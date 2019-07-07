College Fantasy Football: New coaches that could impact drafts

There were a bunch of coaching changes at the FBS level heading into this season that could have a significant influence on your fantasy draft. Here is a breakdown of each new coach and what to expect from their offenses and defenses in some cases.

Ad

MEL TUCKER, Colorado

Tucker has coached defense for his entire career so it might be difficult early on to gauge just how Colorado’s offense is going to run - or how smoothly. New offensive coordinator Jay Johnson doesn’t provide a tremendous read either for fantasy purposes as he comes to Colorado after being a quality control coach at Georgia last season. He previously was OCs at Minnesota and Louisiana. A focus on the running game could help fantasy owners of running back Alex Fontenot as a late-round pickup but Colorado’s bread-and-butter will be getting the ball to receivers Laviska Shenault and then K.D. Dixon. With a lot of weapons at receiver, quarterback Steven Montez might be worth a consideration. The Buffaloes’ defense won’t be great to start, either, so scoring points to stay in games will be a priority.

GEOFF COLLINS, Georgia Tech

If there is a flashing red light for fantasy owners that says Do Not Touch, this might be it. Not that Collins isn’t an excellent coach and in time could very well turn the Yellow Jackets into an ACC contender but this is not the year since most of the team is still coach Paul Johnson’s guys and they were brought to Georgia Tech to run the triple-option offense. There was a ton of moving players all over the field during spring ball and there are legitimately no proven playmakers at quarterback or receiver in a traditional offense. Because of that, fantasy owners should look elsewhere for now. Even on defense where the secondary should be solid, there runs a chance of a lot of three-and-outs for Georgia Tech’s transitioning offense so the defense could be on the field a lot. A whole lot. A tough early-season schedule doesn’t help, either.

LES MILES, Kansas

