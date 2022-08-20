College Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Top Prospects, Draft, Position Projections

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Ranking all the projected top statistical and college fantasy football prospects for 2022.

College fantasy football isn’t like the NFL version – a lot more work, 131 teams to figure out, MASSIVE matchup blowouts to exploit – but it’s still fine.

In general, no matter how you choose to do this, here are some general tips.

1. Just like you do with NFL fantasy football take the stars first – best player available – and worry about positions later. However …

2. Wide receivers are at a premium. Even in today’s day and age, the position isn’t all that deep, but …

3. Running backs are still the biggest deal. Quarterbacks are deep, but getting the top RBs can make or break your team. And finally …

4. Take monster swings late. Take the chances on the big players who should blow up if things break right. Kenneth Walker, Kenny Pickett, Jaxson Smith-Ngiba – they were hardly top draft picks last year.

From the RotoWire College Fantasy Draft we were a part of – check out the RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit – here’s how it all shook out.

2022 College Fantasy Football Rankings

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft

1 Malik Cunningham, Louisville (1)

2 Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (4)

3 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (3)

4 Bryce Young, Alabama (2)

5 Caleb Williams, USC (5)

6 Tyler Shough, Texas Tech (34)

7 Anthony Richardson, Florida (9)

8 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas (19)

9 Cameron Ward, Washington State (23)

10 Will Rogers, Mississippi State (6)

11 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia (10)

12 Jake Haener, Fresno State (8)

13 Quinn Ewers, Texas (16)

14 Frank Harris, UTSA (7)

15 Clayton Tune, Houston (22)

16 Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (26)

17 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (20)

18 Austin Reed, WKU (49)

19 Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (15)

20 Devin Leary, NC State (12)

21 Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame (24)

22 Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (11)

23 Adrian Martinez, Kansas State (31)

24 Emory Jones, Arizona State (50)

25 Jordan Travis, Florida State (38)

26 Chandler Morris, TCU (53)

27 D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson (55)

28 Kedon Slovis, Pitt (56)

29 Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest (68)

30 Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (17)

31 John Rhys Plumlee, UCF (21)

32 Garrett Shrader, Syracuse (27)

33 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue (14)

34 Cameron Rising, Utah (33)

35 Jayden Daniels, LSU (40)

36 Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (43)

37 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (13)

38 Tanner Mordecai, SMU (18)

39 Jaren Hall, BYU (28)

40 Logan Bonner, Utah State (35)

41 Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State (29)

42 Collin Schlee, Kent State (36)

43 Casey Thompson, Nebraska (46)

44 JT Daniels, West Virginia (48)

45 Seth Henigan, Memphis (32)

46 Daniel Richardson, Central Michigan (57)

47 Drake Maye, North Carolina (60)

48 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College (39)

49 Chase Brice, Appalachian State (52)

50 Will Levis, Kentucky (25)

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft

1 Bijan Robinson, Texas (2)

2 Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (4)

3 Sean Tucker, Syracuse (9)

4 TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (5)

5 Rasheen Ali, Marshall (7)

6 Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (8)

7 Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (1)

8 Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan (3)

9 Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (6)

10 Tavion Thomas, Utah (10)

11 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (19)

12 Jordan Mims, Fresno State (11)

13 Travis Dye, USC (14)

14 Will Shipley, Clemson (18)

15 Titus Swen, Wyoming (12)

16 Zach Evans, Ole Miss (13)

17 Braydon Bennett, Coastal Carolina (21)

18 Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (24)

19 Isaiah Bowser, UCF (26)

20 Montrell Johnson, Florida (32)

21 Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State (53)

22 Jarek Broussard, Michigan State (67)

23 Devon Achane, Texas A&M (15)

24 DeWayne McBride, UAB (20)

25 Corey Kiner, Cincinnati (16)

26 Tank Bigsby, Auburn (22)

27 Blake Corum, Michigan (17)

28 Eric Gray, Oklahoma (27)

29 Jabari Small, Tennessee (25)

30 Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State (38)

31 Raheim Sanders, Arkansas (33)

32 Tiyon Evans, Louisville (45)

33 Brad Roberts, Air Force (28)

34 Blake Watson, Old Dominion (30)

35 Jaylan Knighton, Miami (37)

36 Sean Tyler, Western Michigan (39)

37 Chris Tyree, Notre Dame (41)

38 Chase Brown, Illinois (23)

39 Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina (35)

