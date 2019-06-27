College Fantasy Football Quarterbacks

Hayden Winks
Rotoworld
Hayden Winks analyzes the college fantasy football quarterback landscape with player projections, sleepers, and breakout candidates. (Getty Images)

Breakout

Justin Fields (Ohio State, SO) is the obvious answer. We just watched Dwayne Haskins set the Big Ten on fire (50 touchdowns) and Fields has all the talent in the world. Expecting Fields to be as good as Haskins would be silly, but Fields, at the very least, should be an adequate passer and a high-end runner. Rushing upside is key to fantasy football and the Buckeyes’ field position should turn that rushing upside into rushing touchdowns. I’m comfortable with Fields very early in drafts. Honorable Mentions: Holton Ahlers, J.T. Daniels, Zach Wilson.

 

Bounce Back

Khalil Tate (Arizona, SR) went from early first-round pick to fringe starter last year. His severe ankle injury prevented him from reaching his rushing and passing ceilings. But with much better health and more familiarity in the offense, I’m expecting Arizona’s offense to bounce back in 2019. Tate has top-10 fantasy upside and he’s not being drafted like that’s a realistically possible outcome. Honorable Mentions: Kelly Bryant, Brady White, Brian Lewerke.

 

Post-Hype Sleeper

Shane Buechele (SMU, JR) gets an awesome opportunity to re-surface after losing a battle with Sam Ehlinger, my No. 4 ranked college quarterback of 2019. SMU has historically been quarterback friendly, and Buechele is more talented than those previous SMU quarterbacks. Honorable Mentions: Kelly Bryant, Brady White (positive TD regression).

 

Deep-Deep Sleeper

Donald Hammond (Air Force, JR) is a dual-threat option who could catch some positive touchdown variance and shoot up quarterback leaderboards for those playing in deep leagues. Air Force losing projected rushing leader Cole Fagan to indefinite leave only helps Hammond’s rushing projection, which I set at 646 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hammond needs to win the job first, but he’ll be on my waiver wire watch list in every league I play in. Honorable Mentions: Chevan Cordeiro (Hawaii backup – league-winning upside), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest backup).

 

Freshman to Watch

Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State, FR) is the obvious pick. This offense can turn even an average joe into a college fantasy starter, but Sanders is more than an average joe. He’s a former Texas High School Player of the Year and is more dual-threat than previous Oklahoma State quarterbacks. The talent is there for a big redshirt freshman season, especially with his top target being Tylan Wallace, my No. 4 ranked college receiver of 2019. Honorable Mentions: Matt Corral, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Sam Howell.

 

Camp Battle to Watch

The Wake Forest quarterback battle between Jamie Newman and Sam Hartman has fantasy implications. Both quarterbacks have already shown upside in this offense, so I’m pretty indifferent to which quarterback wins the battle. I’m just hoping there’s a clear-cut starter. As of now, I’m projecting the winner to be Jamie Newman, who had 13 total touchdowns in four starts at the end of last season. Honorable Mentions: West Virginia, Boise State, Toledo.

 

Bust

Gage Gubrud (Washington State, SR) is being drafted too high for my liking. For starts, we don’t know if he’s even starting for the Cougars, especially since he’s missed time this offseason. But even if he is the primary starter, I’m not willing to copy-paste previous Washington State quarterbacks’ numbers. I’m not assuming he’s even close to as talented as Gardner Minshew, and he’ll be without first-round LT Andre Dillard, too. Washington State’s system is great – Mike Leach is the GOAT – but let’s chill on Gage Gubrud, at least until we get more confirmation that he’s looked into the starting job.

 

Player Projections

Rank

Quarterback

PaYD

PaTD

RuYD

FPPG

1

D'Eriq King (Houston, SR)

3558

36

443

29

2

Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama, JR)

3769

37

241

28

3

Justin Fields (Ohio State, SO)

3345

29

480

29

4

Bryce Perkins (Virginia, SR)

2603

24

807

26

5

Adrian Martinez (Nebraska, SO)

3318

22

635

26

6

Holton Ahlers (East Carolina, SO)

3363

21

678

28

7

Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma, SR)

2845

26

489

28

8

Sam Ehlinger (Texas, JR)

3053

25

411

26

9

Nathan Rourke (Ohio, SR)

2573

24

654

25

10

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson, SO)

3671

34

219

25

11

Cole McDonald (Hawaii, JR)

3406

31

308

27

12

Kellen Mond (Texas A&M, JR)

3059

24

497

24

13

Jordan Love (Utah State, JR)

3590

31

107

24

14

Khalil Tate (Arizona, SR)

3047

29

423

26

15

Charlie Brewer (Baylor, JR)

3596

23

327

24

16

Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State, rFR)

3054

24

460

26

17

Caleb Evans (Louisiana-Monroe, SR)

3140

18

596

24

18

Kelly Bryant (Missouri, SR)

3193

21

482

23

19

Jamie Newman (Wake Forest, JR)

2827

23

472

25

20

Brock Purdy (Iowa State, SO)

3136

24

389

23

21

Shane Buechele (SMU, JR)

3653

32

126

23

22

Mason Fine (North Texas, SR)

3823

27

109

23

23

Feleipe' Franks (Florida, JR)

2665

25

351

22

24

Joe Burrow (LSU, SR)

3087

20

365

22

25

Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati, SO)

2653

22

514

22

26

Zac Thomas (Appalachian State, JR)

2558

23

422

22

27

Justin Herbert (Oregon, SR)

3296

29

145

21

28

Shea Patterson (Michigan, SR)

3200

28

217

21

29

Gage Gubrud (Washington State, SR)

3761

31

79

23

30

Ryan Willis (Virginia Tech, SR)

3068

27

214

21

31

Blake Barnett (South Florida, SR)

3208

19

302

21

32

Matt Corral (Mississippi, rFR)

3061

22

272

22

33

Ian Book (Notre Dame, SR)

3166

24

199

21

34

Dan Ellington (Georgia State, SR)

2617

15

589

20

35

K.J. Costello (Stanford, SR)

3494

30

41

20

36

Woody Barrett (Kent State, JR)

2426

12

599

20

37

Hunter Johnson (Northwestern, SO)

3032

19

272

20

38

Logan Bonner (Arkansas State, JR)

3002

23

339

22

39

Alan Bowman (Texas Tech, SO)

3757

24

38

21

40

Quentin Harris (Duke, SR)

2801

20

259

21

41

Brady White (Memphis, SR)

3087

28

66

19

42

Steven Montez (Colorado, SR)

3127

21

254

19

43

Peyton Ramsey (Indiana, JR)

2950

20

325

21

44

Jake Fromm (Georgia, JR)

3022

30

33

19

45

J.T. Daniels (USC, SO)

3669

26

32

19

46

Zach Wilson (BYU, SO)

2592

20

261

21

47

James Morgan (Florida International, SR)

2986

28

24

19

48

Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (Army, SR)

823

4

970

19

49

J'mar Smith (Louisiana Tech, SR)

3175

18

190

18

50

Elijah Sindelar (Purdue, SR)

3249

25

107

20

51

Jon Wassink (Western Michigan, SR)

2727

22

184

18

52

Chase Cord (Boise State, SO)

2321

16

409

22

53

Riley Neal (Vanderbilt, SR)

2346

20

277

20

54

Tyler Huntley (Utah, SR)

2731

18

284

18

55

Armani Rogers (UNLV, JR)

1751

14

598

19

56

James Blackman (Florida State, JR)

2775

22

74

19

57

Tommy DeVito (Syracuse, SO)

2741

23

61

19

58

Mike Glass III (Eastern Michigan, SR)

2731

16

310

19

59

Kaleb Barker (Troy, SR)

2747

16

328

17

60

Shai Werts (Georgia Southern, JR)

901

5

799

17

61

Kato Nelson (Akron, JR)

2750

20

246

17

62

Josh Adkins (New Mexico State, SO)

3483

18

111

19

63

Justin McMillan (Tulane, SR)

2247

13

407

17

64

Jake Bentley (South Carolina, SR)

3000

23

90

18

65

Tyler Johnston III (UAB, SO)

2481

17

305

18

66

Marcus Childers (Northern Illinois, JR)

1968

14

534

17

67

Malik Henry (Nevada, JR)

2625

17

275

20

68

Mitchell Guadagni (Toledo, SR)

2489

16

300

20

69

Stephen Calvert (Liberty, SR)

3195

24

-122

16

70

Nathan Stanley (Iowa, SR)

2670

25

45

16

71

Sean Clifford (Penn State, SO)

2989

21

128

18

72

Bo Nix (Auburn, FR)

2250

18

314

20

73

Josh Love (San Jose State, SR)

3010

22

103

16

74

Jorge Reyna (Fresno State, SR)

2687

21

122

17

75

Brian Lewerke (Michigan State, SR)

2805

17

186

17

76

Malcolm Perry (Navy, SR)

505

3

1054

16

77

Collin Hill (Colorado State, JR)

3371

19

0

15

78

Anthony Russo (Temple, JR)

3139

17

91

15

79

Anthony Brown (Boston College, JR)

2323

22

147

17

80

Kenny Pickett (Pitt, JR)

2128

17

236

15

81

Drew Plitt (Ball State, JR)

2708

17

118

16

82

Terry Wilson (Kentucky, JR)

