College fantasy football players to add in Week 6

We’re almost halfway there. With the arrival of Week 6 there will be many teams who will be halfway done with their seasons after Saturday. Didn’t the season just begin? If you’re looking for a player or three to add to your team for a push towards your college fantasy football playoffs there are some good options out there. Let’s go through a few of them.

QUARTERBACK

Charlie Brewer, Baylor: The Baylor QB is projected to be the seventh-highest scoring quarterback of the weekend and he’s owned in just nine percent of leagues. Brewer may not be a guy who you want to start every week, but if you’re looking for an short-term upgrade at quarterback or need a guy for Week 6, you can do worse than Brewer. The Bears are facing a reeling Kansas State team.

Gardner Minshew, Washington State: It’s crazy that the QB of a Mike Leach-coached team is available in more than half of leagues but here we are. Washington State is a team that won with zero official rushing yards a week ago! Minshew is an ideal quarterback to have on your roster to start based on matchups. And Oregon State is a good matchup.

RUNNING BACK

Dexter Williams, Notre Dame: Williams returned from a four-game suspension to start the season and rushed for 161 yards and a score against Stanford. Grab him off the waiver wire before someone else does. He’s worth taking a flier on to see if he starts to get the majority of carries in Notre Dame’s very good offense. Ian Book’s passing ability should open up lanes for Notre Dame’s backs.

Mike Epstein, Illinois: Epstein is averaging 81 yards a game so far this season. And Illinois plays Rutgers on Saturday. If you want to know the perception of Rutgers around the country, just see what West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said when he was asked about Kansas’ turnover margin this week.

Dana Holgorsen asked about Kansas having eight different defenders with interceptions. "That's the Rutgers factor." pic.twitter.com/wutVYyThJt — Chris Anderson (@CMAnderson247) October 2, 2018





RECEIVER

Davontavean Martin, Washington State: Martin had 24 catches in the first three games of the season. He’s had eight for 31 yards over Washington State’s most recent two games. With Oregon State on the schedule Saturday, Martin should have a performance similar to the ones he had during the first few weeks of the season.

Mecole Hardman, Georgia: Hardman has scored touchdowns in four of Georgia’s first five games and is averaging 54 yards receiving a game. He may not have the highest ceiling of wide receivers out there but he should be good for at least seven or eight points against Vanderbilt with the potential for more.

DEFENSE

Ole Miss: Just pick up the Rebels defense for this week’s game against Louisiana-Monroe if you’re looking for a boom or bust play. You want nothing to do with them against good opponents. Or Eastern Illinois.

Notre Dame: The Irish defense is playing spectacularly and is facing a quarterback making his second start of the season in Virginia Tech’s Ryan Willis.

