Could college fantasy football help Bryce Love's Heisman chances?

#Pac12AfterDark is a gift and a curse.

For some, there’s nothing better than a wacky, high-scoring west coast game going until the wee hours of the morning. But it’s not always easy for folks on the east coast to stay up that late, media members included.

[Yahoo College Fantasy Football is here! Sign up now for free]

That sometimes results in Pac-12 players flying a bit under the radar despite ridiculous statistical outputs. Like Christian McCaffrey in 2015, Stanford running back Bryce Love fell victim to that to an extent last fall, and finished well behind Baker Mayfield in the Heisman Trophy voting.

But with the introduction of Yahoo’s newest fantasy game, Yahoo College Fantasy Football, perhaps some folks on the east coast will be more inclined to stay up late and watch Love dominate if he is on their fantasy team.

“In terms of scheduling, it’s tough for sure for the East Coast time-wise staying up late,” Love told Yahoo Sports’ Tank Williams. “But I could see where people would maybe stay up and watch the game if you’re on their team. That’s definitely possible.”

Love was second in the nation with 2,118 rushing yards on 263 attempts — an 8.3-yard average. He thought about leaving school early for the NFL, but ultimately decided to return to Stanford for his senior season as he nears a degree in human biology.

“As a player, I felt like I could improve on a lot of different aspects of my game. Above all else, I just wanted the opportunity to compete with my teammates one last time,” Love told Yahoo Sports. “I wanted to win games. I wasn’t really satisfied with how we played last year. On top of that, I get to graduate and be able to concentrate fully on football at the next level.”

Love’s return to college football is not only a big deal for Stanford, but it could be a big deal for your fantasy team. Love is ranked No. 2 overall in Yahoo Sports’ college fantasy rankings.

Story Continues

More College Fantasy Football content from Yahoo Sports:

Ranking the top 250 players

25 freshmen worth drafting

Five risky picks for 2018

Five potential busts to avoid

20 sleepers to target

Guys who will become stars