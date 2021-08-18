College Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Top Prospects, Draft, Position Projections
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Ranking all the projected top statistical and college fantasy football prospects for 2021.
College fantasy football leagues are always funky. Do you go national or by conference? Do you count games against Power Five teams, or everyone? How do you do the scoring? It’s not like NFL fantasy football – it requires a whole lot of work, but it’s possible.
In general, no matter how you choose to do this, here are some general tips.
1. Just like you do with NFL fantasy football take the stars first – best player available – and worry about positions later. However …
2. Wide receivers are at a premium. Even in today’s day and age, the position isn’t all that deep, but …
3. Running backs are still the biggest deal. Quarterbacks are deep, but getting the top RBs can make or break your team. And finally …
4. Take MASSIVE swings late. You never, ever know which freshman will rise up out of the blue – or when a Joe Burrow could emerge – to make your team rock.
From the RotoWire College Fantasy Draft we were a part of – check out the RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit – here’s how it all shook out.
2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Running Backs | Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Def & Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Drafted Team | Top 320 Overall
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
1 Malik Willis, Liberty
2 Matt Corral, Ole Miss
3 Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
4 Dustin Crum, Kent State
5 D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson
6 Sam Howell, North Carolina
7 Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
8 Bryce Young, Alabama
9 Carson Strong, Nevada
10 Dillon Gabriel, UCF
11 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
12 Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
13 Kedon Slovis, USC
14 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
15 D’Eriq King, Miami
16 Jake Haener, Fresno State
17 Malik Cunningham, Louisville
18 Preston Hutchinson, Eastern Michigan
19 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
20 Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
21 Bailey Zappe, WKU
22 Chevan Cordeiro, Hawaii
23 Tanner Mordecai, SMU
24 Clayton Tune, Houston
25 Emory Jones, Florida
– CFN 2021 College Football Preview
26 Brock Purdy, Iowa State
27 Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan
28 Michael Penix Jr., Indiana
29 Jayden Daniels, Arizona State
30 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College
31 Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State
32 Max Johnson, LSU
33 Max Duggan, TCU
34 Chase Brice, Appalachian State
35 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
36 Drew Plitt, Ball State
37 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
38 Casey Thompson, Texas
39 Kenny Pickett, Pitt
40 Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech
41 JT Daniels, Georgia
42 Layne Hatcher, Arkansas State
43 Jake Bentley, South Alabama
44 Chris Reynolds, Charlotte
45 Cornelious Brown IV, Georgia State
46 Holton Ahlers, East Carolina
47 Sean Clifford, Penn State
48 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
49 Bo Nix, Auburn
50 Levi Lewis, Louisiana
– 2021 CFN Preseason Rankings, Projected Records For Every Team
51 Adrian Martinez, Nebraska
52 McKenzie Milton, Florida State
53 Jack Plummer, Purdue
54 Grant Gunnell, Memphis
55 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
56 Anthony Brown, Oregon
57 Michael Pratt, Tulane
58 Grant Wells, Marshall
59 Jack Coan, Notre Dame
60 Chase Garbers, Cal
61 Hudson Card, Texas
62 Sean Chambers, Wyoming
