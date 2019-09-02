College Fantasy Football: Big Ten's love 'em and leave 'em for Week 2

Frih66ymj3p4jfbnqfok

AP

The first week of college football is in the books and there is a lot to consider after watching and following those matchups. Here are some players to start and to avoid in the Big 10 heading into Week 2:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CREATE A COLLEGE FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE - OR JOIN ONE





LOVE 'EM

1. Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet

This could be the steal of the year in fantasy leagues this year because Zach Charbonnet looks to be Michigan’s No. 1 running back and his workload should only increase throughout the season. The former high four-star prospect was listed atop the Michigan RB depth chart and he delivered in the season opener against Middle Tennessee State with eight carries for 90 yards (more than 11 yards per touch). Army gave up six yards per attempt to Rice - Rice! - last weekend so Charbonnet, who’s owned in only 19 percent of leagues, could run wild in Ann Arbor this weekend.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THEWOLVERINE.COM



2. Iowa RB Mehki Sargent

I like this matchup so much because Rutgers is coming off a rare win over UMass and the Scarlet Knights might be feeling pretty good this week. Iowa is here to crush those dreams into oblivion and Mehki Sargent is perfect for it. Not only did Sargent rush 14 times for 91 yards and a touchdown against Miami (Ohio) but he also led the Hawkeyes with four catches for 65 yards. It looks like he’s going to be used all over the offense and Rutgers allowed 5.4 yards per carry to lowly UMass last weekend. Back to reality Scarlet Knights. Owned in only 18 percent of leagues, Sargent could be a steal this week.

Read More