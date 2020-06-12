College coaches are on track to begin working with teams on July 13

Currently, college football players can work out voluntarily (as if those workouts are ever truly voluntary). In a little more than a month, their coaches likely will be able to get directly involved.

Via Pete Thamel of Yahoo.com, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee has passed a recommendation that coaches can begin working directly with their teams on July 13. The recommendation must be approved by the NCAA Division I Council; that’s believed to be a formality.

Training camp would begin on August 7.

College football is moving toward a return as COVID-19 cases are increasing in some portions of the country. Three months after the initial outbreak led to widespread lockdowns, the current national appetite for keeping folks inside their homes has changed, dramatically. What that means for the balance of the summer, and for football season, remains to be seen.