40 Dominic Richardson, Oklahoma State (42)

41 Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (54)

42 Nate Noel, Appalachian State (50)

43 Toa Taua, Nevada (57)

44 Jirehl Brock, Iowa State (58)

45 Marquez Cooper, Kent State (31)

46 Nathaniel Peat, Missouri (51)

47 Harrison Waylee, Northern Illinois (47)

48 Israel Abanikanda, Pitt (40)

49 Chris Smith, Louisiana (55)

50 Tyjae Spears, Tulane (34)

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft

1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (1)

2 Jordan Addison, USC (2)

3 Xavier Worthy, Texas (4)

4 Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (5)

5 Kayshon Boutte, LSU (6)

7 Nathaniel Dell, Houston (8)

8 Jalen Cropper, Fresno State (10)

9 Jayden Reed, Michigan State (7)

10 Myles Price, Texas Tech (14)

11 Zay Flowers, Boston College (16)

12 Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (17)

13 A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (3)

14 Jermaine Burton, Alabama (12)

15 Marvin Harrison, Ohio State (11)

16 Josh Downs, North Carolina (13)

17 Marvin Mims, Oklahoma (25)

18 Mario Williams, USC (38)

19 Quentin Johnston, TCU (15)

20 Dante Cephas, Kent State (20)

21 Tyler Harrell, Alabama (23)

22 Rashee Rice, SMU (22)

23 De’Zhaun Stribling, Washington State (31)

24 Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas (63)

25 Konata Mumpfield, Pitt (43)

26 Zakhari Franklin, UTSA (9)

27 Puka Nacua, BYU (19)

28 Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina (36)

29 Daewood Davis, WKU (78)

30 Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss (73)

31 Justin Shorter, Florida (83)

32 Bru McCoy, Tennessee (104)

33 Devin Carter, NC State (92)

34 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (88)

35 Thayer Thomas, NC State (41)

36 Rakim Jarrett, Maryland (46)

37 Kris Thornton, James Madison (39)

38 Parker Washington, Penn State (21)

39 Ali Jennings, Old Dominion (28)

40 Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (52)

41 Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland (55)

42 Jake Bobo, UCLA (86)

43 Mycah Pittman, Florida State (91)

44 Jacob Cowing, Arizona (18)

45 Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue (30)

46 Ainias Smith, Texas A&M (72)

47 Luther Burden, Missouri (44)

48 Dante Wright, Colorado State (27)

49 Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (29)

50 Gunner Romney, BYU (35)

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft

1 Brock Bowers, Georgia (2)

2 Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (1)

3 Michael Trigg, Ole Miss (3)

4 Brant Kuithe, Utah (6)

5 Payne Durham, Purdue (10)

6 Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford (4)

7 Cameron Latu, Alabama (15)

8 Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion (5)

9 Arik Gilbert, Georgia (13)

10 Jaheim Bell, South Carolina (16)

11 Joel Wilson, Central Michigan (7)

12 Marshon Ford, Louisville (12)

13 Ben Sims, Baylor (11)

14 Christian Trahan, Houston (20)

15 Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt (9)

16 Christian Sims, Bowling Green (18)

17 Sam LaPorta, Iowa (8)

18 Erick All, Michigan (17)

19 Dalton Kincaid, Utah (14)

20 Michael Ezeike, UCLA (19)

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft

1 Noah Ruggles, Ohio State (1)

2 Will Reichard, Alabama (3)

3 Alex Stadthaus, USC (6)

4 Chase McGrath, Tennessee (9)

5 Kyle Ramsey, Houston (13)

6 Bert Auburn, Texas (18)

7 Jake Moody, Michigan (5)

8 Blake Grupe, Notre Dame (15)

9 Jack Podlesny, Georgia (4)

10 Zach Schmit, Oklahoma (8)

11 Brayden Narveson, WKU (17)

12 Jonah Dalmas, Boise State (7)

13 Sam Scarton, Pitt (11)

14 Andres Borregales, Miami (10)

15 Trey Wolff, Texas Tech (16)

16 Matthew Dennis, Wake Forest (2)

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense, Special Teams

Number in parentheses is where the player went overall in the RotoWire 18 team draft

1 Clemson (9)

2 Alabama (1)

3 Georgia (2)

4 Wisconsin (3)

5 Iowa (7)

6 Baylor (14)

7 San Diego State (NR)

8 Texas A&M (4)

9 NC State (8)

10 Michigan (10)

11 Penn State (12)

12 Notre Dame (5)

13 Oklahoma State (15)

14 Cincinnati (16)

15 Appalachian State (17)

16 Boise State (11)

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Pete Fiutak’s Team

I had a plan.

It’s next to impossible to luck into superstar wide receivers late in a big college football fantasy league, so you have to take the big chance on getting them early and hope they work out.

However, I got totally burned early on. I made up for it latter by getting the quarterback I really wanted, but my running backs are a tad light.

I learned a long time ago in this league that you go with the free agent matchups when it comes to defense – no need to do anything big on that other than Clemson, Alabama, and Wisconsin – and kickers always change on the fly.

So, my 2022 RotoWire league draft was …

Round 1 Overall Pick 9

WR Jordan Addison, USC

I wanted Jaxson Smith-Njigba, but he went one pick before I got Addison. I’ll deal with running back in the second round. That was the thought at the time, but …

Round 2 Overall Pick 28

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

I thought I could get Bowers or Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer in the next round. Mayer went two picks before Bowers, so … yoink. Yeah, yeah, Arik Gilbert could got Bowers’ production in half, but I’ll take my chances.



Round 3 Overall Pick 45

RB Braydon Bennett, Coastal Carolina

Running back thinned out REALLY fast. I can get the guys I actually want later. This is a value pick considering where the league was going to take Bennett.

Round 4 Overall Pick 64

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

I might really regret not taking UCF’s Isaiah Bowser, but off-the-field concerns and all, Rodriguez is one of my undervalued guys. As long as he can play, he’s going to destroy a few of the easier teams. I have two guys I really want at RB, but I can get them later starting with …

Round 5 Overall Pick 81

RB Montrell Johnson, Florida

The Billy Napier running backs were going to be mine. I might have taken Johnson a few rounds too early, but going with the Jimmy Johnson method of drafting, if you like a guy, don’t mess around – just take him. But now I desperately need a quarterback, and here’s where the wheels fell off …

Round 6 Overall Pick 100

QB Jarret Doege, Troy

I think I can get the guy I really want in the next round, so I’m going to take the West Virginia transfer who takes over the high-powered WKU passing game – even though offensive coordinator Zach Kittley is gone, and …



Doege left the team a few hours after I took him. The guy who took Sam Hartman early got a do-over, but no such luck for a sixth rounder. Doege is now at Troy, but that’s not what I wanted. Fortunately, I got my guy …

Round 7 Overall Pick 117

QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

Tyler Shough … no matter what. With Zach Kittley the offensive coordinator – he helped make Bailey Zappe and the WKU O go last year – I was getting Shough. Yes, I’m aware of one key part of this. That’s coming.

Round 8 Overall Pick 136

WR Konata Mumpfield, Pitt

I needed a wide receiver. Kedon Slovis has to throw to someone.

Round 9 Overall Pick 153

RB Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State

Valladay was the running back is really wanted to slide, and … boom. The Wyoming transfer should have a monster year, but there’s one big concern. He might lose a ton of rushing stats to …

Round 10 Overall Pick 172

QB Emory Jones, Arizona State

I wanted both Jones and Valladay. I’m under the belief Arizona State’s backfield will be a thing – Jones won the starting job right after I got him. This makes up for Doege – not really. WKU new starting QB Austin Reed went one pick before me here. I could’ve had Jones later, but instead I got …

Round 11 Overall Pick 189

RB Jarek Broussard, Michigan State

Jones was my possible draft-saver in the tenth round, and Broussard – a Colorado transfer – might be my blow up guy in the 11th. Yeah, the Spartans also have Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger, but Broussard appears to be the main man. If he’s Kenneth Walker …

Round 12 Overall Pick 208

QB Kedon Slovis, Pitt

This isn’t the same Pitt offense without Jordan Addison at receiver and with OC Mark Whipple off to Nebraska, but Slovis was a good insurance police get here – Emory Jones hadn’t locked down the ASU starting job yet, and I was still reeling from Doege. Full disclosure, I really, really, really, really wanted a sliding DJ Uiagalelei who went two picks before this.

Round 13 Overall Pick 225

WR Daewood Davis, WKU

Just in case the WKU offense was still good.