63 Will Rogers, Mississippi State
64 Garrett Shrader, Syracuse
65 Devin Leary, NC State
66 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Def & Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Drafted Team | Top 320 Overall
RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
NEXT: College Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
1 Breece Hall, Iowa State
2 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
3 Bijan Robinson, Texas
4 Sincere McCormick, UTSA
5 Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
6 Leddie Brown, West Virginia
7 Tank Bigsby, Auburn
8 Kevin Marks Jr., Buffalo
9 Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech
10 Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
11 Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
12 Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
13 Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State
14 Ulysses Bentley IV, SMU
15 Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming
16 Tyler Goodson, Iowa
17 Kevin Harris, South Carolina
18 Jerome Ford, Cincinnati
19 Master Teague III, Ohio State
20 Jarek Broussard, Colorado
21 DeWayne McBride, UAB
22 Austin Jones, Stanford
23 Jalen Berger, Wisconsin
24 Tyler Allgeier, BYU
25 Eric Gray, Oklahoma
– CFN 2021 College Football Preview
26 Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State
27 Rachaad White, Arizona State
28 Ty Chandler, North Carolina
29 Jordan Whittington, Texas
30 Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
31 Bryant Koback, Toledo
32 Kobe Lewis, Central Michigan
33 Cam Porter, Northwestern
34 Max Borghi, Washington State
35 Greg Bell, San Diego State
36 De’Montre Tuggle, Ohio
37 Chris Smith, Louisiana
38 Calvin Turner, Hawaii
39 Tyler Badie, Missouri
40 Trelon Smith, Arkansas
41 Tyjae Spears, Tulane
42 Zander Horvath, Purdue
43 D’vonte Price, FIU
44 Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan
45 Reese White, Coastal Carolina
46 Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
47 Destin Coates, Georgia State
48 George Holani, Boise State
49 La’Darius Jefferson, Western Michigan
50 Zach Evans, TCU
– 2021 CFN Preseason Rankings, Projected Records For Every Team
51 Terion Stewart, Bowling Green
52 Zonovan Knight, NC State
53 Toa Taua, Nevada
54 Jalen Mitchell, Louisville
55 Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
56 Zamir White, Georgia
57 Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma
58 Brittain Brown, UCLA
59 Lyn-J Dixon, Clemson
60 CJ Verdell, Oregon
61 Deshaun Fenwick, Oregon State
62 Re’Mahn Davis, Vanderbilt
63 Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest
64 Jo’quavious Marks, Mississippi State
65 DeaMonte Trayanum, Arizona State
66 Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
67 SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech
68 Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State
69 Deion Hankins, UTEP
70 Mataeo Durant, Duke
71 MarShawn Lloyd, South Carolina
72 Brad Roberts, Air Force
73 Stephen Carr, Indiana
74 Devon Achane, Texas A&M
75 Marquez Cooper, Kent State
76 Noah Cain, Penn State
77 Kimani Vidal, Troy
78 TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
79 Charles Williams, UNLV
80 Jalen Holston, Virginia Tech
81 Chris Tyree, Notre Dame
82 Hassan Haskins, Michigan
83 Keaontay Ingram, USC
84 Cam’Ron Harris, Miami
85 Jase McClellan, Alabama
86 David Bailey, Colorado State
87 Johnny Ford, Florida Atlantic
88 Bobby Cole, New Mexico
89 Tiyon Evans, Tennessee
90 J.D. King, Georgia Southern
91 Shamari Brooks, Tulsa
92 Will Jones, Ball State
93 LD Brown, Oklahoma State
94 Kobe Pace, Clemson
95 Jashaun Corbin, Florida State
96 Israel Abanikanda, Pitt
97 Joshua Mack, Liberty
98 Kendall Milton, Georgia
99 Cameron Carroll, Tulane
2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Def & Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Drafted Team | Top 320 Overall
RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
NEXT: College Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers
1 David Bell, Purdue
2 Kayshon Boutte, LSU
3 Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
4 Calvin Austin III, Memphis
5 Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
6 Khalil Shakir, Boise State
7 Zay Flowers, Boston College
8 Yo’Heinz Tyler, Ball State
9 Romeo Doubs, Nevada
10 Jahan Dotson, Penn State
11 Treylon Burks, Arkansas
12 Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
13 Drake London, USC
14 Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest
15 Jaylin Tolbert, Georgia State
16 Corey Rucker, Arkansas State
17 Josh Downs, North Carolina
18 Jaylon Robinson, UCF
19 Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
20 John Metchie III, Alabama
21 Chris Olave, Ohio State
22 Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU
23 Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
24 Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss
25 Ty Fryfogle, Indiana
– CFN 2021 College Football Preview
26 Travell Harris, Washington State
27 Justyn Ross, Clemson
28 Justin Hall, Ball State
29 Sam Pinckney, Georgia State
30 Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
31 Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky
32 Mike Harley, Miami
33 Dante Wright, Colorado State
34 Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
35 Tory Horton, Nevada
36 Tyrice Richie, Northern Illinois
37 Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan
38 Bo Melton, Rutgers
39 Jerreth Sterns, WKU
40 Jordan Addison, Pitt
41 Ja’Shaun Poke, Kent State
42 Quentin Johnston, TCU
43 C.J. Johnson, East Carolina
44 Deonte Simpson, North Texas
45 Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
46 Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech
47 Bru McCoy, USC
48 Chris Autman-Bell, MinnMinnesota
49 Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
50 Tahj Washington, USC
– 2021 CFN Preseason Rankings, Projected Records For Every Team
51 Sean Dykes, Memphis
52 Rashee Rice, SMU
53 Jermaine Burton, Georgia
54 Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
55 Jyaire Shorter, North Texas
56 Gary Bryant Jr., USC
57 Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
58 Jack Sorenson, Miami Univ.
59 Taj Harris, Syracuse
60 Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan
61 Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
62 Joseph Ngata, Clemson
63 Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
64 Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss
65 Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
66 Zakhari Franklin, UTSA
67 Joshua Moore, Texas
68 Jaray Jenkins, LSU
69 Arik Gilbert, Georgia
70 Tyler Snead, East Carolina
71 Milton Wright, Purdue
72 Victor Tucker, Charlotte
73 Billy Kemp IV, Virginia
74 Charleston Rambo, Miami
75 Josh Sterns, WKU
76 Parker Washington, Penn State
77 Danny Gray, SMU
78 Agiye Hall, Alabama
79 Theo Wease, Oklahoma
80 Jalen McMillan, Washington
81 Nathaniel Dell, Houston
82 Taylor Morin, Wake Forest
83 Isaiah Winstead, Toledo
84 Corey Sutton, Appalachian State
85 Kyle Philips, UCLA
86 Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
87 Andrew Parchment, Florida State
88 Troy Omeire, Texas
89 Jayden Reed, Michigan State
90 Kaylon Geiger, Texas Tech
91 Elijah Canion, Auburn
92 A’Jon Vivens, Colorado State
93 E.J. Williams, Clemson
94 Jadan Blue, Temple
95 JJ Jefferson, Northwestern
96 Marcell Barbee, Texas State
97 Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech
98 Jacob Copeland, Florida
99 Jacob Cowing, UTEP
100 Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma
2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Def & Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Drafted Team | Top 320 Overall
RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
NEXT: College Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends
1 Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
2 Xavier Gaines, Marshall
3 Brant Kuithe, Utah
4 James Mitchell, Virginia Tech
5 Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
6 Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
7 Marshon Ford, Louisville
8 Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
9 Grant Calcaterra, SMU
10 Cole Turner, Nevada
– CFN 2021 College Football Preview
11 Isaac Rex, BYU
12 Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
13 Sam LaPorta, Iowa
14 Aaron Hackett, Kent State
15 Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
16 Austin Stogner, Oklahoma
17 Greg Dulcich, UCLA
18 Will Mallory, Miami
19 Trey McBride, Colorado State
20 Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
21 Braden Galloway, Clemson
22 Cade Otton, Washington
2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Def & Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Drafted Team | Top 320 Overall
RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
NEXT: College Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers
1 Will Reichard, Alabama
2 Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
3 Cade York, LSU
4 Anders Carlson, Auburn
5 B.T. Potter, Clemson
6 Cameron Dicker, Texas
7 Alex Barbir, Liberty
8 Brandon Talton, Nevada
9 Grayson Atkins, North Carolina
10 Parker Lewis, USC
11 Jack Podlesny, Georgia
12 Nick Sciba, Wake Forest
13 Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
14 Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
15 Jake Seibert, Ohio State
16 Merek Glover, Tulane
17 Jonathan Doerer, Notre Dame
2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Def & Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Drafted Team | Top 320 Overall
RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
NEXT: College Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense, Special Teams
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense, Special Teams
1 Clemson
2 Alabama
3 Georgia
4 Ohio State
5 Cincinnati
6 Notre Dame
7 Coastal Carolina
8 Wisconsin
9 Oklahoma
10 Utah
11 Iowa
12 Auburn
13 Washington
14 Texas A&M
15 Pitt
16 Iowa State
2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Def & Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Drafted Team | Top 320 Overall
RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
NEXT: College Fantasy Football Rankings: Pete Fiutak’s Team
College Fantasy Football Rankings: Pete Fiutak’s Team
I’m not going to pick quarterbacks early … I’m not going to pick quarterbacks early …
I couldn’t resist.
I know that quarterback is the easiest position to find and add in free agency, but UCF’s Dillon Gabriel was too good to pass up with the 28th overall pick, Miami’s D’Eriq King was a possible steal at 60 – he was the first overall pick in 2019 when he was at Houston – and heaven help this league if I’m right on Florida’s Emory Jones or TCU’s Max Duggan.
We play three quarterbacks in this league, and yeah, I’ll take a flier that Mike Leach’s offense works with Mississippi State’s Will Rogers in the 18th round.
I’m not unhappy with UTSA RB Sincere McCormick with the fifth overall pick considering there weren’t a slew of sure-thing backs right after. I’m ecstatic to get former Tennessee RB Ty Chandler in the fifth now that he might be North Carolina’s main man.
