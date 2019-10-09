College Fantasy Football: Interesting WR storylines

Oolnfgjd6qcsx5n5i3pj

Hard to believe but we’re approaching the midpoint of the college football season, so it’s time to take a close look at some storylines that have emerged in the college fantasy football game. Today, we move to wide receiver.

Hodgins leads the country

Oregon State’s offense is showing real signs of life, and Isaiah Hodgins is by far the top target for Beavers quarterback Jake Luton. Owners of Hodgins in the fantasy game have been paid off handsomely so far this season.

In five games this season, the former four-star receiver has 43 receptions for 632 yards and nine touchdowns. The next-best receiver on the team has 14 catches, so Luton is clearly almost exclusively targeting Hodgins in the passing game. Last week in a blowout over UCLA, Hodgins had 10 catches for 123 yards and three scores - and that pace could keep up for the remainder of the season.

Three Alabama WRs in top 25

An argument could be made for some other schools - possibly Clemson or USC - but Alabama could have the best trio of receivers in the country and the Crimson Tide players are definitely backing it up in the fantasy game with all three among the top 25.

DeVonta Smith is third among receivers in fantasy points with 537 yards and eight touchdowns, followed by Jerry Jeudy at No. 8 with 488 yards and six scores and then Henry Ruggs is No. 25 overall with four TDs and 361 receiving yards. It helps to have arguably the best QB in the game in Tua Tagovailoa, but Alabama’s receivers are definitely producing.

