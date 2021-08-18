College Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Top Prospects, Draft, Position Projections

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Ranking all the projected top statistical and college fantasy football prospects for 2021.

College fantasy football leagues are always funky. Do you go national or by conference? Do you count games against Power Five teams, or everyone? How do you do the scoring? It’s not like NFL fantasy football – it requires a whole lot of work, but it’s possible.

In general, no matter how you choose to do this, here are some general tips.

1. Just like you do with NFL fantasy football take the stars first – best player available – and worry about positions later. However …

2. Wide receivers are at a premium. Even in today’s day and age, the position isn’t all that deep, but …

3. Running backs are still the biggest deal. Quarterbacks are deep, but getting the top RBs can make or break your team. And finally …

4. Take MASSIVE swings late. You never, ever know which freshman will rise up out of the blue – or when a Joe Burrow could emerge – to make your team rock.

From the RotoWire College Fantasy Draft we were a part of – check out the RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit – here’s how it all shook out.

2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

1 Malik Willis, Liberty

2 Matt Corral, Ole Miss

3 Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

4 Dustin Crum, Kent State

5 D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson

6 Sam Howell, North Carolina

7 Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

8 Bryce Young, Alabama

9 Carson Strong, Nevada

10 Dillon Gabriel, UCF

11 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

12 Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

13 Kedon Slovis, USC

14 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

15 D’Eriq King, Miami

16 Jake Haener, Fresno State

17 Malik Cunningham, Louisville

18 Preston Hutchinson, Eastern Michigan

19 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

20 Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

21 Bailey Zappe, WKU

22 Chevan Cordeiro, Hawaii

23 Tanner Mordecai, SMU

24 Clayton Tune, Houston

25 Emory Jones, Florida

26 Brock Purdy, Iowa State

27 Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

28 Michael Penix Jr., Indiana

29 Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

30 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

31 Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

32 Max Johnson, LSU

33 Max Duggan, TCU

34 Chase Brice, Appalachian State

35 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

36 Drew Plitt, Ball State

37 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

38 Casey Thompson, Texas

39 Kenny Pickett, Pitt

40 Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech

41 JT Daniels, Georgia

42 Layne Hatcher, Arkansas State

43 Jake Bentley, South Alabama

44 Chris Reynolds, Charlotte

45 Cornelious Brown IV, Georgia State

46 Holton Ahlers, East Carolina

47 Sean Clifford, Penn State

48 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

49 Bo Nix, Auburn

50 Levi Lewis, Louisiana

51 Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

52 McKenzie Milton, Florida State

53 Jack Plummer, Purdue

54 Grant Gunnell, Memphis

55 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

56 Anthony Brown, Oregon

57 Michael Pratt, Tulane

58 Grant Wells, Marshall

59 Jack Coan, Notre Dame

60 Chase Garbers, Cal

61 Hudson Card, Texas

62 Sean Chambers, Wyoming

63 Will Rogers, Mississippi State

64 Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

65 Devin Leary, NC State

66 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

1 Breece Hall, Iowa State

2 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

3 Bijan Robinson, Texas

4 Sincere McCormick, UTSA

5 Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

6 Leddie Brown, West Virginia

7 Tank Bigsby, Auburn

8 Kevin Marks Jr., Buffalo

9 Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech

10 Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

11 Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

12 Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

13 Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State

14 Ulysses Bentley IV, SMU

15 Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming

16 Tyler Goodson, Iowa

17 Kevin Harris, South Carolina

