College Fantasy Football Quarterbacks

Breakout
Justin Fields (Ohio State, SO) is the obvious answer. We just watched Dwayne Haskins set the Big Ten on fire (50 touchdowns) and Fields has all the talent in the world. Expecting Fields to be as good as Haskins would be silly, but Fields, at the very least, should be an adequate passer and a high-end runner. Rushing upside is key to fantasy football and the Buckeyes’ field position should turn that rushing upside into rushing touchdowns. I’m comfortable with Fields very early in drafts. Honorable Mentions: Holton Ahlers, J.T. Daniels, Zach Wilson.
Bounce Back
Khalil Tate (Arizona, SR) went from early first-round pick to fringe starter last year. His severe ankle injury prevented him from reaching his rushing and passing ceilings. But with much better health and more familiarity in the offense, I’m expecting Arizona’s offense to bounce back in 2019. Tate has top-10 fantasy upside and he’s not being drafted like that’s a realistically possible outcome. Honorable Mentions: Kelly Bryant, Brady White, Brian Lewerke.
Post-Hype Sleeper
Shane Buechele (SMU, JR) gets an awesome opportunity to re-surface after losing a battle with Sam Ehlinger, my No. 4 ranked college quarterback of 2019. SMU has historically been quarterback friendly, and Buechele is more talented than those previous SMU quarterbacks. Honorable Mentions: Kelly Bryant, Brady White (positive TD regression).
Deep-Deep Sleeper
Donald Hammond (Air Force, JR) is a dual-threat option who could catch some positive touchdown variance and shoot up quarterback leaderboards for those playing in deep leagues. Air Force losing projected rushing leader Cole Fagan to indefinite leave only helps Hammond’s rushing projection, which I set at 646 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hammond needs to win the job first, but he’ll be on my waiver wire watch list in every league I play in. Honorable Mentions: Chevan Cordeiro (Hawaii backup – league-winning upside), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest backup).
Freshman to Watch
Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State, FR) is the obvious pick. This offense can turn even an average joe into a college fantasy starter, but Sanders is more than an average joe. He’s a former Texas High School Player of the Year and is more dual-threat than previous Oklahoma State quarterbacks. The talent is there for a big redshirt freshman season, especially with his top target being Tylan Wallace, my No. 4 ranked college receiver of 2019. Honorable Mentions: Matt Corral, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Sam Howell.
Camp Battle to Watch
The Wake Forest quarterback battle between Jamie Newman and Sam Hartman has fantasy implications. Both quarterbacks have already shown upside in this offense, so I’m pretty indifferent to which quarterback wins the battle. I’m just hoping there’s a clear-cut starter. As of now, I’m projecting the winner to be Jamie Newman, who had 13 total touchdowns in four starts at the end of last season. Honorable Mentions: West Virginia, Boise State, Toledo.
Bust
Gage Gubrud (Washington State, SR) is being drafted too high for my liking. For starts, we don’t know if he’s even starting for the Cougars, especially since he’s missed time this offseason. But even if he is the primary starter, I’m not willing to copy-paste previous Washington State quarterbacks’ numbers. I’m not assuming he’s even close to as talented as Gardner Minshew, and he’ll be without first-round LT Andre Dillard, too. Washington State’s system is great – Mike Leach is the GOAT – but let’s chill on Gage Gubrud, at least until we get more confirmation that he’s looked into the starting job.
