College Fantasy Football: Five fades in the SEC
The college football season is starting this weekend which means you need to put the finishing touches on your college fantasy football team. Here is a look at five SEC players to fade heading into the season.
1. JAKE FROMM
Does it make sense to fade a quarterback who completed more than 67 percent of his passes for 2,749 yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions last season? Probably not. But in fantasy football you have to take some shots and Georgia loses a lot – a lot! – in the passing game. The top five pass catchers in Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman, Isaac Nauta, Jeremiah Holloman and Terry Godwin are gone. They combined for 154 catches, 2,323 yards and 27 TDs last season. Fromm is great, but that’s a lot to make up.