18 Jerome Ford, Cincinnati

19 Master Teague III, Ohio State

20 Jarek Broussard, Colorado

21 DeWayne McBride, UAB

22 Austin Jones, Stanford

23 Jalen Berger, Wisconsin

24 Tyler Allgeier, BYU

25 Eric Gray, Oklahoma

26 Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

27 Rachaad White, Arizona State

28 Ty Chandler, North Carolina

29 Jordan Whittington, Texas

30 Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

31 Bryant Koback, Toledo

32 Kobe Lewis, Central Michigan

33 Cam Porter, Northwestern

34 Max Borghi, Washington State

35 Greg Bell, San Diego State

36 De’Montre Tuggle, Ohio

37 Chris Smith, Louisiana

38 Calvin Turner, Hawaii

39 Tyler Badie, Missouri

40 Trelon Smith, Arkansas

41 Tyjae Spears, Tulane

42 Zander Horvath, Purdue

43 D’vonte Price, FIU

44 Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan

45 Reese White, Coastal Carolina

46 Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

47 Destin Coates, Georgia State

48 George Holani, Boise State

49 La’Darius Jefferson, Western Michigan

50 Zach Evans, TCU

51 Terion Stewart, Bowling Green

52 Zonovan Knight, NC State

53 Toa Taua, Nevada

54 Jalen Mitchell, Louisville

55 Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

56 Zamir White, Georgia

57 Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma

58 Brittain Brown, UCLA

59 Lyn-J Dixon, Clemson

60 CJ Verdell, Oregon

61 Deshaun Fenwick, Oregon State

62 Re’Mahn Davis, Vanderbilt

63 Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest

64 Jo’quavious Marks, Mississippi State

65 DeaMonte Trayanum, Arizona State

66 Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

67 SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech

68 Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State

69 Deion Hankins, UTEP

70 Mataeo Durant, Duke

71 MarShawn Lloyd, South Carolina

72 Brad Roberts, Air Force

73 Stephen Carr, Indiana

74 Devon Achane, Texas A&M

75 Marquez Cooper, Kent State

76 Noah Cain, Penn State

77 Kimani Vidal, Troy

78 TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

79 Charles Williams, UNLV

80 Jalen Holston, Virginia Tech

81 Chris Tyree, Notre Dame

82 Hassan Haskins, Michigan

83 Keaontay Ingram, USC

84 Cam’Ron Harris, Miami

85 Jase McClellan, Alabama

86 David Bailey, Colorado State

87 Johnny Ford, Florida Atlantic

88 Bobby Cole, New Mexico

89 Tiyon Evans, Tennessee

90 J.D. King, Georgia Southern

91 Shamari Brooks, Tulsa

92 Will Jones, Ball State

93 LD Brown, Oklahoma State

94 Kobe Pace, Clemson

95 Jashaun Corbin, Florida State

96 Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

97 Joshua Mack, Liberty

98 Kendall Milton, Georgia

99 Cameron Carroll, Tulane

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

1 David Bell, Purdue

2 Kayshon Boutte, LSU

3 Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

4 Calvin Austin III, Memphis

5 Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

6 Khalil Shakir, Boise State

7 Zay Flowers, Boston College

8 Yo’Heinz Tyler, Ball State

9 Romeo Doubs, Nevada

10 Jahan Dotson, Penn State

11 Treylon Burks, Arkansas

12 Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

13 Drake London, USC

14 Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest

15 Jaylin Tolbert, Georgia State

16 Corey Rucker, Arkansas State

17 Josh Downs, North Carolina

18 Jaylon Robinson, UCF

19 Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

20 John Metchie III, Alabama

21 Chris Olave, Ohio State

22 Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU

23 Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina

24 Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss

25 Ty Fryfogle, Indiana

26 Travell Harris, Washington State

27 Justyn Ross, Clemson

28 Justin Hall, Ball State

29 Sam Pinckney, Georgia State

30 Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

31 Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

32 Mike Harley, Miami

33 Dante Wright, Colorado State

34 Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

35 Tory Horton, Nevada

36 Tyrice Richie, Northern Illinois

37 Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan

38 Bo Melton, Rutgers

39 Jerreth Sterns, WKU

40 Jordan Addison, Pitt

41 Ja’Shaun Poke, Kent State

42 Quentin Johnston, TCU

43 C.J. Johnson, East Carolina

44 Deonte Simpson, North Texas

45 Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

46 Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

47 Bru McCoy, USC

48 Chris Autman-Bell, MinnMinnesota

49 Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

