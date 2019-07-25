College Fantasy Football: Five pieces of advice

Bjyihmuattjqzjndiq9k

College football season is right around the corner, which means college fantasy football drafts are coming up as well. Here are five pieces of advice on the upcoming season that could help when picking your fantasy teams.

Covet Alabama's weapons because they will be unleashed

Alabama got hammered in the national championship game, coach Nick Saban essentially called out some former assistant coaches and there have been questions whether the Crimson Tide has seen their best days with Clemson taking over as the nation’s top program. All of this plays perfectly for Saban to unleash all of Alabama’s weapons this season - and that should be music to the ears of fantasy owners. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to be one of the first players taken in fantasy leagues, but the Crimson Tide have so many receivers worth an early look in not only Jerry Jeudy but also Henry Ruggs, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle to start. Plus, running back Najee Harris should have a breakout season and freshman Trey Sanders cannot be counted out, either. The schedule is perfect for fantasy as well with Duke, New Mexico State, South Carolina, Southern Miss and Ole Miss on the early schedule. Alabama is going to run it up and fantasy owners could have a field day.

Still love Missouri

Offensive players at Missouri were a gold mine for fantasy owners last season and it’s shaping up to be that way again this year. The Tigers are going to score a lot of points, have a really appealing early-season schedule and the defense should be better, especially in the front seven, so there is a lot to like about the Tigers. Quarterback Kelly Bryant should put up huge numbers as the offense fits his style and he has a point to prove after losing the Clemson starting job. An early shot on him in fantasy leagues could be an outstanding selection. Running back Larry Rountree III won’t be splitting as many reps with Damarea Crockett so that’s good news in the backfield, and then the receiving corps is loaded with Johnathan Johnson, Jalen Knox, Jonathan Nance and Albert Okwuegbunam, maybe the country’s best tight end. Load up with Missouri players, it’s a smart move.

