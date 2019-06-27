College Fantasy Football Quarterbacks

Breakout

Justin Fields (Ohio State, SO) is the obvious answer. We just watched Dwayne Haskins set the Big Ten on fire (50 touchdowns) and Fields has all the talent in the world. Expecting Fields to be as good as Haskins would be silly, but Fields, at the very least, should be an adequate passer and a high-end runner. Rushing upside is key to fantasy football and the Buckeyes’ field position should turn that rushing upside into rushing touchdowns. I’m comfortable with Fields very early in drafts. Honorable Mentions: Holton Ahlers, J.T. Daniels, Zach Wilson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bounce Back

Khalil Tate (Arizona, SR) went from early first-round pick to fringe starter last year. His severe ankle injury prevented him from reaching his rushing and passing ceilings. But with much better health and more familiarity in the offense, I’m expecting Arizona’s offense to bounce back in 2019. Tate has top-10 fantasy upside and he’s not being drafted like that’s a realistically possible outcome. Honorable Mentions: Kelly Bryant, Brady White, Brian Lewerke.

Post-Hype Sleeper

Shane Buechele (SMU, JR) gets an awesome opportunity to re-surface after losing a battle with Sam Ehlinger, my No. 4 ranked college quarterback of 2019. SMU has historically been quarterback friendly, and Buechele is more talented than those previous SMU quarterbacks. Honorable Mentions: Kelly Bryant, Brady White (positive TD regression).

Deep-Deep Sleeper

Story continues

Donald Hammond (Air Force, JR) is a dual-threat option who could catch some positive touchdown variance and shoot up quarterback leaderboards for those playing in deep leagues. Air Force losing projected rushing leader Cole Fagan to indefinite leave only helps Hammond’s rushing projection, which I set at 646 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hammond needs to win the job first, but he’ll be on my waiver wire watch list in every league I play in. Honorable Mentions: Chevan Cordeiro (Hawaii backup – league-winning upside), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest backup).

Freshman to Watch

Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State, FR) is the obvious pick. This offense can turn even an average joe into a college fantasy starter, but Sanders is more than an average joe. He’s a former Texas High School Player of the Year and is more dual-threat than previous Oklahoma State quarterbacks. The talent is there for a big redshirt freshman season, especially with his top target being Tylan Wallace, my No. 4 ranked college receiver of 2019. Honorable Mentions: Matt Corral, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Sam Howell.

Camp Battle to Watch

The Wake Forest quarterback battle between Jamie Newman and Sam Hartman has fantasy implications. Both quarterbacks have already shown upside in this offense, so I’m pretty indifferent to which quarterback wins the battle. I’m just hoping there’s a clear-cut starter. As of now, I’m projecting the winner to be Jamie Newman, who had 13 total touchdowns in four starts at the end of last season. Honorable Mentions: West Virginia, Boise State, Toledo.

Bust

Gage Gubrud (Washington State, SR) is being drafted too high for my liking. For starts, we don’t know if he’s even starting for the Cougars, especially since he’s missed time this offseason. But even if he is the primary starter, I’m not willing to copy-paste previous Washington State quarterbacks’ numbers. I’m not assuming he’s even close to as talented as Gardner Minshew, and he’ll be without first-round LT Andre Dillard, too. Washington State’s system is great – Mike Leach is the GOAT – but let’s chill on Gage Gubrud, at least until we get more confirmation that he’s looked into the starting job.

Player Projections

For quarterback write-ups, please read my Top 50 College Quarterbacks of 2019.

Preseason All-Conference

For more, keep your eye out for the Rotoworld Conference Preview Series!