50 Tahj Washington, USC

51 Sean Dykes, Memphis

52 Rashee Rice, SMU

53 Jermaine Burton, Georgia

54 Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

55 Jyaire Shorter, North Texas

56 Gary Bryant Jr., USC

57 Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

58 Jack Sorenson, Miami Univ.

59 Taj Harris, Syracuse

60 Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

61 Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

62 Joseph Ngata, Clemson

63 Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

64 Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss

65 Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

66 Zakhari Franklin, UTSA

67 Joshua Moore, Texas

68 Jaray Jenkins, LSU

69 Arik Gilbert, Georgia

70 Tyler Snead, East Carolina

71 Milton Wright, Purdue

72 Victor Tucker, Charlotte

73 Billy Kemp IV, Virginia

74 Charleston Rambo, Miami

75 Josh Sterns, WKU

76 Parker Washington, Penn State

77 Danny Gray, SMU

78 Agiye Hall, Alabama

79 Theo Wease, Oklahoma

80 Jalen McMillan, Washington

81 Nathaniel Dell, Houston

82 Taylor Morin, Wake Forest

83 Isaiah Winstead, Toledo

84 Corey Sutton, Appalachian State

85 Kyle Philips, UCLA

86 Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

87 Andrew Parchment, Florida State

88 Troy Omeire, Texas

89 Jayden Reed, Michigan State

90 Kaylon Geiger, Texas Tech

91 Elijah Canion, Auburn

92 A’Jon Vivens, Colorado State

93 E.J. Williams, Clemson

94 Jadan Blue, Temple

95 JJ Jefferson, Northwestern

96 Marcell Barbee, Texas State

97 Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech

98 Jacob Copeland, Florida

99 Jacob Cowing, UTEP

100 Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

1 Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

2 Xavier Gaines, Marshall

3 Brant Kuithe, Utah

4 James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

5 Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

6 Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

7 Marshon Ford, Louisville

8 Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

9 Grant Calcaterra, SMU

10 Cole Turner, Nevada

11 Isaac Rex, BYU

12 Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

13 Sam LaPorta, Iowa

14 Aaron Hackett, Kent State

15 Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

16 Austin Stogner, Oklahoma

17 Greg Dulcich, UCLA

18 Will Mallory, Miami

19 Trey McBride, Colorado State

20 Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

21 Braden Galloway, Clemson

22 Cade Otton, Washington

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

1 Will Reichard, Alabama

2 Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

3 Cade York, LSU

4 Anders Carlson, Auburn

5 B.T. Potter, Clemson

6 Cameron Dicker, Texas

7 Alex Barbir, Liberty

8 Brandon Talton, Nevada

9 Grayson Atkins, North Carolina

10 Parker Lewis, USC

11 Jack Podlesny, Georgia

12 Nick Sciba, Wake Forest

13 Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina

14 Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

15 Jake Seibert, Ohio State

16 Merek Glover, Tulane

17 Jonathan Doerer, Notre Dame

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense, Special Teams

1 Clemson

2 Alabama

3 Georgia

4 Ohio State

5 Cincinnati

6 Notre Dame

7 Coastal Carolina

8 Wisconsin

9 Oklahoma

10 Utah

11 Iowa

12 Auburn

13 Washington

14 Texas A&M

15 Pitt

16 Iowa State

College Fantasy Football Rankings: Pete Fiutak’s Team

I’m not going to pick quarterbacks early … I’m not going to pick quarterbacks early …

I couldn’t resist.

I know that quarterback is the easiest position to find and add in free agency, but UCF’s Dillon Gabriel was too good to pass up with the 28th overall pick, Miami’s D’Eriq King was a possible steal at 60 – he was the first overall pick in 2019 when he was at Houston – and heaven help this league if I’m right on Florida’s Emory Jones or TCU’s Max Duggan.

We play three quarterbacks in this league, and yeah, I’ll take a flier that Mike Leach’s offense works with Mississippi State’s Will Rogers in the 18th round.

I’m not unhappy with UTSA RB Sincere McCormick with the fifth overall pick considering there weren’t a slew of sure-thing backs right after. I’m ecstatic to get former Tennessee RB Ty Chandler in the fifth now that he might be North Carolina’s main man.

Wide receiver is going to be a problem. Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith is sort of a running back, Georgia’s Arik Gilbert is sort of a tight end – and banged up – and I’m going to have to work on it.

