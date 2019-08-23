College Fantasy Football: Five fades in the Big 12

Shyubuib0oo2rnvgrw0s

The college football season is starting this weekend, which means you need to put the finishing touches on your college fantasy football team. Here is a look at five Big 12 players to fade heading into the season.

1. KEAONTAY INGRAM

There is a chance – a pretty good chance actually – that Ingram has a monster season and that I’m completely wrong here. However, here are some things to consider: Sam Ehlinger might not take as many hits as last season but he is still a running quarterback who creates with his feet. Last season he had 164 carries and 16 rushing touchdowns. Even if those numbers are drastically reduced, Ehlinger is still going to have the ball a lot.

Ingram should have better numbers but he did only have three rushing scores a year ago and now Jordan Whittington is added to the backfield. He’s a game-breaker and Texas also has a lot of highly-skilled receivers who can go deep. Ingram will be used more but looking nationally there are running backs who should put up much better numbers.

2. OKLAHOMA'S DEFENSE

