College Fantasy Football: LSU-Alabama defense matchup

Top-ranked LSU visits No. 2 Alabama in a huge SEC showdown and the best college football matchup so far this season on Saturday afternoon. Here is a fantasy breakdown of the two defenses.

MORE LSU-ALABAMA: Fantasy breakdown of QB matchup | Fantasy RB matchup | Fantasy WR matchup | Fantasy TE matchup | Prospects predict outcome | Which team has better recruiting moving forward? | TigersDetails.com | BamaInsider.com

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State





*****

Cqyccvp1i70r44daw3ou

*****

ALABAMA DEFENSE

V3uuouzupsnzif2hynoc

AP Images

For fantasy purposes, the Crimson Tide have the best defense in the SEC and they’re seventh nationally behind only Wisconsin, Ohio State, Oregon, Clemson, Utah and Illinois.

Alabama has recorded 19 sacks, 10 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and three touchdowns on defense. Points and rushing touchdowns also come at a premium for opponents, as the Crimson Tide allow just 15.2 points per outing and have given up just three rushing scores all season.

LSU’s offense - especially the receivers - should stress Alabama’s defensive backs like no other team so far this year. But by the numbers, the Crimson Tide should make it tough all game on that group.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



*****

LSU DEFENSE

Read More