I’ve learned my lesson in this league to play matchups with the defense – pick them up on the fly – but getting the Oklahoma defense/special teams along with Sooner PK Gabe Brkic was massive.

Round 1, Overall Pick 5

RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA

Round 2, Overall Pick 28

QB Dillon Gabriel, UCF

Round 3, Overall Pick 37

RB Ulysses Bentley IV, SMU

Round 4, Overall Pick 60

QB 15 D’Eriq King, Miami

Round 5, Overall Pick 69

RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina

Round 6, Overall Pick 92

QB Emory Jones, Florida

Round 7, Overall Pick 101

WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Round 8, Overall Pic124

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

Round 9, Overall Pick 133

QB Max Duggan, TCU

Round 10, Overall Pick 156

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Round 11, Overall Pick 165

WR Jyaire Shorter, North Texas

Round 12, Overall Pick 188

WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Round 13, Overall Pick 197

WR Arik Gilbert, Georgia

Round 14, Overall Pick 220

K Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

Round 15, Overall Pick 229

WR Theo Wease, Oklahoma

Round 16, Overall Pick 252

WR Corey Sutton, Appalachian State

Round 17, Overall Pick 261

Def/ST Oklahoma, Oklahoma

Round 18, Overall Pick 284

QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State



Round 19, Overall Pick 293

RB Jashaun Corbin, Florida State

Round 20, Overall Pick 316

RB Cameron Carroll, Tulane

College Fantasy Football Rankings Top 320

1 RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

2 QB Malik Willis, Liberty

3 RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

4 RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

5 RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA

6 WR David Bell, Purdue

7 QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

8 QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

9 QB Dustin Crum, Kent State

10 RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

11 RB Leddie Brown, West Virginia

12 WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

13 QB D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson

14 RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

15 QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

16 WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

17 WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

18 QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

19 WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

20 WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

21 RB Kevin Marks Jr., Buffalo

22 RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech

23 QB Bryce Young, Alabama

24 QB Carson Strong, Nevada

25 RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

26 WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

27 WR Yo’Heinz Tyler, Ball State

28 QB Dillon Gabriel, UCF

29 WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada

30 QB Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

31 RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

32 QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

33 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

34 WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

35 RB Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State

36 QB Kedon Slovis, USC

37 RB Ulysses Bentley IV, SMU

38 RB Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming

39 RB Tyler Goodson, Iowa

40 WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

41 RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina

42 WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

43 WR Drake London, USC

44 QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

45 WR Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest

46 RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati

47 RB Master Teague III, Ohio State

48 WR Jaylin Tolbert, Georgia State

49 RB Jarek Broussard, Colorado

50 RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

51 WR Corey Rucker, Arkansas State

52 WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

53 WR Jaylon Robinson, UCF

54 WR Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

55 WR John Metchie III, Alabama

56 RB Austin Jones, Stanford

57 WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

58 RB Jalen Berger, Wisconsin

59 WR Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU

60 QB D’Eriq King, Miami

61 RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU

62 RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

63 RB Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

64 WR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina

65 WR Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss

66 RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

67 QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

68 WR Ty Fryfogle, Indiana

69 RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina

70 QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville

71 RB Jordan Whittington, Texas

72 RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

73 WR Travell Harris, Washington State

74 WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

75 QB Preston Hutchinson, Eastern Michigan

76 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

77 RB Bryant Koback, Toledo

78 WR Justin Hall, Ball State

79 WR Sam Pinckney, Georgia State

80 QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

81 RB Kobe Lewis, Central Michigan

82 WR Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

83 QB Bailey Zappe, WKU

84 QB Chevan Cordeiro, Hawaii

85 RB Cam Porter, Northwestern

86 TE Cole Turner, Nevada

87 RB Max Borghi, Washington State

88 QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU

89 QB Clayton Tune, Houston

90 WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

91 RB Greg Bell, San Diego State

92 QB Emory Jones, Florida

93 QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State

94 WR Mike Harley, Miami

95 WR Dante Wright, Colorado State

96 QB Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

97 RB De’Montre Tuggle, Ohio

98 QB Michael Penix Jr., Indiana

99 RB Chris Smith, Louisiana

100 TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

101 WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

102 QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

103 WR Tory Horton, Nevada

104 RB Calvin Turner, Hawaii

105 WR Tyrice Richie, Northern Illinois

106 TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

107 WR Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan

108 WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

109 RB Tyler Badie, Missouri

110 WR Jerreth Sterns, WKU

111 WR Jordan Addison, Pitt

112 RB Trelon Smith, Arkansas

113 RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

114 RB Zander Horvath, Purdue

115 RB D’vonte Price, FIU

116 WR Ja’Shaun Poke, Kent State

117 QB Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

118 RB Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan

119 WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

120 RB Reese White, Coastal Carolina

121 WR C.J. Johnson, East Carolina

122 WR Deonte Simpson, North Texas

123 TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

124 RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

125 RB Destin Coates, Georgia State

126 WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

127 WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

128 RB George Holani, Boise State

129 TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

130 QB Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

131 QB Max Johnson, LSU

132 WR Bru McCoy, USC

133 QB Max Duggan, TCU

134 WR Chris Autman-Bell, MinnMinnesota

135 QB Chase Brice, Appalachian State

136 WR Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

137 RB La’Darius Jefferson, Western Michigan

138 RB Zach Evans, TCU

139 QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

140 RB Terion Stewart, Bowling Green

141 RB Zonovan Knight, NC State

142 WR Tahj Washington, USC

143 WR Sean Dykes, Memphis

144 QB Drew Plitt, Ball State

145 QB Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

146 WR Rashee Rice, SMU

147 QB Casey Thompson, Texas

148 RB Toa Taua, Nevada

149 RB Jalen Mitchell, Louisville

150 RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

151 RB Zamir White, Georgia

152 RB Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma

153 Def/ST Clemson, Clemson

154 QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

155 QB Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech

156 TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

157 QB JT Daniels, Georgia

158 WR Jermaine Burton, Georgia

159 WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

160 RB Brittain Brown, UCLA

161 QB Layne Hatcher, Arkansas State

162 TE Brant Kuithe, Utah

163 TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

164 RB Lyn-J Dixon, Clemson

165 WR Jyaire Shorter, North Texas

166 RB CJ Verdell, Oregon

167 RB Deshaun Fenwick, Oregon State

168 TE Isaac Rex, BYU

169 WR Gary Bryant Jr., USC

170 WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

171 RB Re’Mahn Davis, Vanderbilt

172 WR Jack Sorenson, Miami Univ.

173 TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

174 TE Cade Otton, Washington

175 QB Jake Bentley, South Alabama

176 RB Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest

177 TE Xavier Gaines, Marshall

178 RB Jo’quavious Marks, Mississippi State

179 QB Chris Reynolds, Charlotte

180 WR Taj Harris, Syracuse

181 WR Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

182 WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

183 RB DeaMonte Trayanum, Arizona State

184 QB Cornelious Brown IV, Georgia State

185 QB Holton Ahlers, East Carolina

186 RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

187 WR Joseph Ngata, Clemson