2031

12

459

15

83

Randall Johnson (Middle Tennessee, JR)

2491

16

225

18

84

*Jayden Daniels (Arizona State, FR)

1721

11

527

20

85

Donald Hammond III (Air Force, JR)

903

6

646

16

86

Jacob Eason (Washington, JR)

2939

19

-47

15

87

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA, SO)

2627

18

193

16

88

*Matthew McKay (NC State, SO)

2401

17

101

19

89

Skylar Thompson (Kansas State, JR)

1820

12

361

16

90

Isaiah Green (Marshall, SO)

2806

17

75

16

91

Jack Abraham (Southern Mississippi, JR)

2786

17

85

17

92

Jawon Pass (Louisville, JR)

2564

13

218

16

93

Zach Smith (Tulsa, JR)

2710

20

-28

15

94

Sam Howell (North Carolina, FR)

2766

17

83

15

95

Joshua Jackson (Maryland, JR)

2162

15

223

14

96

Chase Garbers (California, SO)

1973

18

246

17

97

Cephus Johnson (South Alabama, SO)

2178

17

214

15

98

Jarrett Guarantano (Tennessee, JR)

2372

17

43

14

99

Gresch Jensen (Texas State, JR)

2108

12

262

15

100

Frank Harris (UTSA, SO)

2087

10

354

15

101

Ryan Agnew (San Diego State, SR)

2209

13

296

13

102

Lucas Johnson (Georgia Tech, JR)

1828

11

375

16

103

*Tate Martell (Miami, SO)

2069

14

105

17

104

*Messiah deWeaver (Old Dominion, JR)

2401

13

142

17

105

*Jake Luton (Oregon State, SR)

2323

14

107

17

106

Thomas MacVittie (Kansas, JR)

2421

13

123

14

107

Grant Loy (Bowling Green State, SO)

2113

16

200

15

108

*Austin Kendall (West Virginia, JR)

2394

15

99

17

109

*Keytaon Thompson (Mississippi State, JR)

1272

8

409

21

110

*Alex Delton (TCU, SR)

2057

13

207

16

111

Tevaka Tuioti (New Mexico, SO)

1920

12

146

13

112

*Brandon Wimbush (UCF, SO)

1427

10

251

20

113

Sean Chambers (Wyoming, rFR)

1875

12

251

13

114

Kyle Vantrease (Buffalo, JR)

2175

14

125

14

115

*Steven Duncan (Western Kentucky, JR)

1899

15

151

16

116

Fred Payton (Coastal Carolina, SO)

1747

11

205

11

117

*Ben Hicks (Arkansas, SR)

1892

13

53

14

118

Levi Lewis (Louisiana, JR)

1825

12

125

12

119

Quinten Dormady (Central Michigan, SR)

1816

10

131

10

120

*Jack Williamson (Miami (OH), SO)

1883

9

103

12

121

*BranDon Jones (UTEP, SR)

1720

10

58

14

122

*Nick Tronti (Florida Atlantic, SO)

1326

7

172

16

123

*Michael Curtis (Massachusetts, JR)

1440

8

64

16

124

*Zack Annexstad (Minnesota, SO)

1492

10

30

11

125

*Tom Stewart (Rice, SR)

1383

7

144

11

126

*Isaiah Williams (Illinois, FR)

1307

8

85

12

127

*Artur Sitkowski (Rutgers, SO)

1633

9

30

9

128

*Michael Beaudry (Connecticut, JR)

1094

8

79

13

129

*Chris Reynolds (Charlotte, SO)

1175

7

25

12

130

*Jack Coan (Wisconsin, JR)

1035

7

25

11

 

For quarterback write-ups, please read my Top 50 College Quarterbacks of 2019. 

 

Preseason All-Conference

Conference

First Team

Second Team

Honorable Mention

AAC

D’Eriq King

Desmond Ridder

Brady White

ACC

Trevor Lawrence

Bryce Perkins

Tommy DeVito

Big 12

Sam Ehlinger

Jalen Hurts

Brock Purdy

Big Ten

Justin Fields

Shea Patterson

Adrian Martinez

C-USA

Mason Fine

James Morgan

Tyler Johnston

Independents

Ian Book

Zach Wilson

Kelvin Hopkins Jr.

MAC

Nathan Rourke

Jon Wassink

Woody Barrett

MWC

Jordan Love

Cole McDonald

Armani Rogers

Pac-12

K.J. Costello

Justin Herbert

Khalil Tate

SEC

Tua Tagovailoa

Jake Fromm

Kellen Mond

Sun Belt

Zac Thomas

Caleb Evans

Shai Werts

 

For more, keep your eye out for the Rotoworld Conference Preview Series!