Round 14 Overall Pick 244

WR Justin Shorter, Florida

If Anthony Richardson really is that good, Shorter is a steal here.

Round 15 Overall Pick 261

Defense/Special Teams, Iowa

Got sort of hosed here. The auto-draft function in the queue didn’t work as I missed my turn. I didn’t want the Iowa defense – or any defense – here. Fine. Whatever.



Round 16 Overall Pick 280

QB Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest

This is an extremely sharp draft with guys who were all over every nuance and news story, but they all whiffed on this. With Hartman out – get better fast, Sam – there’s a shot Griffis steps in and cranks up the monster numbers.

Round 17 Overall Pick 297

QB Donovan Smith, Texas Tech

You know how sometimes in a draft there’s that panic player you need to have or your life is ruined? No? You have a life and people who love you? I took Tyler Shough in the 7th round, but as of now he’s still in a three-way battle for the gig. Smith has a shot to win this, and my God help me if Behren Morton turns out to be the guy.

Round 18 Overall Pick 316

K Andres Borregales, Miami

Kicker, schmicker. I needed one at some point, and again, auto-draft sort of burned me. I was flying when this pick was made for me, but that’s fine. My guy was still there in the 19th …

Round 19 Overall Pick 333

WR Bru McCoy, Tennessee

He needs a waiver to play after issues at USC, but if he’s able to go, he’s going to be massive in the Tennessee attack. And finally …

Round 20 Overall Pick 352

RB Lorenzo Lingard, Florida

Just in case Montrell Johnson isn’t the main man.



College Fantasy Football Rankings Top 100

1 QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville

2 RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

3 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

4 RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

5 WR Jordan Addison, USC

6 RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse

7 RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

8 WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

9 QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

10 QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

11 TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

12 TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

13 RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall

14 RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

15 RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

16 QB Bryce Young, Alabama

17 QB Caleb Williams, USC

18 QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

19 WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

20 RB Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan

21 WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

22 QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

23 WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

24 QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

25 QB Cameron Ward, Washington State

26 RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

27 QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State

28 WR Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

29 WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

30 QB Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

31 RB Tavion Thomas, Utah

32 RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

33 QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

34 WR Myles Price, Texas Tech

35 WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

36 RB Jordan Mims, Fresno State

37 QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

38 RB Travis Dye, USC

39 WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

40 WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

41 WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

42 QB Frank Harris, UTSA

43 RB Will Shipley, Clemson

44 QB Clayton Tune, Houston

45 WR Marvin Harrison, Ohio State

46 QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

47 RB Titus Swen, Wyoming

48 RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

49 WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

50 RB Braydon Bennett, Coastal Carolina

51 WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

52 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

53 QB Austin Reed, WKU

54 QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

55 WR Mario Williams, USC

56 RB Isaiah Bowser, UCF

57 QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

58 RB Montrell Johnson, Florida

59 WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

60 QB Devin Leary, NC State

61 RB Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State

62 RB Jarek Broussard, Michigan State

63 WR Dante Cephas, Kent State

64 WR Tyler Harrell, Alabama

65 QB Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame

66 QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

67 WR Rashee Rice, SMU

68 QB Adrian Martinez, Kansas State

69 TE Michael Trigg, Ole Miss

70 RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

71 QB Emory Jones, Arizona State

72 RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

73 WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Washington State

74 RB Corey Kiner, Cincinnati

75 WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

76 WR Konata Mumpfield, Pitt

77 QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

78 QB Chandler Morris, TCU

79 RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

80 QB D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson

81 WR Zakhari Franklin, UTSA

82 RB Blake Corum, Michigan

83 RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

84 QB Kedon Slovis, Pitt

85 QB Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest

86 RB Jabari Small, Tennessee

87 WR Puka Nacua, BYU

88 WR Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina

89 RB Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

90 RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

91 WR Daewood Davis, WKU

92 QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

93 WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

94 QB John Rhys Plumlee, UCF

95 RB Tiyon Evans, Louisville

96 Defense/Special Teams Clemson, Clemson

97 WR Justin Shorter, Florida

98 QB Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

99 QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

100 Defense/Special Teams Alabama, Alabama

RotoWire 2022 College Fantasy Football Draft: 1 to 360

RotoWire – a long time Friend of the Program – once again conducted its experts college fantasy football draft. Here’s how it went from No. 1 until 360

A few notes – this happened as a whole lot of news broke. There was a do-over allowed on the Sam Hartman pick, but injured Texas WR Isaiah Neyor was taken too far before getting hurt and WKU QB Jarret Doege transferred RIGHT AFTER getting drafted.

1 QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville

2 RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

3 QB Bryce Young, Alabama

4 RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

5 QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

6 QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

7 RB Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan

8 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

9 WR Jordan Addison, USC

10 RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

11 RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

12 QB Caleb Williams, USC

13 RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

14 RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall

15 WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

16 RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

17 WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

18 QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State

19 RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse

20 WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

21 WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

22 WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

23 WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

24 RB Tavion Thomas, Utah

25 RB Jordan Mims, Fresno State

26 TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

27 RB Titus Swen, Wyoming

28 TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

29 QB Frank Harris, UTSA

30 RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

31 RB Travis Dye, USC

32 RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

33 RB Corey Kiner, Cincinnati

34 QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

35 RB Blake Corum, Michigan

36 QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

37 QB Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

38 WR Zakhari Franklin, UTSA

39 RB Will Shipley, Clemson

40 QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

41 QB Devin Leary, NC State

42 RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

43 RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

44 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

45 RB Braydon Bennett, Coastal Carolina

46 WR Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

47 WR Marvin Harrison, Ohio State

48 QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

49 QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

50 RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

51 RB Chase Brown, Illinois

52 WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

53 WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

54 QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

55 WR Myles Price, Texas Tech

56 WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

57 QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

58 QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU

59 WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

60 WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

61 WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona

62 QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

63 WR Puka Nacua, BYU

64 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

65 RB Jabari Small, Tennessee

66 QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

67 WR Dante Cephas, Kent State

68 WR Parker Washington, Penn State

69 QB John Rhys Plumlee, UCF

70 RB Isaiah Bowser, UCF

71 WR Rashee Rice, SMU

72 RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

73 RB Brad Roberts, Air Force

74 QB Clayton Tune, Houston

75 QB Cameron Ward, Washington State

76 RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan

77 QB Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame

78 QB Will Levis, Kentucky

79 RB Blake Watson, Old Dominion

80 RB Marquez Cooper, Kent State

81 RB Montrell Johnson, Florida

82 WR Tyler Harrell, Alabama

83 RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

84 TE Michael Trigg, Ole Miss

85 WR Isaiah Neyor, Texas

86 QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

87 QB Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

88 RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

89 RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

90 WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

91 WR Stefan Cobbs, Boise State

92 RB Taye McWilliams, Baylor

93 RB Jaylan Knighton, Miami

94 RB Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

95 RB Sean Tyler, Western Michigan

96 QB Jaren Hall, BYU

97 RB Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

98 QB Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

99 WR Dante Wright, Colorado State

100 QB Jarret Doege, Troy

101 WR Ali Jennings, Old Dominion

102 WR Keytaon Thompson, Virginia

103 RB Chris Tyree, Notre Dame

104 RB Dominic Richardson, Oklahoma State

105 QB Adrian Martinez, Kansas State

106 WR Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

107 TE Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford

108 WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Washington State

109 WR Mac Hippenhammer, Miami University

110 QB Seth Henigan, Memphis

111 WR Ryan O’Keefe, UCF

112 WR Tyrese Chambers, FIU

113 WR Gunner Romney, BYU

114 WR Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina

115 QB Cameron Rising, Utah

116 RB Cam Porter, Northwestern

117 QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

118 QB Logan Bonner, Utah State

119 WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois

120 WR Mario Williams, USC

121 RB Camar Wheaton, SMU

122 TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

123 RB Tiyon Evans, Louisville

124 QB Collin Schlee, Kent State

125 QB Payton Thorne, Michigan State

126 RB Byron Cardwell, Oregon

127 WR Kris Thornton, James Madison

128 QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

129 QB Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

130 WR Dallas Dixon, Central Michigan

131 QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

132 WR Thayer Thomas, NC State

133 RB Harrison Waylee, Northern Illinois

134 WR Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

135 QB Clay Millen, Colorado State

136 WR Konata Mumpfield, Pitt

137 RB Pat Garwo III, Boston College

138 QB Jayden de Laura, Arizona

139 QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

140 WR Luther Burden, Missouri

141 RB Nick Singleton, Penn State

142 WR Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan

143 WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

144 RB Nate Noel, Appalachian State

145 WR Tory Horton, Colorado State

146 QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

147 RB Nathaniel Peat, Missouri

148 WR Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

149 RB Damien Martinez, Oregon State

150 WR Roderic Burns, North Texas

151 WR Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State

152 WR Malachi Corley, WKU

153 RB Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State

154 RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

155 RB Chris Smith, Louisiana

156 WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

157 WR Josh Kelly, Fresno State

158 QB Blake Shapen, Baylor

159 RB Ulysses Bentley IV, Ole Miss

160 WR Broc Thompson, Purdue

161 RB Toa Taua, Nevada

162 RB Jirehl Brock, Iowa State

163 RB Gavin Williams, Iowa

164 RB Jalen Mitchell, Louisville

165 QB Casey Thompson, Nebraska

166 QB Sean Clifford, Penn State

167 WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

168 QB JT Daniels, West Virginia

169 WR Julian Fleming, Ohio State

170 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

171 QB Austin Reed, WKU

172 QB Emory Jones, Arizona State

173 QB Hank Bachmeier, Boise State

174 TE Brant Kuithe, Utah

175 RB Christopher Brooks, BYU

176 WR Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

177 RB Antario Brown, Northern Illinois

178 TE Joel Wilson, Central Michigan

179 RB George Holani, Boise State

180 RB Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin

181 TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

182 QB Chase Brice, Appalachian State

183 RB Trelon Smith, UTSA

184 QB Chandler Morris, TCU

185 TE Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt

186 WR Jayshon Jackson, Ball State

187 RB Tre Siggers, SMU

188 WR Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

189 RB Jarek Broussard, Michigan State

190 WR Nick Mardner, Cincinnati

191 Defense/Special Teams, Alabama

192 RB Kendre Miller, TCU

193 RB Rahmir Johnson, Nebraska

194 QB Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

195 TE Payne Durham, Purdue

196 WR Jaylon Robinson, Ole Miss

197 TE Ben Sims, Baylor

198 RB Tye Edwards, UTSA

199 WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

200 RB Brandon Campbell, Houston

201 WR Lorenzo Styles, Notre Dame

202 RB Brenden Brady, UTSA

203 WR Jaylen Hall, WKU

204 WR Cole Tucker, Northern Illinois

205 WR Brian Cobbs, Utah State

206 QB D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson

207 WR Jack Bech, LSU

208 QB Kedon Slovis, Pitt

209 QB Daniel Richardson, Central Michigan

210 WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

211 TE Marshon Ford, Louisville

212 WR Donavon Greene, Wake Forest

213 TE Arik Gilbert, Georgia

214 RB Peny Boone, Toledo

215 RB Ellis Merriweather, UMass

216 WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan

217 WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

218 WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

219 WR Jaden Bray, Oklahoma State

220 WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska

221 RB Reese White, Coastal Carolina

222 RB Jevyon Ducker, Memphis

223 WR Jake Bailey, SMU

224 WR Omar Manning, Nebraska

225 WR Daewood Davis, WKU

226 WR Tarique Milton, Texas

227 RB E.J. Smith, Stanford

228 QB Darren Grainger, Georgia State

229 WR Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota

230 WR Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina

231 RB Deneric Prince, Tulsa

232 TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

233 QB Bo Nix, Oregon

234 WR Kaden Prather, West Virginia

235 QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

236 QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

237 RB John Emery Jr., LSU

238 QB Dequan Finn, Toledo

239 RB Treshaun Ward, Florida State

240 Defense/Special Teams, Georgia

241 RB Evan Hull, Northwestern

242 QB Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

243 RB D.J. Jones, North Carolina

244 WR Justin Shorter, Florida

245 RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana

246 Defense/Special Teams, Wisconsin

247 Defense/Special Teams, Texas A&M

248 RB Henry Parrish Jr., Miami

249 RB Carson Steele, Ball State

250 Defense/Special Teams, Notre Dame

251 WR Xavier Weaver, USF

252 QB Holton Ahlers, East Carolina

253 RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

254 WR Smoke Harris, Louisiana Tech

255 K Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

256 Defense/Special Teams, Ohio State

257 QB Chance Nolan, Oregon State

258 K Matthew Dennis, Wake Forest

259 RB Daniyel Ngata, Arizona State

260 WR Jake Bobo, UCLA

261 Defense/Special Teams, Iowa

262 RB Logan Diggs, Notre Dame

263 RB Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB

264 QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

265 TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

266 Defense/Special Teams, NC State

267 WR Zion Bowens, Hawaii

268 Defense/Special Teams, Clemson

269 RB Isaiah Johnson, North Texas

270 TE Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

271 WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

272 WR Austin Bolt, Boise State

273 WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

274 WR Mycah Pittman, Florida State

275 WR Devin Carter, NC State

276 QB Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State

277 RB Oscar Adaway III, North Texas

278 K Will Reichard, Alabama

279 RB Caleb Hood, North Carolina

280 QB Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest

281 Defense/Special Teams, Michigan

282 QB N’Kosi Perry, Florida Atlantic

283 WR Corey Crooms, Western Michigan

284 Defense/Special Teams, Boise State

285 QB Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State

286 QB Rocky Lombardi, Northern Illinois

287 RB Tony Mathis Jr., West Virginia

288 WR Grant Dubose, Charlotte

289 WR Corey Gammage, Marshall

290 K Jack Podlesny, Georgia

291 WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

292 RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

293 K Jake Moody, Michigan

294 QB Chandler Rogers, ULM

295 K Alex Stadthaus, USC

296 QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

297 QB Donovan Smith, Texas Tech

298 WR Matt Landers, Arkansas

299 RB Colby McDonald, Maryland

300 Defense/Special Teams, Penn State

301 RB Dillon Johnson, Mississippi State

302 RB Johnny Ford, Florida Atlantic

303 WR JuanCarlos Santana, Tulsa

304 K Jonah Dalmas, Boise State

305 Defense/Special Teams, Houston

306 RB Jalen Berger, Michigan State

307 QB Grant Wells, Virginia Tech

308 K Zach Schmit, Oklahoma

309 QB Haynes King, Texas A&M

310 WR Tyler Hudson, Louisville

311 WR Tyson Mobley, Coastal Carolina

312 RB Alex Fontenot, Colorado

313 RB Devin Neal, Kansas

314 TE Erick All, Michigan

315 K Chase McGrath, Tennessee

316 K Andres Borregales, Miami

317 QB Cade McNamara, Michigan

318 RB Treyson Potts, Minnesota

319 WR Te’Vailance Hunt, Arkansas State

320 RB Justice Ellison, Wake Forest

321 RB Dedrick Parson, Hawaii

322 RB Jordan Houston, NC State

323 Defense/Special Teams, Baylor

324 TE Christian Sims, Bowling Green

325 K Sam Scarton, Pitt

326 RB Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo

327 TE Michael Ezeike, UCLA

328 WR Jordan Whittington, Texas

329 QB Gunnar Holmberg, FIU

330 RB Jo’quavious Marks, Mississippi State

331 WR Rome Odunze, Washington

332 TE Christian Trahan, Houston

333 WR Bru McCoy, Tennessee

334 QB Gavin Wimsatt, Rutgers

335 WR Jalen McMillan, Washington

336 WR Corey Rucker, South Carolina

337 WR Joseph Ngata, Clemson

338 K B.T. Potter, Clemson

339 Defense/Special Teams, Oklahoma State

340 RB Anthony Grant, Nebraska

341 QB Jack Plummer, Cal

342 K Kyle Ramsey, Houston

343 Defense/Special Teams, Cincinnati

344 QB Brady Cook, Missouri

345 RB Re’Mahn Davis, Vanderbilt

346 K Cayden Camper, Colorado State

347 RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame

348 K Blake Grupe, Notre Dame

349 K Trey Wolff, Texas Tech

350 RB Miyan Williams, Ohio State

351 Defense/Special Teams, Appalachian State

352 RB Lorenzo Lingard, Florida

353 K Brayden Narveson, WKU

354 WR Elijah Cooks, San Jose State

355 WR Joshua Cobbs, Wyoming

356 WR Aaron Bedgood, Coastal Carolina

357 K Bert Auburn, Texas

358 RB Jalen Holston, Virginia Tech

359 TE Ryan Jones, East Carolina

360 Defense/Special Teams, Middle Tennessee