Wide receiver is going to be a problem. Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith is sort of a running back, Georgia’s Arik Gilbert is sort of a tight end – and banged up – and I’m going to have to work on it.
I’ve learned my lesson in this league to play matchups with the defense – pick them up on the fly – but getting the Oklahoma defense/special teams along with Sooner PK Gabe Brkic was massive.
Round 1, Overall Pick 5
RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA
Round 2, Overall Pick 28
QB Dillon Gabriel, UCF
Round 3, Overall Pick 37
RB Ulysses Bentley IV, SMU
Round 4, Overall Pick 60
QB 15 D’Eriq King, Miami
Round 5, Overall Pick 69
RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina
Round 6, Overall Pick 92
QB Emory Jones, Florida
Round 7, Overall Pick 101
WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Round 8, Overall Pic124
RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
Round 9, Overall Pick 133
QB Max Duggan, TCU
Round 10, Overall Pick 156
TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
Round 11, Overall Pick 165
WR Jyaire Shorter, North Texas
Round 12, Overall Pick 188
WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
Round 13, Overall Pick 197
WR Arik Gilbert, Georgia
Round 14, Overall Pick 220
K Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Round 15, Overall Pick 229
WR Theo Wease, Oklahoma
Round 16, Overall Pick 252
WR Corey Sutton, Appalachian State
Round 17, Overall Pick 261
Def/ST Oklahoma, Oklahoma
Round 18, Overall Pick 284
QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State
Round 19, Overall Pick 293
RB Jashaun Corbin, Florida State
Round 20, Overall Pick 316
RB Cameron Carroll, Tulane
2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Def & Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Drafted Team | Top 320 Overall
RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
NEXT: College Fantasy Football Rankings Top 320
College Fantasy Football Rankings Top 320
1 RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
2 QB Malik Willis, Liberty
3 RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
4 RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
5 RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA
6 WR David Bell, Purdue
7 QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
8 QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
9 QB Dustin Crum, Kent State
10 RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
11 RB Leddie Brown, West Virginia
12 WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
13 QB D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson
14 RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn
15 QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
16 WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
17 WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis
18 QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
19 WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
20 WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State
21 RB Kevin Marks Jr., Buffalo
22 RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech
23 QB Bryce Young, Alabama
24 QB Carson Strong, Nevada
25 RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
– CFN 2021 College Football Preview
26 WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
27 WR Yo’Heinz Tyler, Ball State
28 QB Dillon Gabriel, UCF
29 WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada
30 QB Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
31 RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
32 QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
33 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
34 WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
35 RB Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State
36 QB Kedon Slovis, USC
37 RB Ulysses Bentley IV, SMU
38 RB Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming
39 RB Tyler Goodson, Iowa
40 WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
41 RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina
42 WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
43 WR Drake London, USC
44 QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
45 WR Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest
46 RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati
47 RB Master Teague III, Ohio State
48 WR Jaylin Tolbert, Georgia State
49 RB Jarek Broussard, Colorado
50 RB DeWayne McBride, UAB
2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Def & Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Drafted Team
51 WR Corey Rucker, Arkansas State
52 WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
53 WR Jaylon Robinson, UCF
54 WR Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
55 WR John Metchie III, Alabama
56 RB Austin Jones, Stanford
57 WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
58 RB Jalen Berger, Wisconsin
59 WR Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU
60 QB D’Eriq King, Miami
61 RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU
62 RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma
63 RB Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State
64 WR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
65 WR Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss
66 RB Rachaad White, Arizona State
67 QB Jake Haener, Fresno State
68 WR Ty Fryfogle, Indiana
69 RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina
70 QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville
71 RB Jordan Whittington, Texas
72 RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
73 WR Travell Harris, Washington State
74 WR Justyn Ross, Clemson
75 QB Preston Hutchinson, Eastern Michigan
76 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
77 RB Bryant Koback, Toledo
78 WR Justin Hall, Ball State
79 WR Sam Pinckney, Georgia State
80 QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
81 RB Kobe Lewis, Central Michigan
82 WR Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
83 QB Bailey Zappe, WKU
84 QB Chevan Cordeiro, Hawaii
85 RB Cam Porter, Northwestern
86 TE Cole Turner, Nevada
87 RB Max Borghi, Washington State
88 QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU
89 QB Clayton Tune, Houston
90 WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky
91 RB Greg Bell, San Diego State
92 QB Emory Jones, Florida
93 QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State
94 WR Mike Harley, Miami
95 WR Dante Wright, Colorado State
96 QB Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan
97 RB De’Montre Tuggle, Ohio
98 QB Michael Penix Jr., Indiana
99 RB Chris Smith, Louisiana
100 TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
– 2021 CFN Preseason Rankings, Projected Records For Every Team
101 WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
102 QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State
103 WR Tory Horton, Nevada
104 RB Calvin Turner, Hawaii
105 WR Tyrice Richie, Northern Illinois
106 TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
107 WR Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan
108 WR Bo Melton, Rutgers
109 RB Tyler Badie, Missouri
110 WR Jerreth Sterns, WKU
111 WR Jordan Addison, Pitt
112 RB Trelon Smith, Arkansas
113 RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane
114 RB Zander Horvath, Purdue
115 RB D’vonte Price, FIU
116 WR Ja’Shaun Poke, Kent State
117 QB Phil Jurkovec, Boston College
118 RB Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan
119 WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
120 RB Reese White, Coastal Carolina
121 WR C.J. Johnson, East Carolina
122 WR Deonte Simpson, North Texas
123 TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA
124 RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
125 RB Destin Coates, Georgia State
126 WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
127 WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech
128 RB George Holani, Boise State
129 TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
130 QB Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State
131 QB Max Johnson, LSU
132 WR Bru McCoy, USC
133 QB Max Duggan, TCU
134 WR Chris Autman-Bell, MinnMinnesota
135 QB Chase Brice, Appalachian State
136 WR Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
137 RB La’Darius Jefferson, Western Michigan
138 RB Zach Evans, TCU
139 QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
140 RB Terion Stewart, Bowling Green
141 RB Zonovan Knight, NC State
142 WR Tahj Washington, USC
143 WR Sean Dykes, Memphis
144 QB Drew Plitt, Ball State
145 QB Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
146 WR Rashee Rice, SMU
147 QB Casey Thompson, Texas
148 RB Toa Taua, Nevada
149 RB Jalen Mitchell, Louisville
150 RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
151 RB Zamir White, Georgia
152 RB Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma
153 Def/ST Clemson, Clemson
154 QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
155 QB Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech
156 TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
157 QB JT Daniels, Georgia
158 WR Jermaine Burton, Georgia
159 WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
160 RB Brittain Brown, UCLA
161 QB Layne Hatcher, Arkansas State
162 TE Brant Kuithe, Utah
163 TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
164 RB Lyn-J Dixon, Clemson
165 WR Jyaire Shorter, North Texas
166 RB CJ Verdell, Oregon
167 RB Deshaun Fenwick, Oregon State
168 TE Isaac Rex, BYU
169 WR Gary Bryant Jr., USC
170 WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
171 RB Re’Mahn Davis, Vanderbilt
172 WR Jack Sorenson, Miami Univ.
173 TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
174 TE Cade Otton, Washington
175 QB Jake Bentley, South Alabama
176 RB Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest
177 TE Xavier Gaines, Marshall
178 RB Jo’quavious Marks, Mississippi State
179 QB Chris Reynolds, Charlotte
180 WR Taj Harris, Syracuse
181 WR Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan
182 WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
183 RB DeaMonte Trayanum, Arizona State
184 QB Cornelious Brown IV, Georgia State
185 QB Holton Ahlers, East Carolina
186 RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
