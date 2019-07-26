College Fantasy Football: Five coordinators that may add value

Head-coaching changes are important for the entire culture of a program but nearly equally important are new coordinators who could spark an offense. Here is a look at five offensive coordinators that could bring tremendous value to their new teams from a fantasy perspective.

KENDAL BRILES, FLORIDA STATE

AP Images

There is a lot of good news when it comes to bringing in Briles but also some questions as well that will need to be sorted out before we can get too excited about Florida State’s offense. This is a team that didn’t even score 22 points per game last season, so how much life can Briles pump into the offense immediately? Maybe a lot, and there are big-time skill players in running back Cam Akers and receivers D.J. Matthews and Tamorrion Terry (who had eight TDs last season), but this group will be learning another new offense that could slow things down a little.

Briles has put up numbers, but he's been at Baylor, FAU and Houston. Boise State, Virginia, Clemson, Miami, Florida and other defenses are much better than what Briles has faced. There is reason for optimism, but it should be guarded at this point.

JIM CHANEY, TENNESSEE

AP Images

Chaney comes to Tennessee surrounded by talented playmakers but still tremendous questions when it comes to the Vols’ offensive line and how it will hold up in the brutal SEC. Protecting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano will be of utmost importance, so that leads me to believe the offense will have a lot of quick throws, which are fine for getting fantasy points but it might lack the deep-ball threat until the offensive line is figured out.

It could be worth the risk to load up on Tennessee offensive players early in the season in what should be blowouts against Georgia State and Chattanooga, but a brutal stretch in September and October (Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and Alabama) means stay far away and look for better opportunities.