Player Projections
Rank
Quarterback
PaYD
PaTD
RuYD
FPPG
1
D'Eriq King (Houston, SR)
3558
36
443
29
2
Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama, JR)
3769
37
241
28
3
Justin Fields (Ohio State, SO)
3345
29
480
29
4
Bryce Perkins (Virginia, SR)
2603
24
807
26
5
Adrian Martinez (Nebraska, SO)
3318
22
635
26
6
Holton Ahlers (East Carolina, SO)
3363
21
678
28
7
Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma, SR)
2845
26
489
28
8
Sam Ehlinger (Texas, JR)
3053
25
411
26
9
Nathan Rourke (Ohio, SR)
2573
24
654
25
10
Trevor Lawrence (Clemson, SO)
3671
34
219
25
11
Cole McDonald (Hawaii, JR)
3406
31
308
27
12
Kellen Mond (Texas A&M, JR)
3059
24
497
24
13
Jordan Love (Utah State, JR)
3590
31
107
24
14
Khalil Tate (Arizona, SR)
3047
29
423
26
15
Charlie Brewer (Baylor, JR)
3596
23
327
24
16
Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State, rFR)
3054
24
460
26
17
Caleb Evans (Louisiana-Monroe, SR)
3140
18
596
24
18
Kelly Bryant (Missouri, SR)
3193
21
482
23
19
Jamie Newman (Wake Forest, JR)
2827
23
472
25
20
Brock Purdy (Iowa State, SO)
3136
24
389
23
21
Shane Buechele (SMU, JR)
3653
32
126
23
22
Mason Fine (North Texas, SR)
3823
27
109
23
23
Feleipe' Franks (Florida, JR)
2665
25
351
22
24
Joe Burrow (LSU, SR)
3087
20
365
22
25
Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati, SO)
2653
22
514
22
26
Zac Thomas (Appalachian State, JR)
2558
23
422
22
27
Justin Herbert (Oregon, SR)
3296
29
145
21
28
Shea Patterson (Michigan, SR)
3200
28
217
21
29
Gage Gubrud (Washington State, SR)
3761
31
79
23
30
Ryan Willis (Virginia Tech, SR)
3068
27
214
21
31
Blake Barnett (South Florida, SR)
3208
19
302
21
32
Matt Corral (Mississippi, rFR)
3061
22
272
22
33
Ian Book (Notre Dame, SR)
3166
24
199
21
34
Dan Ellington (Georgia State, SR)
2617
15
589
20
35
K.J. Costello (Stanford, SR)
3494
30
41
20
36
Woody Barrett (Kent State, JR)
2426
12
599
20
37
Hunter Johnson (Northwestern, SO)
3032
19
272
20
38
Logan Bonner (Arkansas State, JR)
3002
23
339
22
39
Alan Bowman (Texas Tech, SO)
3757
24
38
21
40
Quentin Harris (Duke, SR)
2801
20
259
21
41
Brady White (Memphis, SR)
3087
28
66
19
42
Steven Montez (Colorado, SR)
3127
21
254
19
43
Peyton Ramsey (Indiana, JR)
2950
20
325
21
44
Jake Fromm (Georgia, JR)
3022
30
33
19
45
J.T. Daniels (USC, SO)
3669
26
32
19
46
Zach Wilson (BYU, SO)
2592
20
261
21
47
James Morgan (Florida International, SR)
2986
28
24
19
48
Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (Army, SR)
823
4
970
19
49
J'mar Smith (Louisiana Tech, SR)
3175
18
190
18
50
Elijah Sindelar (Purdue, SR)
3249
25
107
20
51
Jon Wassink (Western Michigan, SR)
2727
22
184
18
52
Chase Cord (Boise State, SO)
2321
16
409
22
53
Riley Neal (Vanderbilt, SR)
2346
20
277
20
54
Tyler Huntley (Utah, SR)
2731
18
284
18
55
Armani Rogers (UNLV, JR)
1751
14
598
19
56
James Blackman (Florida State, JR)
2775
22
74
19
57
Tommy DeVito (Syracuse, SO)
2741
23
61
19
58
Mike Glass III (Eastern Michigan, SR)
2731
16
310
19
59
Kaleb Barker (Troy, SR)
2747
16
328
17
60
Shai Werts (Georgia Southern, JR)
901
5
799
17
61
Kato Nelson (Akron, JR)
2750
20
246
17
62
Josh Adkins (New Mexico State, SO)
3483
18
111
19
63
Justin McMillan (Tulane, SR)
2247
13
407
17
64
Jake Bentley (South Carolina, SR)
3000
23
90
18
65