187 WR Joseph Ngata, Clemson
188 WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
189 WR Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss
190 WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
191 RB SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech
192 WR Zakhari Franklin, UTSA
193 WR Joshua Moore, Texas
194 QB Sean Clifford, Penn State
195 WR Jaray Jenkins, LSU
196 RB Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State
197 WR Arik Gilbert, Georgia
198 RB Deion Hankins, UTEP
199 Def/ST Alabama, Alabama
200 WR Tyler Snead, East Carolina
– 2021 NFL Projected Records For Every Team
201 RB Mataeo Durant, Duke
202 RB MarShawn Lloyd, South Carolina
203 WR Milton Wright, Purdue
204 WR Victor Tucker, Charlotte
205 QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
206 QB Bo Nix, Auburn
207 WR Billy Kemp IV, Virginia
208 RB Brad Roberts, Air Force
209 WR Charleston Rambo, Miami
210 RB Stephen Carr, Indiana
211 RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
212 WR Josh Sterns, WKU
213 RB Marquez Cooper, Kent State
214 QB Levi Lewis, Louisiana
215 WR Parker Washington, Penn State
216 TE Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
217 K Will Reichard, Alabama
218 TE Austin Stogner, Oklahoma
219 QB Adrian Martinez, Nebraska
220 K Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
221 Def/ST Georgia, Georgia
222 Def/ST Ohio State, Ohio State
223 WR Danny Gray, SMU
224 Def/ST Cincinnati, Cincinnati
225 K Cade York, LSU
226 WR Agiye Hall, Alabama
227 RB Noah Cain, Penn State
228 K Anders Carlson, Auburn
229 WR Theo Wease, Oklahoma
230 QB McKenzie Milton, Florida State
231 K B.T. Potter, Clemson
232 RB Kimani Vidal, Troy
233 RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
234 WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
235 QB Jack Plummer, Purdue
236 QB Grant Gunnell, Memphis
237 RB Charles Williams, UNLV
238 Def/ST Notre Dame, Notre Dame
239 WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston
240 WR Taylor Morin, Wake Forest
241 RB Jalen Holston, Virginia Tech
242 TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech
243 RB Chris Tyree, Notre Dame
244 Def/ST Coastal Carolina, Coastal Carolina
245 TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU
246 Def/ST Wisconsin, Wisconsin
247 QB Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
248 WR Isaiah Winstead, Toledo
249 QB Anthony Brown, Oregon
250 RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan
251 TE Will Mallory, Miami
252 WR Corey Sutton, Appalachian State
253 WR Kyle Philips, UCLA
254 WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
255 RB Keaontay Ingram, USC
256 WR Andrew Parchment, Florida State
257 K Cameron Dicker, Texas
258 WR Troy Omeire, Texas
259 QB Michael Pratt, Tulane
260 RB Cam’Ron Harris, Miami
261 Def/ST Oklahoma, Oklahoma
262 RB Jase McClellan, Alabama
263 WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State
264 RB David Bailey, Colorado State
265 RB Johnny Ford, Florida Atlantic
266 QB Grant Wells, Marshall
267 WR Kaylon Geiger, Texas Tech
268 WR Elijah Canion, Auburn
269 QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame
270 K Alex Barbir, Liberty
271 QB Chase Garbers, Cal
272 RB Bobby Cole, New Mexico
273 WR A’Jon Vivens, Colorado State
274 TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
275 QB Hudson Card, Texas
276 WR E.J. Williams, Clemson
277 Def/ST Utah, Utah
278 K Brandon Talton, Nevada
279 QB Sean Chambers, Wyoming
280 RB Tiyon Evans, Tennessee
281 WR Jadan Blue, Temple
282 WR JJ Jefferson, Northwestern
283 WR Marcell Barbee, Texas State
284 QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State
285 RB J.D. King, Georgia Southern
286 RB Shamari Brooks, Tulsa
287 Def/ST Iowa, Iowa
288 QB Garrett Shrader, Syracuse
289 RB Will Jones, Ball State
290 RB LD Brown, Oklahoma State
291 K Grayson Atkins, North Carolina
292 RB Kobe Pace, Clemson
293 RB Jashaun Corbin, Florida State
294 Def/ST Auburn, Auburn
295 WR Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech
296 TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
297 Def/ST Washington, Washington
298 Def/ST Texas A&M, Texas A&M
299 RB Israel Abanikanda, Pitt
300 RB Joshua Mack, Liberty
301 QB Devin Leary, NC State
302 RB Kendall Milton, Georgia
303 K Parker Lewis, USC
304 Def/ST Pittsburgh, Pitt
305 K Jack Podlesny, Georgia
306 Def/ST Iowa State, Iowa State
307 TE Marshon Ford, Louisville
308 K Nick Sciba, Wake Forest
309 K Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
310 QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
311 K Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
312 K Jake Seibert, Ohio State
313 TE Aaron Hackett, Kent State
314 WR Jacob Copeland, Florida
315 K Merek Glover, Tulane
316 RB Cameron Carroll, Tulane
317 TE Braden Galloway, Clemson
318 WR Jacob Cowing, UTEP
319 K Jonathan Doerer, Notre Dame
320 WR Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma
2021 College Fantasy Football Rankings
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers
Tight Ends | Kickers | Def & Special Teams
Pete Fiutak’s Drafted Team | Top 320 Overall
RotoWire College Fantasy Football Draft Kit