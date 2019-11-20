College Fantasy Football: Players who can win you a playoff game

If you’re not averse to taking risks and you’re playing in the playoffs of your college fantasy football league, here are a few players who could provide a boost to your lineup in Week 13.

North Carolina QB Sam Howell

Howell isn’t owned in a lot of leagues because he’s a freshman and doesn’t have the name recognition that a lot of prominent QBs do. But Howell has scored the 15th-most points of any QB in college fantasy football and more points than Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Utah’s Tyler Huntley. Howell has thrown multiple touchdowns in each of North Carolina’s games this season and is facing FCS opponent Mercer on Saturday. He could be in line for a big day.

Auburn RB Boobee Whitlow

Things haven’t been great for Whitlow over his last two games. Hampered by a knee injury, he has just 14 carries for 32 yards. But he’s still averaging over 70 yards per carry. While Whitlow hasn’t scored a TD since he found the end zone three times against Mississippi State at the end of September, Auburn plays Samford on Saturday. The FCS opponent should be just what Whitlow and the Auburn offense needs ahead of the Iron Bowl.

Virginia WR Hasise Dubois

Dubois is available in over 90 percent of leagues despite averaging 75 yards per game. It’s likely because he’s scored only three touchdowns this season. But he’s topped 90 yards receiving in three of his last four games and Virginia plays Liberty on Saturday. While the Flames aren’t an FCS school, they’re 0-2 against Power Five competition this season and gave up 44 points to Rutgers. Virginia should score a lot of points.

Syracuse WR Trishton Jackson

Jackson had two catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against Duke on Saturday. Those two catches broke a six-game streak of at least five catches a game. Jackson faces a Louisville pass defense on Saturday that’s ranked 107th in the country, so he could be in line for a big day.

Michigan State defense

The Spartans face Rutgers on Saturday. Unless you think Rutgers’ 21 points against Ohio State — Rutgers had scored 24 points in all of its previous Big Ten games combined — is a sign of things to come, go pick up the Spartans. Michigan State is owned in only 17 percent of leagues.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

