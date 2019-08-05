College Fantasy Football: Big Ten sleepers to watch

Otgokme7jltmg2458eaf

AP Images

The college football season is only weeks away so there is no better time to prepare for your college fantasy football season. Here is a look at five sleepers in the Big Ten who could be worth drafting and they could help you win your league.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CREATE A COLLEGE FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE - OR JOIN ONE

YAHOO FANTASY FOOTBALL: All sports | College fantasy football signup | QB transfers to consider | QB battles to watch | Five tips | Coordinators that could add value

MORE FANTASY FACE-OFF: Trevor Lawrence vs. Tua Tagovailoa | Travis Etienne vs. Jonathan Taylor | Rondale Moore vs. Laviska Shenault | Albert Okwuegbunam vs. Jared Pinkney | Alabama defense vs. Georgia defense

There is an excitement to see just what Michigan’s offense will look like under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, but we think it’s going to be faster, incorporate more spread principles and will have more quick-strike capabilities. The Wolverines have a quarterback that’s perfect for that offense in Shea Patterson, unproven running backs and a deep receiving corps full of playmakers. No one could possibly be more excited to make an impact than Black, who’s dealt with foot injuries the last two seasons. He’s a playmaker with great skills and athleticism and as defenses try to slow Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins, Black should see some great match-ups where he could make things happen.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THEWOLVERINE.COM



Story continues

At every stop along the way, new Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer has improved offenses and passing games. This should help the Hoosiers this season because they have a quality quarterback and many standout receivers, including Nick Westbrook and Hale. I chose Hale here because he had nearly as many receiving yards last season as Westbrook (590 to 508) but two more receiving touchdowns. Indiana has competent quarterbacks, so whoever is throwing the ball should find Hale and Westbrook often and some big plays could happen. The first two games against Ball State and Eastern Illinois should be great for fantasy points and then UConn and its miserable defense comes to Bloomington in late September.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH INDIANA FANS AT THEHOOSIER.COM

Read More