowa
Got sort of hosed here. The auto-draft function in the queue didn’t work as I missed my turn. I didn’t want the Iowa defense – or any defense – here. Fine. Whatever.
Round 16 Overall Pick 280
QB Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest
This is an extremely sharp draft with guys who were all over every nuance and news story, but they all whiffed on this. With Hartman out – get better fast, Sam – there’s a shot Griffis steps in and cranks up the monster numbers.
Round 17 Overall Pick 297
QB Donovan Smith, Texas Tech
You know how sometimes in a draft there’s that panic player you need to have or your life is ruined? No? You have a life and people who love you? I took Tyler Shough in the 7th round, but as of now he’s still in a three-way battle for the gig. Smith has a shot to win this, and my God help me if Behren Morton turns out to be the guy.
Round 18 Overall Pick 316
K Andres Borregales, Miami
Kicker, schmicker. I needed one at some point, and again, auto-draft sort of burned me. I was flying when this pick was made for me, but that’s fine. My guy was still there in the 19th …
Round 19 Overall Pick 333
WR Bru McCoy, Tennessee
He needs a waiver to play after issues at USC, but if he’s able to go, he’s going to be massive in the Tennessee attack. And finally …
Round 20 Overall Pick 352
RB Lorenzo Lingard, Florida
Just in case Montrell Johnson isn’t the main man.
2022 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Defense/Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Draft | Top 100 Players | Full Draft 1-360
RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft Kit
College Fantasy Football Rankings Top 100
1 QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville
2 RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
3 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
4 RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
5 WR Jordan Addison, USC
6 RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse
7 RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
8 WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
9 QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
10 QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
11 TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
12 TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
13 RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall
14 RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
15 RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
16 QB Bryce Young, Alabama
17 QB Caleb Williams, USC
18 QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
19 WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
20 RB Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan
21 WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
22 QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
23 WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston
24 QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
25 QB Cameron Ward, Washington State
26 RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
27 QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State
28 WR Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
29 WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State
30 QB Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
31 RB Tavion Thomas, Utah
32 RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
33 QB Jake Haener, Fresno State
34 WR Myles Price, Texas Tech
35 WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
36 RB Jordan Mims, Fresno State
37 QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
38 RB Travis Dye, USC
39 WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
40 WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
41 WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
42 QB Frank Harris, UTSA
43 RB Will Shipley, Clemson
44 QB Clayton Tune, Houston
45 WR Marvin Harrison, Ohio State
46 QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
47 RB Titus Swen, Wyoming
48 RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss
49 WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
50 RB Braydon Bennett, Coastal Carolina
2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131
51 WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
52 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
53 QB Austin Reed, WKU
54 QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
55 WR Mario Williams, USC
56 RB Isaiah Bowser, UCF
57 QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
58 RB Montrell Johnson, Florida
59 WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
60 QB Devin Leary, NC State
61 RB Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State
62 RB Jarek Broussard, Michigan State
63 WR Dante Cephas, Kent State
64 WR Tyler Harrell, Alabama
65 QB Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame
66 QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma
67 WR Rashee Rice, SMU
68 QB Adrian Martinez, Kansas State
69 TE Michael Trigg, Ole Miss
70 RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
71 QB Emory Jones, Arizona State
72 RB DeWayne McBride, UAB
73 WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Washington State
74 RB Corey Kiner, Cincinnati
75 WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas
76 WR Konata Mumpfield, Pitt
77 QB Jordan Travis, Florida State
78 QB Chandler Morris, TCU
79 RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn
80 QB D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson
81 WR Zakhari Franklin, UTSA
82 RB Blake Corum, Michigan
83 RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma
84 QB Kedon Slovis, Pitt
85 QB Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest
86 RB Jabari Small, Tennessee
87 WR Puka Nacua, BYU
88 WR Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
89 RB Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State
90 RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
91 WR Daewood Davis, WKU
92 QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
93 WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
94 QB John Rhys Plumlee, UCF
95 RB Tiyon Evans, Louisville
96 Defense/Special Teams Clemson, Clemson
97 WR Justin Shorter, Florida
98 QB Garrett Shrader, Syracuse
99 QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
100 Defense/Special Teams Alabama, Alabama
2022 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Defense/Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Draft | Top 100 Players | Full Draft 1-360
RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft Kit
RotoWire 2022 College Fantasy Football Draft: 1 to 360
RotoWire – a long time Friend of the Program – once again conducted its experts college fantasy football draft. Here’s how it went from No. 1 until 360
A few notes – this happened as a whole lot of news broke. There was a do-over allowed on the Sam Hartman pick, but injured Texas WR Isaiah Neyor was taken too far before getting hurt and WKU QB Jarret Doege transferred RIGHT AFTER getting drafted.
1 QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville
2 RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
3 QB Bryce Young, Alabama
4 RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
5 QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
6 QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
7 RB Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan
8 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
9 WR Jordan Addison, USC
10 RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
11 RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
12 QB Caleb Williams, USC
13 RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
14 RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall
15 WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
16 RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
17 WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
18 QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State
19 RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse
20 WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
21 WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
22 WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State
23 WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston
24 RB Tavion Thomas, Utah
25 RB Jordan Mims, Fresno State
26 TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
27 RB Titus Swen, Wyoming
28 TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
29 QB Frank Harris, UTSA
30 RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss
2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131
31 RB Travis Dye, USC
32 RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
33 RB Corey Kiner, Cincinnati
34 QB Jake Haener, Fresno State
35 RB Blake Corum, Michigan
36 QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
37 QB Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
38 WR Zakhari Franklin, UTSA
39 RB Will Shipley, Clemson
40 QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma
41 QB Devin Leary, NC State
42 RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
43 RB DeWayne McBride, UAB
44 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
45 RB Braydon Bennett, Coastal Carolina
46 WR Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
47 WR Marvin Harrison, Ohio State
48 QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
49 QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
50 RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn
51 RB Chase Brown, Illinois
52 WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
53 WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
54 QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
55 WR Myles Price, Texas Tech
56 WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
57 QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
58 QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU
59 WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
60 WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
61 WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona
62 QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
63 WR Puka Nacua, BYU
64 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
65 RB Jabari Small, Tennessee
66 QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
67 WR Dante Cephas, Kent State
68 WR Parker Washington, Penn State
69 QB John Rhys Plumlee, UCF
70 RB Isaiah Bowser, UCF
71 WR Rashee Rice, SMU
72 RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma
73 RB Brad Roberts, Air Force
74 QB Clayton Tune, Houston
75 QB Cameron Ward, Washington State
76 RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan
77 QB Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame
78 QB Will Levis, Kentucky
79 RB Blake Watson, Old Dominion
80 RB Marquez Cooper, Kent State
81 RB Montrell Johnson, Florida
82 WR Tyler Harrell, Alabama
83 RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
84 TE Michael Trigg, Ole Miss
85 WR Isaiah Neyor, Texas
86 QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
87 QB Garrett Shrader, Syracuse
88 RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane
89 RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina
90 WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
91 WR Stefan Cobbs, Boise State
92 RB Taye McWilliams, Baylor
93 RB Jaylan Knighton, Miami
94 RB Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State
95 RB Sean Tyler, Western Michigan
96 QB Jaren Hall, BYU
97 RB Israel Abanikanda, Pitt
98 QB Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State
99 WR Dante Wright, Colorado State
100 QB Jarret Doege, Troy
101 WR Ali Jennings, Old Dominion
102 WR Keytaon Thompson, Virginia
103 RB Chris Tyree, Notre Dame
104 RB Dominic Richardson, Oklahoma State
105 QB Adrian Martinez, Kansas State
106 WR Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue
107 TE Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford
108 WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Washington State
109 WR Mac Hippenhammer, Miami University
110 QB Seth Henigan, Memphis
111 WR Ryan O’Keefe, UCF
112 WR Tyrese Chambers, FIU
113 WR Gunner Romney, BYU
114 WR Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
115 QB Cameron Rising, Utah
116 RB Cam Porter, Northwestern
117 QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
118 QB Logan Bonner, Utah State
119 WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois
120 WR Mario Williams, USC
121 RB Camar Wheaton, SMU
122 TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
123 RB Tiyon Evans, Louisville
124 QB Collin Schlee, Kent State
125 QB Payton Thorne, Michigan State
126 RB Byron Cardwell, Oregon
127 WR Kris Thornton, James Madison
128 QB Jordan Travis, Florida State
129 QB Phil Jurkovec, Boston College
130 WR Dallas Dixon, Central Michigan
131 QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
132 WR Thayer Thomas, NC State
133 RB Harrison Waylee, Northern Illinois
134 WR Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama
135 QB Clay Millen, Colorado State
136 WR Konata Mumpfield, Pitt
137 RB Pat Garwo III, Boston College
138 QB Jayden de Laura, Arizona
139 QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
140 WR Luther Burden, Missouri
141 RB Nick Singleton, Penn State
142 WR Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan
143 WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
144 RB Nate Noel, Appalachian State
145 WR Tory Horton, Colorado State
146 QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia
147 RB Nathaniel Peat, Missouri
148 WR Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky
149 RB Damien Martinez, Oregon State
150 WR Roderic Burns, North Texas
151 WR Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
152 WR Malachi Corley, WKU
153 RB Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State
154 RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
155 RB Chris Smith, Louisiana
156 WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
157 WR Josh Kelly, Fresno State
158 QB Blake Shapen, Baylor
159 RB Ulysses Bentley IV, Ole Miss
160 WR Broc Thompson, Purdue
161 RB Toa Taua, Nevada
162 RB Jirehl Brock, Iowa State
163 RB Gavin Williams, Iowa
164 RB Jalen Mitchell, Louisville
165 QB Casey Thompson, Nebraska
166 QB Sean Clifford, Penn State
167 WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
168 QB JT Daniels, West Virginia
169 WR Julian Fleming, Ohio State
170 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia
171 QB Austin Reed, WKU
172 QB Emory Jones, Arizona State
173 QB Hank Bachmeier, Boise State
174 TE Brant Kuithe, Utah
175 RB Christopher Brooks, BYU
176 WR Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
177 RB Antario Brown, Northern Illinois
178 TE Joel Wilson, Central Michigan
179 RB George Holani, Boise State
180 RB Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin
181 TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
182 QB Chase Brice, Appalachian State
183 RB Trelon Smith, UTSA
184 QB Chandler Morris, TCU
185 TE Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt
186 WR Jayshon Jackson, Ball State
187 RB Tre Siggers, SMU
188 WR Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
189 RB Jarek Broussard, Michigan State
190 WR Nick Mardner, Cincinnati
191 Defense/Special Teams, Alabama
192 RB Kendre Miller, TCU
193 RB Rahmir Johnson, Nebraska
194 QB Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
195 TE Payne Durham, Purdue
196 WR Jaylon Robinson, Ole Miss
197 TE Ben Sims, Baylor
198 RB Tye Edwards, UTSA
199 WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas
200 RB Brandon Campbell, Houston
201 WR Lorenzo Styles, Notre Dame
202 RB Brenden Brady, UTSA
203 WR Jaylen Hall, WKU
204 WR Cole Tucker, Northern Illinois
205 WR Brian Cobbs, Utah State
206 QB D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson
207 WR Jack Bech, LSU
208 QB Kedon Slovis, Pitt
209 QB Daniel Richardson, Central Michigan
210 WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M
211 TE Marshon Ford, Louisville
212 WR Donavon Greene, Wake Forest
213 TE Arik Gilbert, Georgia
214 RB Peny Boone, Toledo
215 RB Ellis Merriweather, UMass
216 WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan
217 WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
218 WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
219 WR Jaden Bray, Oklahoma State
220 WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska
221 RB Reese White, Coastal Carolina
222 RB Jevyon Ducker, Memphis
223 WR Jake Bailey, SMU
224 WR Omar Manning, Nebraska
225 WR Daewood Davis, WKU
226 WR Tarique Milton, Texas
227 RB E.J. Smith, Stanford
228 QB Darren Grainger, Georgia State
229 WR Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota
230 WR Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina
231 RB Deneric Prince, Tulsa
232 TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
233 QB Bo Nix, Oregon
234 WR Kaden Prather, West Virginia
235 QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
236 QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
237 RB John Emery Jr., LSU
238 QB Dequan Finn, Toledo
239 RB Treshaun Ward, Florida State
240 Defense/Special Teams, Georgia
241 RB Evan Hull, Northwestern
242 QB Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
243 RB D.J. Jones, North Carolina
244 WR Justin Shorter, Florida
245 RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana
246 Defense/Special Teams, Wisconsin
247 Defense/Special Teams, Texas A&M
248 RB Henry Parrish Jr., Miami
249 RB Carson Steele, Ball State
250 Defense/Special Teams, Notre Dame
251 WR Xavier Weaver, USF
252 QB Holton Ahlers, East Carolina
253 RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
254 WR Smoke Harris, Louisiana Tech
255 K Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
256 Defense/Special Teams, Ohio State
257 QB Chance Nolan, Oregon State
258 K Matthew Dennis, Wake Forest
259 RB Daniyel Ngata, Arizona State
260 WR Jake Bobo, UCLA
261 Defense/Special Teams, Iowa
262 RB Logan Diggs, Notre Dame
263 RB Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB
264 QB Tanner McKee, Stanford
265 TE Cameron Latu, Alabama
266 Defense/Special Teams, NC State
267 WR Zion Bowens, Hawaii
268 Defense/Special Teams, Clemson
269 RB Isaiah Johnson, North Texas
270 TE Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
271 WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
272 WR Austin Bolt, Boise State
273 WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
274 WR Mycah Pittman, Florida State
275 WR Devin Carter, NC State
276 QB Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State
277 RB Oscar Adaway III, North Texas
278 K Will Reichard, Alabama
279 RB Caleb Hood, North Carolina
280 QB Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest
281 Defense/Special Teams, Michigan
282 QB N’Kosi Perry, Florida Atlantic
283 WR Corey Crooms, Western Michigan
284 Defense/Special Teams, Boise State
285 QB Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State
286 QB Rocky Lombardi, Northern Illinois
287 RB Tony Mathis Jr., West Virginia
288 WR Grant Dubose, Charlotte
289 WR Corey Gammage, Marshall
290 K Jack Podlesny, Georgia
291 WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
292 RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
293 K Jake Moody, Michigan
294 QB Chandler Rogers, ULM
295 K Alex Stadthaus, USC
296 QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
297 QB Donovan Smith, Texas Tech
298 WR Matt Landers, Arkansas
299 RB Colby McDonald, Maryland
300 Defense/Special Teams, Penn State
301 RB Dillon Johnson, Mississippi State
302 RB Johnny Ford, Florida Atlantic
303 WR JuanCarlos Santana, Tulsa
304 K Jonah Dalmas, Boise State
305 Defense/Special Teams, Houston
306 RB Jalen Berger, Michigan State
307 QB Grant Wells, Virginia Tech
308 K Zach Schmit, Oklahoma
309 QB Haynes King, Texas A&M
310 WR Tyler Hudson, Louisville
311 WR Tyson Mobley, Coastal Carolina
312 RB Alex Fontenot, Colorado
313 RB Devin Neal, Kansas
314 TE Erick All, Michigan
315 K Chase McGrath, Tennessee
316 K Andres Borregales, Miami
317 QB Cade McNamara, Michigan
318 RB Treyson Potts, Minnesota
319 WR Te’Vailance Hunt, Arkansas State
320 RB Justice Ellison, Wake Forest
321 RB Dedrick Parson, Hawaii
322 RB Jordan Houston, NC State
323 Defense/Special Teams, Baylor
324 TE Christian Sims, Bowling Green
325 K Sam Scarton, Pitt
326 RB Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo
327 TE Michael Ezeike, UCLA
328 WR Jordan Whittington, Texas
329 QB Gunnar Holmberg, FIU
330 RB Jo’quavious Marks, Mississippi State
331 WR Rome Odunze, Washington
332 TE Christian Trahan, Houston
333 WR Bru McCoy, Tennessee
334 QB Gavin Wimsatt, Rutgers
335 WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
336 WR Corey Rucker, South Carolina
337 WR Joseph Ngata, Clemson
338 K B.T. Potter, Clemson
339 Defense/Special Teams, Oklahoma State
340 RB Anthony Grant, Nebraska
341 QB Jack Plummer, Cal
342 K Kyle Ramsey, Houston
343 Defense/Special Teams, Cincinnati
344 QB Brady Cook, Missouri
345 RB Re’Mahn Davis, Vanderbilt
346 K Cayden Camper, Colorado State
347 RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame
348 K Blake Grupe, Notre Dame
349 K Trey Wolff, Texas Tech
350 RB Miyan Williams, Ohio State
351 Defense/Special Teams, Appalachian State
352 RB Lorenzo Lingard, Florida
353 K Brayden Narveson, WKU
354 WR Elijah Cooks, San Jose State
355 WR Joshua Cobbs, Wyoming
356 WR Aaron Bedgood, Coastal Carolina
357 K Bert Auburn, Texas
358 RB Jalen Holston, Virginia Tech
359 TE Ryan Jones, East Carolina
360 Defense/Special Teams, Middle Tennessee
2022 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Defense/Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Draft | Top 100 Players | Full Draft 1-360
RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft Kit