Tyler Johnston III (UAB, SO)
2481
17
305
18
66
Marcus Childers (Northern Illinois, JR)
1968
14
534
17
67
Malik Henry (Nevada, JR)
2625
17
275
20
68
Mitchell Guadagni (Toledo, SR)
2489
16
300
20
69
Stephen Calvert (Liberty, SR)
3195
24
-122
16
70
Nathan Stanley (Iowa, SR)
2670
25
45
16
71
Sean Clifford (Penn State, SO)
2989
21
128
18
72
Bo Nix (Auburn, FR)
2250
18
314
20
73
Josh Love (San Jose State, SR)
3010
22
103
16
74
Jorge Reyna (Fresno State, SR)
2687
21
122
17
75
Brian Lewerke (Michigan State, SR)
2805
17
186
17
76
Malcolm Perry (Navy, SR)
505
3
1054
16
77
Collin Hill (Colorado State, JR)
3371
19
0
15
78
Anthony Russo (Temple, JR)
3139
17
91
15
79
Anthony Brown (Boston College, JR)
2323
22
147
17
80
Kenny Pickett (Pitt, JR)
2128
17
236
15
81
Drew Plitt (Ball State, JR)
2708
17
118
16
82
Terry Wilson (Kentucky, JR)
2031
12
459
15
83
Randall Johnson (Middle Tennessee, JR)
2491
16
225
18
84
*Jayden Daniels (Arizona State, FR)
1721
11
527
20
85
Donald Hammond III (Air Force, JR)
903
6
646
16
86
Jacob Eason (Washington, JR)
2939
19
-47
15
87
Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA, SO)
2627
18
193
16
88
*Matthew McKay (NC State, SO)
2401
17
101
19
89
Skylar Thompson (Kansas State, JR)
1820
12
361
16
90
Isaiah Green (Marshall, SO)
2806
17
75
16
91
Jack Abraham (Southern Mississippi, JR)
2786
17
85
17
92
Jawon Pass (Louisville, JR)
2564
13
218
16
93
Zach Smith (Tulsa, JR)
2710
20
-28
15
94
Sam Howell (North Carolina, FR)
2766
17
83
15
95
Joshua Jackson (Maryland, JR)
2162
15
223
14
96
Chase Garbers (California, SO)
1973
18
246
17
97
Cephus Johnson (South Alabama, SO)
2178
17
214
15
98
Jarrett Guarantano (Tennessee, JR)
2372
17
43
14
99
Gresch Jensen (Texas State, JR)
2108
12
262
15
100
Frank Harris (UTSA, SO)
2087
10
354
15
101
Ryan Agnew (San Diego State, SR)
2209
13
296
13
102
Lucas Johnson (Georgia Tech, JR)
1828
11
375
16
103
*Tate Martell (Miami, SO)
2069
14
105
17
104
*Messiah deWeaver (Old Dominion, JR)
2401
13
142
17
105
*Jake Luton (Oregon State, SR)
2323
14
107
17
106
Thomas MacVittie (Kansas, JR)
2421
13
123
14
107
Grant Loy (Bowling Green State, SO)
2113
16
200
15
108
*Austin Kendall (West Virginia, JR)
2394
15
99
17
109
*Keytaon Thompson (Mississippi State, JR)
1272
8
409
21
110
*Alex Delton (TCU, SR)
2057
13
207
16
111
Tevaka Tuioti (New Mexico, SO)
1920
12
146
13
112
*Brandon Wimbush (UCF, SO)
1427
10
251
20
113
Sean Chambers (Wyoming, rFR)
1875
12
251
13
114
Kyle Vantrease (Buffalo, JR)
2175
14
125
14
115
*Steven Duncan (Western Kentucky, JR)
1899
15
151
16
116
Fred Payton (Coastal Carolina, SO)
1747
11
205
11
117
*Ben Hicks (Arkansas, SR)
1892
13
53
14
118
Levi Lewis (Louisiana, JR)
1825
12
125
12
119
Quinten Dormady (Central Michigan, SR)
1816
10
131
10
120
*Jack Williamson (Miami (OH), SO)
1883
9
103
12
121
*BranDon Jones (UTEP, SR)
1720
10
58
14
122
*Nick Tronti (Florida Atlantic, SO)
1326
7
172
16
123
*Michael Curtis (Massachusetts, JR)
1440
8
64
16
124
*Zack Annexstad (Minnesota, SO)
1492
10
30
11
125
*Tom Stewart (Rice, SR)
1383
7
144
11
126
*Isaiah Williams (Illinois, FR)
1307
8
85
12
127
*Artur Sitkowski (Rutgers, SO)
1633
9
30
9
128
*Michael Beaudry (Connecticut, JR)
1094
8
79
13
129
*Chris Reynolds (Charlotte, SO)
1175
7
25
12
130
*Jack Coan (Wisconsin, JR)
1035
7
25
11