188 WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

189 WR Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss

190 WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

191 RB SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech

192 WR Zakhari Franklin, UTSA

193 WR Joshua Moore, Texas

194 QB Sean Clifford, Penn State

195 WR Jaray Jenkins, LSU

196 RB Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State

197 WR Arik Gilbert, Georgia

198 RB Deion Hankins, UTEP

199 Def/ST Alabama, Alabama

200 WR Tyler Snead, East Carolina

201 RB Mataeo Durant, Duke

202 RB MarShawn Lloyd, South Carolina

203 WR Milton Wright, Purdue

204 WR Victor Tucker, Charlotte

205 QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

206 QB Bo Nix, Auburn

207 WR Billy Kemp IV, Virginia

208 RB Brad Roberts, Air Force

209 WR Charleston Rambo, Miami

210 RB Stephen Carr, Indiana

211 RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

212 WR Josh Sterns, WKU

213 RB Marquez Cooper, Kent State

214 QB Levi Lewis, Louisiana

215 WR Parker Washington, Penn State

216 TE Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

217 K Will Reichard, Alabama

218 TE Austin Stogner, Oklahoma

219 QB Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

220 K Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

221 Def/ST Georgia, Georgia

222 Def/ST Ohio State, Ohio State

223 WR Danny Gray, SMU

224 Def/ST Cincinnati, Cincinnati

225 K Cade York, LSU

226 WR Agiye Hall, Alabama

227 RB Noah Cain, Penn State

228 K Anders Carlson, Auburn

229 WR Theo Wease, Oklahoma

230 QB McKenzie Milton, Florida State

231 K B.T. Potter, Clemson

232 RB Kimani Vidal, Troy

233 RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

234 WR Jalen McMillan, Washington

235 QB Jack Plummer, Purdue

236 QB Grant Gunnell, Memphis

237 RB Charles Williams, UNLV

238 Def/ST Notre Dame, Notre Dame

239 WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

240 WR Taylor Morin, Wake Forest

241 RB Jalen Holston, Virginia Tech

242 TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

243 RB Chris Tyree, Notre Dame

244 Def/ST Coastal Carolina, Coastal Carolina

245 TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU

246 Def/ST Wisconsin, Wisconsin

247 QB Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

248 WR Isaiah Winstead, Toledo

249 QB Anthony Brown, Oregon

250 RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan

251 TE Will Mallory, Miami

252 WR Corey Sutton, Appalachian State

253 WR Kyle Philips, UCLA

254 WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

255 RB Keaontay Ingram, USC

256 WR Andrew Parchment, Florida State

257 K Cameron Dicker, Texas

258 WR Troy Omeire, Texas

259 QB Michael Pratt, Tulane

260 RB Cam’Ron Harris, Miami

261 Def/ST Oklahoma, Oklahoma

262 RB Jase McClellan, Alabama

263 WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

264 RB David Bailey, Colorado State

265 RB Johnny Ford, Florida Atlantic

266 QB Grant Wells, Marshall

267 WR Kaylon Geiger, Texas Tech

268 WR Elijah Canion, Auburn

269 QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame

270 K Alex Barbir, Liberty

271 QB Chase Garbers, Cal

272 RB Bobby Cole, New Mexico

273 WR A’Jon Vivens, Colorado State

274 TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

275 QB Hudson Card, Texas

276 WR E.J. Williams, Clemson

277 Def/ST Utah, Utah

278 K Brandon Talton, Nevada

279 QB Sean Chambers, Wyoming

280 RB Tiyon Evans, Tennessee

281 WR Jadan Blue, Temple

282 WR JJ Jefferson, Northwestern

283 WR Marcell Barbee, Texas State

284 QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State

285 RB J.D. King, Georgia Southern

286 RB Shamari Brooks, Tulsa

287 Def/ST Iowa, Iowa

288 QB Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

289 RB Will Jones, Ball State

290 RB LD Brown, Oklahoma State

291 K Grayson Atkins, North Carolina

292 RB Kobe Pace, Clemson

293 RB Jashaun Corbin, Florida State

294 Def/ST Auburn, Auburn

295 WR Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech

296 TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

297 Def/ST Washington, Washington

298 Def/ST Texas A&M, Texas A&M

299 RB Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

300 RB Joshua Mack, Liberty

301 QB Devin Leary, NC State

302 RB Kendall Milton, Georgia

303 K Parker Lewis, USC

304 Def/ST Pittsburgh, Pitt

305 K Jack Podlesny, Georgia

306 Def/ST Iowa State, Iowa State

307 TE Marshon Ford, Louisville

308 K Nick Sciba, Wake Forest

309 K Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina

310 QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

311 K Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

312 K Jake Seibert, Ohio State

313 TE Aaron Hackett, Kent State

314 WR Jacob Copeland, Florida

315 K Merek Glover, Tulane

316 RB Cameron Carroll, Tulane

317 TE Braden Galloway, Clemson

318 WR Jacob Cowing, UTEP

319 K Jonathan Doerer, Notre Dame

320 WR Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma

