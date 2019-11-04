College Fantasy Football: LSU-Alabama QB matchup

Top-ranked LSU visits No. 2 Alabama in a huge SEC showdown and the best college football matchup so far this season on Saturday afternoon. Here is a fantasy breakdown by position starting today with quarterback.

Cqyccvp1i70r44daw3ou

MORE LSU-ALABAMA: Which team has better recruiting moving forward? | TigersDetails.com | BamaInsider.com

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

*****

JOE BURROW, LSU

Nanvwbspwkog04dcpvnl

USA TODAY Sports Images

Joe Burrow is having arguably the best overall season of any quarterback in the country as LSU has unleashed its playmakers and he’s putting up huge numbers along the way. Second to only Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in fantasy points, Burrow has thrown for 2,805 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he’s also rushed for three scores.

The Tigers have an abundance of talented receivers for Burrow to target as well. Four players have 20 or more catches. Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase are the top two targets and each has nine touchdown receptions. Burrow is completing nearly 79 percent of his passes.

LSU’s offense has been humming this season but it has not faced a defense like that of Alabama yet. Bama is giving up just 15.2 points per game and is led by a bunch of former five-stars in the secondary. Still, the LSU offense has been largely unstoppable this season – putting up 45 against Texas and 42 against Florida – but there might be a bit of concern that the Tigers scored only 23 against Auburn.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM



*****

TUA TAGOVAILOA & MAC JONES, ALABAMA

Qpmec31aydhaylmcc12p

Read More